SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Roadrunners have cracked the USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the first time all season. After winning eight straight games and clinching the Conference USA regular season crown with a 41-7 victory at Rice, Jeff Traylor's team is now ranked 25th in the Coaches Poll. The Runners also got the most points in the AP Poll for any team that wasn't ranked in the top 25.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO