Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 18-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 18-20) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Highland Village Holiday Stroll – Friday – Jackson Experience a winter wonderland at Highland Village. There will be a holiday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Marty Stuart to perform at Mississippi community college

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who […]
SENATOBIA, MS
WKRG News 5

Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
LEAKESVILLE, MS
WLOX

WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 11/18/22

After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. On Friday, St....
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

How much does it cost to attend a Mississippi university?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to many universities and colleges, offering prospective students a wide selection of degree programs and price points. Tuition can range widely across the country, so some may wonder what it costs to attend a school in Mississippi. Each year, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wessonnews.com

Mississippi Farmers Market Hosts Sweet Potato Day Saturday, November 19

In recognition of one of the state's top producing crops, the Mississippi Farmers Market will host a Sweet Potato Day on Saturday, November 19, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. In addition to the usual variety of farm fresh foods and handcrafted items, shoppers will be treated to a variety of complimentary sweet potato treats, children's activities, specialty food vendors, Vardaman area sweet potato growers and a sweet potato exhibit presented by the Mississippi Sweet Potato Council. The Genuine MS® Store, located inside of the Mississippi Farmers Market, will also be open to the public. The unique retail operation, which offers an array of products grown, raised, crafted and made in Mississippi, is extending its operating hours. The Genuine MS® Store will now be open every Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Visit www.genuinems.com to shop exclusive online holiday gift options and learn more about the Genuine MS® program. The Mississippi Farmers Market, a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce,
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
MOBILE, AL

