Springboro, OH

Mason, Deerfield area stores ready for holiday shoppers

WARREN COUNTY — As in-person shopping continues to flourish after the pandemic, numerous new stores are joining already-established local favorites in Mason and Deerfield Twp. Many of these businesses have opened in recent months along the Mason Mile, the US 42 corridor through downtown Mason, as well as at...
MASON, OH
The Neon kicks off new fundraising campaign

“Customers aren’t back in cinemas like they were pre-pandemic,” says Jonathan McNeal, The Neon manager. The Neon, a signature destination for independent cinema in downtown Dayton, has kicked off its “Big Screen Annual Fund” in order to close financial gaps that have occurred since the coronavirus pandemic.
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces Black Friday deals

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe has announced deals for Black Friday. Up to 40 percent off the entire store at American Eagle/aerie and a free gift with purchases more than $125 (while supplies last) Buy-three, get-three-free at Bath & Body Works/White Barn. Up to 35 percent off items at Le...
CINCINNATI, OH
Rain request for garden answered, again

It never fails. Never. Every time I have written a column about the need for rain, it rains. As you might have noticed, last week’s column was all about the need for moisture in the plant root zone as they go into winter. And we got plenty of moisture...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
National Adoption Day: Six Butler County families grow

Every third Saturday in November there is organized chaos at the Butler County Probate Court when forever families are sealed with a mass adoption celebration for National Adoption Day. This year eight children were scheduled for court proceedings before Probate Court Judge John Holcomb and Magistrate Maria McBride to officially...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Winds brutal today; even colder Sunday before Thanksgiving warmup

Today will be blustery but sunny and dry as weekend temperatures remain well below normal before a slight rebound for Thanksgiving week. The high temperature will be just above freezing today in the lower to middle 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Wind gusts as high as...
WILMINGTON, OH
Rudy Flyer: People behind the UD mascot share their stories

Dayton mascot has had many looks over the years since being introduced in 1980. Matt Hanson wore the McGruff the Crime Dog suit several times at community events in Fredricksburg, Va., where he worked as a cadet for the local sheriff’s office. That was his only qualification when he saw the University of Dayton needed students to play the mascot, Rudy Flyer, in the fall of 2012.
DAYTON, OH

