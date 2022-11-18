ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Independent

Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech

Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
WHAV

Late Ballots, Received by Deadline, Could Lead to Recount in Mirra/Kassner Rep. Race

A week ago, Rep. Lenny Mirra went to bed believing he had been re-elected to his 2nd Essex District seat by 84 votes, but a recount may be in the works. A trickle of eligible votes counted after the initial election day burst slashed the Georgetown Republican’s tight margin to a nearly microscopic one. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether any more ballots are still outstanding, but a recount appears likely to decide whether the incumbent Republican secures a sixth term or first-time Democratic challenger Kristin Kassner flips the seat.
GEORGETOWN, MA
buzzfeednews.com

Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress

Fresh off the back of a stronger-than-expected showing in last week’s midterm elections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t done with Washington, DC, just yet. After Republicans took control of the House of Representatives with only a slim majority that shattered conservatives' hopes of a “red wave,” Pelosi decided on Thursday to step down as leader of House Democrats after more than 19 years in the role.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MassLive.com

What’s the House Dem. Whip? Rep. Katherine Clark to run for No. 2 post

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark may soon be the second most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives. After decisions from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats to step away from leadership roles in the House Democratic Caucus, Clark is one of multiple younger representatives poised to enter new roles. Clark said Friday that she would run for Democratic Whip, which will be the party’s second-ranked post in the House come January.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Md. Senate race in favor of Chris Van Hollen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race in favor of Democrat Chris Van Hollen, electing him to a second term. Van Hollen defeats Republican Chris Chaffee. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to Sen. Van Hollen this evening where he said he was grateful to...
MARYLAND STATE
Boston

‘We’re never going back’: How Mass. lawmakers reacted to Trump’s renewed presidential run

"We’ve defeated him before. We’ll defeat him again." Donald Trump made it official Tuesday: Despite being impeached twice, whipping up false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election, and being the subject of various, ongoing investigations, including a Congressional probe into what role he played in inciting a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, he’s ready for another run for the presidency.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law

Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Rep. Katherine Clark Officially Bids to Help Lead Dems in Congress

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic deputies announced Thursday they were stepping down, a member of Massachusetts' congressional delegation has stepped forward to help lead the party in the next session. Rep. Katherine Clark announced her bid to be Democratic Whip, a position that assists party leadership in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

Gisele Barrette Fetterman: ‘The right wing hates women’

Gisele Barrette Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania’s Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D), hit back at conservative criticism over her role helping her husband’s political bid, especially after he suffered a stroke mid-campaign. “The right-wing hates women. They especially hate strong women, and I think that’s what you’re seeing,” Barrette...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

