Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
dayton.com
Grand illumination, bigger skating rink part of Holiday in the City
What for several years was a one-day celebration to usher in the holidays in downtown Springfield is now officially its own season of five weeks of activities, specials and celebrations that can last through the New Year. Holiday in the City will kick off in grand style on Friday with...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brock Masterson’s is ready to take holiday cooking off your plate
Catering is not for the faint of heart. It’s long days, full weeks and busy weekends to contend with. Rick Schaefer, Executive Chef and Owner of Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events knows this all too well. Schaefer estimates his company caters far more than 1,000 events each year...
dayton.com
Mason, Deerfield area stores ready for holiday shoppers
WARREN COUNTY — As in-person shopping continues to flourish after the pandemic, numerous new stores are joining already-established local favorites in Mason and Deerfield Twp. Many of these businesses have opened in recent months along the Mason Mile, the US 42 corridor through downtown Mason, as well as at...
dayton.com
Neighborhood restaurant described as ‘diamond in the rough’ celebrates 45 years in Dayton
Hank’s Local, a hole-in-the-wall bar that was recently updated and transformed into a restaurant with elevated bar food, darts and live music, is celebrating 45 years of being a part of the Dayton community. Christopher Shay became the owner of the restaurant and bar nearly four years ago after...
dayton.com
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop offers nostalgia, wonder to downtown Springfield
A taste of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory now calls Springfield home. Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, known for its candy buffet and walls of both unique and bizarre soda flavors, opened its 101 W. High St. location on Thursday. Potential customers lined up to enter the shop Thursday afternoon....
dayton.com
The Neon kicks off new fundraising campaign
“Customers aren’t back in cinemas like they were pre-pandemic,” says Jonathan McNeal, The Neon manager. The Neon, a signature destination for independent cinema in downtown Dayton, has kicked off its “Big Screen Annual Fund” in order to close financial gaps that have occurred since the coronavirus pandemic.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Toys for Tots needs holiday gifts for less fortunate children
It all began 75 years ago when a simple act of kindness turned into a nationwide children’s charity and much more. The idea of the Toys for Tots Program began in 1947 when the wife of Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks asked her husband to deliver a few handcrafted dolls to an agency that supported children in need.
dayton.com
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces Black Friday deals
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe has announced deals for Black Friday. Up to 40 percent off the entire store at American Eagle/aerie and a free gift with purchases more than $125 (while supplies last) Buy-three, get-three-free at Bath & Body Works/White Barn. Up to 35 percent off items at Le...
dayton.com
Rain request for garden answered, again
It never fails. Never. Every time I have written a column about the need for rain, it rains. As you might have noticed, last week’s column was all about the need for moisture in the plant root zone as they go into winter. And we got plenty of moisture...
dayton.com
National Adoption Day: Six Butler County families grow
Every third Saturday in November there is organized chaos at the Butler County Probate Court when forever families are sealed with a mass adoption celebration for National Adoption Day. This year eight children were scheduled for court proceedings before Probate Court Judge John Holcomb and Magistrate Maria McBride to officially...
dayton.com
Winds brutal today; even colder Sunday before Thanksgiving warmup
Today will be blustery but sunny and dry as weekend temperatures remain well below normal before a slight rebound for Thanksgiving week. The high temperature will be just above freezing today in the lower to middle 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Wind gusts as high as...
dayton.com
Rudy Flyer: People behind the UD mascot share their stories
Dayton mascot has had many looks over the years since being introduced in 1980. Matt Hanson wore the McGruff the Crime Dog suit several times at community events in Fredricksburg, Va., where he worked as a cadet for the local sheriff’s office. That was his only qualification when he saw the University of Dayton needed students to play the mascot, Rudy Flyer, in the fall of 2012.
dayton.com
Amy Schneider takes second in fifth finals game of ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions
Dayton native Amy Schneider had a strong showing in the fifth finals game of the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions Friday but didn’t wager enough to clinch title-winning victory. “What a week it has been – I feel like I have just been at the edge of my...
Comments / 0