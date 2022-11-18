ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Charlize Theron condemned for saying Afrikaans is dying language

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has faced a mountain of criticism for calling her mother tongue Afrikaans "a dying language". Theron joked it was spoken by "about 44 people" and was "not very helpful". She made the comments on the SmartLess podcast, saying she grew up in South Africa speaking only...
The Guardian

Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book

Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
CBS 42

Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
MOBILE, AL
NBC News

'Leave them alone': Tennessee mom slams homophobic attacks in viral video

A Tennessee woman's speech defending the LGBTQ community went viral over the weekend, marking the latest flashpoint in America's simmering culture war. Jessee Graham, a mom of four from Columbia, gave an impassioned three-minute speech in front of the Maury County Board of Trustees after the county's public library director, Zachary Fox, was allegedly pressured to resign. Fox's resignation last week came after months of community pushback over the library's display of LGBTQ books for Pride Month in June. Community members were also dismayed when Fox's bar, Bad Idea Brewery, hosted a drag brunch last month.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
News Channel Nebraska

Best red carpet fashion at the 2022 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards have a long history of delivering spectacular fashion moments — and there was no shortage of bold looks at LA's Microsoft Theater on Sunday evening. Organizers opted for a black carpet at this year's event, and many attendees followed suit in all-black outfits. Rapper and...
News Channel Nebraska

B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 30

B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs "Win Win" and "Twerkaholic," has died, his brother announced on the singer's Instagram page. In a post on Thursday, Smyth's older brother, Denzil, wrote the artist had "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis."
News Channel Nebraska

'Disenchanted' turns the page on a storybook ending to what comes after

"Disenchanted" asks the existential question, "What comes after 'Happily Ever After?," which is, naturally, a sequel ... only (because it's 15 years later) for streaming. Amy Adams nimbly steps back into the role of an animated princess trying to adapt to the live-action world, in an epilogue to "Enchanted" that has moments of magic without completely delivering on the premise.
News Channel Nebraska

Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account

Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated on the platform. The account, which Twitter banned following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, was restored after Twitter CEO and new owner Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday night asking the platform's users if Trump should be reinstated.
The Guardian

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama review – a guide for life from the former first lady

N her wonderful autobiography, Becoming, Michelle Obama tells a story about the time her family visited some African American friends who had moved to a predominantly white area in the suburbs. At the end of the visit, Obama’s father discovered that “someone had scratched a line across the side of his beloved Buick, a thin ugly gulch that ran across the door and towards the tail of the car. It had been done with a key or a rock and was in no way accidental.”

