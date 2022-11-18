Read full article on original website
Related
How one man went from a migrant leaving Africa, to an elected official in Spain
Serigne Mbaye made a life-changing decision in 2006. The number of fish in his small town of Kayar, Senegal had dwindled, there was a lack of opportunity, and Mbaye wanted to provide for his family. So he jumped on a boat one night, and joined others on a days-long journey...
Recovering from bullet wounds, Pakistan's Imran Khan talks of new waves of protest
Imran Khan, the populist prime minister voted out of power in Pakistan this spring, says he is intensifying protests against his removal. Khan and his followers have staged protests ever since Pakistan's parliament removed him in a vote of no confidence in April. Refusing to accept his defeat, he asked his followers to stage demonstrations while converging on the capital city, Islamabad. During one such protest on November 3, Khan was shot in the leg.
Special counsel will oversee Justice Department's Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of the department's Jan. 6 investigation, according to a senior Justice Department official. Garland is...
In an apparent protest, Iran's World Cup players refuse to sing the national anthem
Ahead of their first match in this year's FIFA World Cup, Iran's national team gathered for the national anthems, their players standing side-by-side, arms slung over each other's shoulders. But rather than sing along, their mouths stayed shut — an apparent show of solidarity on the world's biggest stage with...
Republicans have won the House. Now, they're promising to investigate the Bidens
Two top House Republicans — Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan — who are expected to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees next year are planning to lay out the evidence they say they have gathered from whistleblowers that show President Biden's son, Hunter, engaged in influence peddling and his father, potentially while serving as vice president, may have benefitted financially.
Did the world make progress on climate change? Here's what was decided at global talks
Contentious climate negotiations ended in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as negotiators from around the world finalized a modest deal to help control global warming and pay for the costs of a hotter Earth. Deep-seated tensions flared between richer countries that have prospered by burning fossil fuels, and developing ones, which are...
Officials have made Nador uninhabitable for migrants in search of a better life
Some people spend years trying to get to Nador, Morocco — a city in the northeast of the country, bordering the Spanish enclave city of Melilla. It is Europe's southernmost border, and also a gateway for migrants in search of better opportunities. Border guards line a four-tiered, 20-foot fence...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0