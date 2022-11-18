Read full article on original website
Related
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 18-20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 18-20) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Highland Village Holiday Stroll – Friday – Jackson Experience a winter wonderland at Highland Village. There will be a holiday […]
Mississippi baker wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker won the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in an episode that aired Sunday night. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian where she specializes in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington was selected to compete in the annual Christmas...
Marty Stuart to perform at Mississippi community college
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who […]
Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
theadvocate.com
Raymond Blanco, former coach, dean of students, husband of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 87
Raymond Blanco, a football coach, dean of students and an irrepressible force of nature who was best known as the First Gentleman of Louisiana when his wife, Kathleen, was governor, died in Lafayette on Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 87 years old and had been in declining health. For...
WLOX
WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 11/18/22
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. On Friday, St....
theadvocate.com
He was convicted of stealing a book bag and tennis shoes. Louisiana law got him life in Angola.
A book bag and a pair of tennis shoes snatched from the back of a pickup truck after a Scotlandville High football game earned Joe “Willie” Washington life behind bars with no parole. The 68-year-old former track star and prostate cancer survivor has spent the past decade in...
Man sentenced in $340,000 credit card scheme across multiple states including Louisiana
A California man has been sentenced after conducting fraudulent purchases at Home Depots across multiple states, including Louisiana.
How much does it cost to attend a Mississippi university?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to many universities and colleges, offering prospective students a wide selection of degree programs and price points. Tuition can range widely across the country, so some may wonder what it costs to attend a school in Mississippi. Each year, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of […]
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With Thanksgiving approaching next week, Feeding the Gulf Coast is working to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community. On Wednesday, the nonprofit teamed up with Jackson County groups to provide two drive-through giveaways in Moss Point. Traffic was...
wessonnews.com
Mississippi Farmers Market Hosts Sweet Potato Day Saturday, November 19
In recognition of one of the state's top producing crops, the Mississippi Farmers Market will host a Sweet Potato Day on Saturday, November 19, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. In addition to the usual variety of farm fresh foods and handcrafted items, shoppers will be treated to a variety of complimentary sweet potato treats, children's activities, specialty food vendors, Vardaman area sweet potato growers and a sweet potato exhibit presented by the Mississippi Sweet Potato Council. The Genuine MS® Store, located inside of the Mississippi Farmers Market, will also be open to the public. The unique retail operation, which offers an array of products grown, raised, crafted and made in Mississippi, is extending its operating hours. The Genuine MS® Store will now be open every Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Visit www.genuinems.com to shop exclusive online holiday gift options and learn more about the Genuine MS® program. The Mississippi Farmers Market, a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce,
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer a ton of amazing deals. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too!
17-year-old dies in Louisiana crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
Gov. DeSantis announces extra days off for Florida state employees this year
Florida gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional holiday time off for state employees.
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
Comments / 1