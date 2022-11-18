The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.

