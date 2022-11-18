ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recovering from bullet wounds, Pakistan's Imran Khan talks of new waves of protest

Imran Khan, the populist prime minister voted out of power in Pakistan this spring, says he is intensifying protests against his removal. Khan and his followers have staged protests ever since Pakistan's parliament removed him in a vote of no confidence in April. Refusing to accept his defeat, he asked his followers to stage demonstrations while converging on the capital city, Islamabad. During one such protest on November 3, Khan was shot in the leg.
Special counsel will oversee Justice Department's Trump investigations

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of the department's Jan. 6 investigation, according to a senior Justice Department official. Garland is...
Republicans have won the House. Now, they're promising to investigate the Bidens

Two top House Republicans — Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan — who are expected to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees next year are planning to lay out the evidence they say they have gathered from whistleblowers that show President Biden's son, Hunter, engaged in influence peddling and his father, potentially while serving as vice president, may have benefitted financially.
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

