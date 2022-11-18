Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Private Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
College Football Playoff rankings: USC Trojans have clear path to playoffs
The latest AP Top 25 poll has dropped, and the biggest winner is USC when it comes to its impact on the College Football Playoff rankings. It’s almost December, which means more than ever before this season College Football games mean something. The margin for error is so insanely slim and the number of ways a team can pay itself out of the College Football Playoffs is plentiful.
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: USC enters College Football Playoff ahead of Clemson, Michigan as New Year's Six shuffles
Nobody saw that coming, except maybe South Carolina. The Gamecocks obliterated Tennessee 63-38, and in doing so, snuffed out any chance the Volunteers had of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. That may not have been the worst news for Tennessee, though, as Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Hendon Hooker left with a non-contact injury to his leg and did not return.
saturdaytradition.com
Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup
The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
UCLA quarterback doesn’t hold back ahead of rivalry game against USC: ‘We hate those guys across town’
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said that the Bruins "hate those guys across town" ahead of their matchup with USC on Saturday.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit breaks down USC's offensive success ahead of UCLA
USC enters its annual rivalry showdown with UCLA with a potential College Football Playoff berth still on the table, and Kirk Herbstreit broke down just what makes the Trojans — particularly, the offense — so tough to stop. Herbstreit explained Saturday on SportsCenter. "It's Lincoln Riley, Year 1,...
No. 7 USC tops No. 16 UCLA in thriller to earn berth in Pac-12 championship
The No. 7 Southern California Trojans have defeated the No. 16 UCLA Bruins 48-45 in a Saturday thriller to earn a berth in the Pac-12 championship.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Tommy Trojan and its Knights: What goes into guarding USC’s mascot?
Picture this: Tommy Trojan standing tall, sword in hand, covered in blue and completely bruin-ed. Thanks to the Trojan Knights, that’s never going to happen. Whether in the sweltering heat or the biting cold—during a bustling class-ridden day or the middle of the night—the Trojan Knights can be found listening to music, doing school work and most importantly, keeping an eye out for the enemy.
spectrumnews1.com
Longtime USC fan reflects on crosstown rivalry
LOS ANGELES — It’s a big game environment any time the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins face off on the gridiron. However, this year’s Crosstown Showdown definitely carries a little more weight. The Trojans enter Saturday’s sold out contest with a chance to solidify their spot in...
From Poop Helicopters to Bell Thieves, USC-UCLA's Rivalry is a Legendary Prank War
In the Pac-12, there's a rivalry that's far from the oldest or most played in college football history. But what the clash between the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins may lack in history makes up for with an abundance of something better: pranks. Even the most diehard of fans out...
247Sports
Lincoln Riley reflects on leaving Oklahoma: 'I know I hurt people ... I wish I could get it back, but I can't'
Lincoln Riley’s first season at USC has been successful by all accounts. The No. 7 Trojans (9-1) have already doubled their win total from a season ago (four) and enter Saturday’s rivalry matchup with No. 16 UCLA a win away from clinching a Pac-12 Championship game berth. However, despite his early successes in Los Angeles, Riley regrets how his five-year tenure at Oklahoma ended a year ago.
JuJu Watkins's Commitment to USC Evokes Thrilling Team Reaction
Players on the Trojans women’s basketball team were, to say the least, excited about the decision of the Sierra Canyon star.
ucfknights.com
Knights Season Ends In Heartbreak Against No. 1 UCLA
LOS ANGELES – The 2022 UCF women's soccer campaign came to a heartbreaking end on Friday night when they earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against No. 1 UCLA but fell in PKs 3-0. Dayana Martin got the scoring going with an amazing goal in the 35th minute that seemed to bend around the UCLA goalkeeper's outstretched hand.
pasadenanow.com
Here Is What You Can Expect Around the Rose Bowl During Saturday’s UCLA-USC Rivalry Game
Sellout crowds, a loud flyover featuring jets and military helicopters, and fireworks await Pasadenans on Saturday when they head to the Rose Bowl for the UCLA-USC rivalry game (or just live nearby). Pasadena City Councilmember Steve Madison told his District 6 constituents – many of whom live close to the...
VIDEO: Watch Sebastian Mack Announce for UCLA
Watch four-star shooting guard Sebastian Mack from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado announce for UCLA on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
Lakewood Football Will Host CIF-SS Championship Saturday Against Northwood
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood Lancers will make history this week as they host the CIF Southern Section Division 8 football championship against Northwood Saturday at 7 p.m. at the newly-renovated John Ford Stadium. The Lancers are playing in...
Sierra Canyon gets revenge, holds off Bishop Amat to return to CIFSS finals: 5 takeaways
LA PUENTE, Calif. – For the third time in four postseasons, Sierra Canyon will be playing for a Southern Section championship next week. The Trailblazers avenged a double-overtime loss from Sep. 30 on Friday to defeat Bishop Amat 29-23 in the CIFSS Division 2 semifinals. Dane Dunn ran for 166 yards ...
KEYT
Mater Dei overwhelms DP as expected in season opener
GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys basketball hopes history repeats itself. Last year the Chargers were routed by Mater Dei in the early part of the season and DP went on to play for a CIF-SS title. This year shorthanded DP was crushed 106-44 by powerhouse Mater Dei...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18
It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Body found at Encino golf course
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a golf course in Encino Friday. Police responded to Balboa Golf Course located at 16821 Burbank Blvd. around 10:55 a.m. for a report of a body found. Details are limited, but police confirmed to KTLA that a death investigation is underway. So […]
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
