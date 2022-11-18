Read full article on original website
Charlize Theron condemned for saying Afrikaans is dying language
Hollywood star Charlize Theron has faced a mountain of criticism for calling her mother tongue Afrikaans "a dying language". Theron joked it was spoken by "about 44 people" and was "not very helpful". She made the comments on the SmartLess podcast, saying she grew up in South Africa speaking only...
Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book
Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
Teen Eulogizing “Racist, Misogynistic” Father at His Funeral in Viral Video is Both Praised and Condemned
The deceased father was publicly excoriated. What follows is a sensitive piece dealing with themes of racism and politics. Reader discretion is advised. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Twitter.com, NextShark.com, Yahoo.com, and TikTok.com.
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
Rest In Piss: Biracial TikToker Keeps It 10,000 At Their Father’s Funeral ‘You Were A Racist, Misogynistic, Trump-Loving White Man’
Black TikTok user named @Saginthesunforever has gone viral for shocking speech calling their father a racist Trump lover at his funeral.
Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
What Black Women Can Take From A Book Detailing White Women’s Racism
"You can speak up. You do not have to tip-toe around white people any longer,” say the authors of 'White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better.'. When you have to keep repeating yourself over and over again, sometimes it’s best to...
My Black skin got me sacked from British TV. That’s why I spend my life fighting racism | Barbara Blake-Hannah
It was a struggle for Black Britons to make headway 50 years ago, and it still is now – but it is important to fight on, says anti-racism activist and former broadcaster Barbara Blake-Hannah
'Leave them alone': Tennessee mom slams homophobic attacks in viral video
A Tennessee woman's speech defending the LGBTQ community went viral over the weekend, marking the latest flashpoint in America's simmering culture war. Jessee Graham, a mom of four from Columbia, gave an impassioned three-minute speech in front of the Maury County Board of Trustees after the county's public library director, Zachary Fox, was allegedly pressured to resign. Fox's resignation last week came after months of community pushback over the library's display of LGBTQ books for Pride Month in June. Community members were also dismayed when Fox's bar, Bad Idea Brewery, hosted a drag brunch last month.
‘Dolly Parton loved it’: Gracie Otto on her film Seriously Red and the success of Heartbreak High
“The Guardian, Amerie! The Guardian – I just got off the phone with the Guardian!” As soon as our call is connected, Australian director Gracie Otto is immediately quoting from the Netflix reboot of Heartbreak High, on which she worked as director. “Did you see the TikTok where...
'She Said' follows the journalists who set the #MeToo movement in motion
An engrossing new film focuses on New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, whose reporting uncovered the crimes of Harvey Weinstein — and the vast network of people who enabled him.
Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium
47 years after he took the stage at Dodger Stadium in a sequined-studded baseball uniform as the world's biggest pop star, Elton John walked on to the same stage on Sunday night wearing a bedazzled Dodgers bathrobe.
14 Screenshots Of Entitled Brides Making Shocking, Wild, And Ridiculous Demands For Their Wedding
Imagine forcing people to pay $2,000 to be in a wedding party. 😳
Something Offbeat: A record-breaking mouth and hearse parade
What is it like to hold a world record? This week, the “Something Offbeat” podcast found out by interviewing three Guinness record holders: Samantha Ramsdell, Rachel Stead and Rosa Stead.
Best red carpet fashion at the 2022 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards have a long history of delivering spectacular fashion moments — and there was no shortage of bold looks at LA's Microsoft Theater on Sunday evening. Organizers opted for a black carpet at this year's event, and many attendees followed suit in all-black outfits. Rapper and...
Mark Cuban says he's cautiously optimistic about Elon Musk making Twitter a safe and sustainable platform
Mark Cuban said Twitter's biggest challenge was making its users feel safe on the platform, which is run by Elon Musk.
B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 30
B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs "Win Win" and "Twerkaholic," has died, his brother announced on the singer's Instagram page. In a post on Thursday, Smyth's older brother, Denzil, wrote the artist had "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis."
'Disenchanted' turns the page on a storybook ending to what comes after
"Disenchanted" asks the existential question, "What comes after 'Happily Ever After?," which is, naturally, a sequel ... only (because it's 15 years later) for streaming. Amy Adams nimbly steps back into the role of an animated princess trying to adapt to the live-action world, in an epilogue to "Enchanted" that has moments of magic without completely delivering on the premise.
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account
Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated on the platform. The account, which Twitter banned following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, was restored after Twitter CEO and new owner Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday night asking the platform's users if Trump should be reinstated.
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama review – a guide for life from the former first lady
N her wonderful autobiography, Becoming, Michelle Obama tells a story about the time her family visited some African American friends who had moved to a predominantly white area in the suburbs. At the end of the visit, Obama’s father discovered that “someone had scratched a line across the side of his beloved Buick, a thin ugly gulch that ran across the door and towards the tail of the car. It had been done with a key or a rock and was in no way accidental.”
