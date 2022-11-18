ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

College Football Playoff rankings: USC Trojans have clear path to playoffs

The latest AP Top 25 poll has dropped, and the biggest winner is USC when it comes to its impact on the College Football Playoff rankings. It’s almost December, which means more than ever before this season College Football games mean something. The margin for error is so insanely slim and the number of ways a team can pay itself out of the College Football Playoffs is plentiful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Bowl projections: USC enters College Football Playoff ahead of Clemson, Michigan as New Year's Six shuffles

Nobody saw that coming, except maybe South Carolina. The Gamecocks obliterated Tennessee 63-38, and in doing so, snuffed out any chance the Volunteers had of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. That may not have been the worst news for Tennessee, though, as Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Hendon Hooker left with a non-contact injury to his leg and did not return.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup

The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit breaks down USC's offensive success ahead of UCLA

USC enters its annual rivalry showdown with UCLA with a potential College Football Playoff berth still on the table, and Kirk Herbstreit broke down just what makes the Trojans — particularly, the offense — so tough to stop. Herbstreit explained Saturday on SportsCenter. "It's Lincoln Riley, Year 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Tommy Trojan and its Knights: What goes into guarding USC’s mascot?

Picture this: Tommy Trojan standing tall, sword in hand, covered in blue and completely bruin-ed. Thanks to the Trojan Knights, that’s never going to happen. Whether in the sweltering heat or the biting cold—during a bustling class-ridden day or the middle of the night—the Trojan Knights can be found listening to music, doing school work and most importantly, keeping an eye out for the enemy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Longtime USC fan reflects on crosstown rivalry

LOS ANGELES — It’s a big game environment any time the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins face off on the gridiron. However, this year’s Crosstown Showdown definitely carries a little more weight. The Trojans enter Saturday’s sold out contest with a chance to solidify their spot in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Lincoln Riley reflects on leaving Oklahoma: 'I know I hurt people ... I wish I could get it back, but I can't'

Lincoln Riley’s first season at USC has been successful by all accounts. The No. 7 Trojans (9-1) have already doubled their win total from a season ago (four) and enter Saturday’s rivalry matchup with No. 16 UCLA a win away from clinching a Pac-12 Championship game berth. However, despite his early successes in Los Angeles, Riley regrets how his five-year tenure at Oklahoma ended a year ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ucfknights.com

Knights Season Ends In Heartbreak Against No. 1 UCLA

LOS ANGELES – The 2022 UCF women's soccer campaign came to a heartbreaking end on Friday night when they earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against No. 1 UCLA but fell in PKs 3-0. Dayana Martin got the scoring going with an amazing goal in the 35th minute that seemed to bend around the UCLA goalkeeper's outstretched hand.
ORLANDO, FL
KEYT

Mater Dei overwhelms DP as expected in season opener

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys basketball hopes history repeats itself. Last year the Chargers were routed by Mater Dei in the early part of the season and DP went on to play for a CIF-SS title. This year shorthanded DP was crushed 106-44 by powerhouse Mater Dei...
SANTA ANA, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18

It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body found at Encino golf course

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a golf course in Encino Friday. Police responded to Balboa Golf Course located at 16821 Burbank Blvd. around 10:55 a.m. for a report of a body found. Details are limited, but police confirmed to KTLA that a death investigation is underway. So […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy