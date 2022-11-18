ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis announces extra days off for Florida state employees this year

By Sam Sachs
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced extended holiday time for Florida’s state government employees on Thursday.

In addition to having state offices closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, DeSantis said employees would now also be off for the day before each of those days, adding three additional office closures and time off for Florida’s public servants.

Federal judge puts Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’ on pause for universities

“Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year, especially over the past few months responding to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole,” DeSantis said in a statement.

The governor said he and the First Lady, Casey DeSantis, were grateful for the work state employees have put in, and that the offices would close to give them more time with family.

“Closing state offices on November 23 rd , December 23 rd and December 30 th will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families to enjoy the holiday season,” DeSantis’ statement continued. “The First Lady and I are thankful for the dedication our state employees have demonstrated to helping the people of Florida.”

Karrycantdance
2d ago

Thank You Governor, my sister works for State of Florida and she’s excited and Thankful 🥹 I’m happy for her

Michael Sorrentino
2d ago

extra money too and better life Insurance health insurance and paid vacation right Governor you're going to make that good for them

Joanna
2d ago

Thanks for spending $12 million of the Covid relief money you didn’t give us to pay for a vacation for illegal immigrants. The poor people of this area could have really used that money.

WFLA

WFLA

