digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
The Hollywood Gossip
Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey: Eff You, ABC! We're Making Our Own Show!
As previously reported, Ellen Pompeo will soon be stepping away from Grey’s Anatomy. The veteran actress, who has anchored this series since its premiere in the role of Meredith Grey, only signed on to appear in eight episodes this season. Her final two installments will air in early 2023.
msn.com
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
Camilla Luddington Says Grey's Anatomy Fans Should 'Call Out Sick' After Fall Finale: 'Be Worried'
"Always [be] concerned 'cause it's Grey's Anatomy," Camilla Luddington said ahead of the season 19 fall finale, teasing fans that "tragedy does strike one of our own" Camilla Luddington is bracing Grey's Anatomy fans for the worst. Ahead of Thursday's season 19 fall finale, the British actress, 38, told Entertainment Tonight that any Shondaland fan should "always err on the side" of concern when it comes to a fall finale while teasing viewers about the Station 19 crossover event. "I think the general rule should always be that if we...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Law & Order: SVU Teases Kelli Giddish's Final Episode — and a Surprise Wedding — in New Promo
Kelli Giddish's final Law & Order: SVU episode will air on NBC Dec. 8 Kelli Giddish has a few more weeks of playing Det. Amanda Rollins — but the surprise wedding bells from her final episode are already ringing. A teaser for the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU shows Giddish, 42, wearing a white dress and walking into her apparent courthouse wedding. It appears she'll wed Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). The quick clip of the wedding shows Giddish hugging Mariska Hargitay's Det. Olivia Benson after she enters the...
Clayton News Daily
Patrick Dempsey Responds to Rumors of a New Series With Ellen Pompeo
Rumors about a potential series in development starring former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo have been put to bed — for now. With Pompeo stepping back this season on Grey’s, and their recent red carpet admission that they would both love to work together again, gossip around a potential new series grew. During his promotion of Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, Dempsey was asked about the rumor that the pair may be starring in something new together.
Grey's Anatomy Fans Are Freaking Out Over That Japril Picture In Season 19, Episode 5
Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) joined "Grey's Anatomy" in Season 6, both new residents after the merging of Seattle Grace and Mercy West. It would be another season before their friendship would start to evolve into something more, with April seeing Jackson with new eyes after he punches Alex (Justin Chambers) in her defense. By Season 8, "Japril" officially got started after April lost her virginity to Jackson. Despite their feelings for each other — it wouldn't be "Grey's Anatomy" if the romance wasn't extended due to obstacles — it would take Jackson interrupting April's wedding to another in Season 10 before the couple was finally together.
Station 19 Fans Are Livid That The Fall Finale Cliffhanger Wasn't Addressed On Grey's Anatomy Crossover
Station 19 fans expressed frustration after the cliffhanger wasn't resolved in the second half of the fall finale crossover.
Ellen Pompeo Makes A Promise To 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans As She Exits Show
"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me," the actor wrote.
Justin Chambers’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit Still Hurts for Fans
For understandable reasons, folks would like to brush over the year 2020. The tumultuous year marked a global pandemic, political unrest, and many WTF moments in between. Though the world dealt with multiple real-world catastrophes, Grey’s Anatomy fans received Earth-shattering news at the top of 2020. That January, actor Justin Chambers announced his departure as Dr. Alex Karev.
Patrick Dempsey hits 'Disenchanted' premiere with wife Jillian and daughter Talula
Patrick Dempsey's night out at the "Disenchanted" premiere was a family affair. The actor hit the red carpet for his upcoming Disney+ movie on Wednesday night in Los Angeles with wife Jillian, a professional makeup artist and entrepreneur, and their 20-year-old daughter Talula in tow. For the star-studded event, Dempsey...
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Promo Reveals Date of Ellen Pompeo Farewell Episode (VIDEO)
The date has been set for Ellen Pompeo‘s final appearance on ABC‘s Grey’s Anatomy as a full-time cast member, as teased in the promo at the end of Thursday’s (November 10) fall finale. “Big last day!” Pompeo’s Meredith Grey says in the trailer, which shows the...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo Reassures Fans She’ll Be Back Ahead Of Her Exit As Full-Time Cast Member
Don’t say farewell to Ellen Pompeo. The Grey’s Anatomy star and executive producer conveyed that message to fans on Instagram Thursday, promising she eventually will return as Meredith following her final midseason episode as a full-time cast member. Pompeo said she is “eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support” fans have shown for her and her character Meredith Grey for 19 seasons. “You know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit,” she wrote on Instagram. As Deadline revealed in August, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on Grey’s Anatomy this season to eight episodes. Her Feb. 23...
Popculture
Ellen Pompeo Addresses Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit in Heartfelt Post
Ellen Pompeo is saying goodbye. Grey's Anatomy will air multiple episodes without its lead character, Dr. Meredith Grey, in its 19th season. The show announced in August that the actress would only appear in eight episodes of the new season but would remain executive producer and continue to provide her signature narration for upcoming episodes. Pompeo talked about leaving the ABC medical drama in an Instagram post on Nov. 17. "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" Pompeo wrote. "Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!" Pompeo concluded her post caption. "I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude."
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future
Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alums React to Ellen Pompeo’s Impending Series Departure: ‘Love and Adore You Always’
Saying goodbye to Meredith Grey. Ellen Pompeo is grateful for fan support after reducing her Grey’s Anatomy role — and her former costars are sharing the love. “Love and adore you, always and forever, @EllenPompeo 💛,” Kate Walsh, who portrays Addison Montgomery on the medical drama and its previous Private Practice spinoff, wrote via Instagram comment on Thursday, November 17. “Never […]
Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]
Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
