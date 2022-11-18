ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

THEFT: Officers assigned to the Greenville City Schools 5-8 building were advised a teacher’s earbuds were stolen from his classroom. The teacher was on the playground monitoring the students when he saw a male juvenile drop a pair of green earbuds with charger station, and when he advised the male that he dropped them, he also made the comment “those look like the same ones that I have. The juvenile did not respond and picked up the buds. The teacher later checked his classroom and learned a pair was missing. The juvenile was confronted and admitted to taking the ear buds. The male juvenile was issued a citation for theft. His mother was contacted and advised of the citation.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive

UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
UNION CITY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man on probation gets prison for positive drug test

LIMA — A Lima man who violated his probation was sentenced to four years in prison at a hearing Friday morning. Kevonta Luster, 23, had been serving community control for second degree felony robbery for a Nov. 21, 2017 incident. On Oct. 18 of this year he was “unnsuccesfully terminated” from reentry court after testing positive for methamphetamine, violating a condition of his probation.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man ran from, threatened bond company

LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue near Strawberry Row...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WISH-TV

2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post. The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.
RICHMOND, IN
Sidney Daily News

County record

–10:54 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Piqua. -12:33 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road. WEDNESDAY. -7:55 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 on Interstate...
PIQUA, OH
The Lima News

Lawyer for man charged with 50+ drug crimes backs out

LIMA — A Lima man charged with 57 crimes related to fentanyl, heroin and marijuana will be represented by the public defender’s office or court-appointed counsel after he failed to pay his lawyer. Eric Upthegrove, Jr., 39, who is charged with more than 40 first-degree felonies, most of...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

‘More than a terrible mistake’: Howard gets 15 to life for 2019 murder

LIMA — A Lima man will serve 15 years to life in prison for murder during a 2019 robbery. Na’Zier Howard, 20, received a life sentence for the murder of Kevonta Cowan in December 2021, but will be eligible for parole after 15 years. He is currently serving a 14-year sentence for robbing Hermies Party Shop and Little Casesars in January 2020, which will be consecutive to his murder sentence.
LIMA, OH

