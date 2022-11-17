Dayton mascot has had many looks over the years since being introduced in 1980. Matt Hanson wore the McGruff the Crime Dog suit several times at community events in Fredricksburg, Va., where he worked as a cadet for the local sheriff’s office. That was his only qualification when he saw the University of Dayton needed students to play the mascot, Rudy Flyer, in the fall of 2012.

