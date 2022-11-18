Read full article on original website
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Earnings Outlook For Autodesk
Autodesk ADSK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Autodesk will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70. Autodesk bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Coupa Software Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Coupa Software COUP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Pre-Holiday Earnings Banquet: More Strength from Retailers as Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods Impress
(Tuesday Market Open) After getting clipped by falling mega-cap stocks and sinking oil prices Monday, stocks showed a bit more holiday cheer early Tuesday following solid retail earnings news and sinking volatility. Fed speakers on the schedule later could help determine whether the good mood lasts. With this morning’s earnings...
Expert Ratings for Zscaler
Over the past 3 months, 24 analysts have published their opinion on Zscaler ZS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
6 Zoom Analysts Offer Key Takeaways After Stock Plummets On Heels Of Q3 Earnings
Negative sentiment for Zoom Video is unlikely to ease, one analyst said. A worsening macro will continue to weigh on the company's growth in the near term, another analyst stated. Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM nosedived on Monday, after the company reported its quarterly results. Morgan Stanley. Analyst...
PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $15.0 versus the current price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals at $9.325, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
How Is The Market Feeling About Nine Energy Service?
Nine Energy Service's NINE short percent of float has fallen 4.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.07 million shares sold short, which is 11.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Qualcomm's Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of Qualcomm Inc. QCOM decreased by 12.05%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Qualcomm has.
Mango Market Hacker Loses Millions As Curve Price Manipulation Attempt on Aave Backfires
A crypto trader who bragged last month about making off with over $100 million in a Mango Market price manipulation scheme appears to have lost millions on an identical attempt that backfired early Tuesday. What Happened: According to on-chain data, Avraham Eisenberg, the man behind October’s Mango Market breach, recently...
Analyzing Agora's Short Interest
Agora's API short percent of float has risen 5.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.88 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Surges On Solid Q3 Beat, Raised FY22 Forecast
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS reported a third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.7% year-on-year to $2.96 billion, beating the consensus of $2.68 billion. Comparable store sales increased 6.5% versus 12.8% growth a year ago. Gross profit margin contracted 423 basis points Y/Y to 34.22%. The operating margin contracted 428 basis...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Brown & Brown
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Brown & Brown BRO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $66.2 versus the current price of Brown & Brown at $57.935, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
PC Connection Shares Pop On Special Dividend, Buyback Boost
Leading IT solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, PC Connection, Inc CNXN declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022. The aggregate amount of the special dividend payment will...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
