msu.edu
Monica Schafer wins new Ingham district by 18 votes
Republican candidate Monica Schafer is the newly elected Ingham County District 15 commissioner with 5,078 votes, just 18 votes over Democratic candidate Brooke Locke. “Especially in such a close race, I feel very honored that I was chosen to represent District 15,” Schafer said. “It is big shoes to fill, … but I will work hard to fulfill those shoes to make sure that the district is taken care of in the same care, the same compassion and the same timeliness.”
Low voter turnout in Detroit
Good morning, I hope you are enjoying your Sunday so far. What is the reason behind low voter turnout in Detroit? According to an analysis by data reporter Kristi Tanner, 56.8% of Michiganders voted. But Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey estimated only 33.8% of Detroiters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan senator discusses midterm election; What to know about the Adderall shortage
DETROIT – A big, big week ahead in Detroit. Thanksgiving is just about here, which means the great tradition of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, is ready to make its annual march down Woodward Avenue. We’re thrilled as always to be your home for one of Detroit’s signature events -- and we invite you to be a part of it, either in person or watching from wherever you may be on the air, online and streaming on local four plus.
Arab American News
Whitmer reflects on Nov election, misinformation around public health and more in interview
DETROIT — Fresh off a double digit election victory over a Trump-backed candidate, Governor Whitmer spoke at the 50th anniversary gala for ACCESS in Detroit on Thursday. More than 1,000 people attended the half-a-century celebration at the Marriott hotel in the Renaissance Center for an organization that began as a modest, volunteer-run effort to support the area’s growing immigrant population out of a small storefront in the Southend of Dearborn.
fox2detroit.com
'Onto 2024;' Macomb GOP reelects chairman as state party leadership power struggle brews
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite the midterms ending only a week ago, it's the 2024 general election that many are now looking toward. In their first meeting following a bruising 2022 Midterm election, the Republican Party in Macomb County reelected Mark Forton as the chairman. With Democrats sweeping...
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud
The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
Here’s a rundown of the Nov. 16 Flint Board of Ed meeting
Flint, MI–During its Nov. 16, 2022 meeting, the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education ratified a union contract and authorized millions in grant funding among other decisions. Here’s what happened at Wednesday’s meeting:. Ratified contract with the Congress of Flint School Administrators. The Board voted 4-1...
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
Here’s what happened at the Nov. 14 Flint City Council meeting
Flint, MI– Following a vote for council president and vice president, the Flint City Council agreed to invite two candidates for the city clerk position for interviews and approved a series of grants and budget amendments. Here’s what happened at Flint City Council’s Nov. 14, 2022, meeting:
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: 810 Smoke LLC offers smoked ribs and brisket
FLINT, MI - Rahsheemer Neal knows the feeling of not always having food on the table. The Flint resident experienced that during his upbringing, and it’s part of why he was inspired to start his own food truck, 810 Smoke LLC. 810 Smoke is a pop-up food truck that...
UAW presidential candidate wants judge to extend deadline for election ballots
One of the five candidates running for president of the UAW has filed a federal lawsuit in Detroit requesting at least an additional month to have ballots returned in the union’s first direct election of top leaders. The lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit by candidate...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?
Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
Fired Flint fire chief says he got the ax because he wouldn’t lie for the mayor
FLINT, MI -- Former Flint fire Chief Raymond Barton says his refusal to lie in the aftermath of a fatal house fire in which two children died has cost him his job.
Ridership reports of $147.5M taxpayer-funded suburban Detroit transit agency kept from public
(The Center Square) – SMART officials in suburban Detroit say they won't release ridership figures for the $147.5 million taxpayer-funded bus operation for fear of misinterpretation. "We are currently operating at 65% service levels and ridership is trending back to approximately 70%," said Brandon Adolph, the acting assistant vice president of marketing and communications for Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation. "Thus, any ridership data wouldn’t be accurate due to the fact we aren’t at our 100% levels prior to the pandemic." ...
Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges
BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield CAR-HIT-U attorney convicted of tax fraud after not reporting more than $2.6 million
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield personal injury attorney Carl L. Collins III was convicted of tax fraud by a jury Wednesday. Collins owned the law practice CAR-HIT-U, as well as a real estate company, First Third LLC, and two medical-related companies, MedCity Rehabilitation Services LLC, and Alpha Living LLC.
WNEM
Vargas & Sons Tortillas -- food made with love
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Former Flint fire chief recalls last moments before termination. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In a big change of leadership, Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton has been terminated from his...
