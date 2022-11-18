ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Myra Hopkins Stroud, 98, Oak Ridge

Myra Hopkins Stroud, 98, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on November 16, 2022. Myra was born on October 4, 1924, in Oconee County, SC to the late James Martin Hopkins and Mattie Lay Hopkins. She graduated from Tamassee DAR High School in 1942 and then graduated from Robinson Business School in Spartanburg, SC. She worked at Clemson College while her husband, Dan, was in undergraduate school. She was a loving wife, mother, and stay-at-home homemaker while her children were growing up. She also enjoyed working for ten years at the Family Clinic of Oak Ridge after her children left home.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Single-lane closures planned on the Spur for tree removal

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Richmond Tree Experts will implement temporary, single-lane road closures along the Spur for tree removal Monday, November 28 through Thursday, December 1. The Spur, between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, will remain open, but motorists should expect delays. The single-lane closures will only...
GATLINBURG, TN

