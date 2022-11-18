Roddy Rich Pays It Forward

With the announcement of Roddy Rich new project, “Feed tha Streets 3” he decided to put the name of the project to action. Roddy pulled up recently around his LA County neighborhood and spent the day picking up the tab at LA Country grocery stores and Black-owned businesses. It’s not secret that Roddy Rich has a soft spot for giving back. Holiday season is upon us and for the superstar rapper to cover everyone that was in the store’s grocery with the swipe of a card is about as pure as it gets.

According to All HipHop, Rich said, “Feed the Streets’ is surrounded by my mother. She always gave food away to less-fortunate people when I was growing up. We’d give pizzas to people or she’d cook spaghetti, stuff you could put in a big pot. That’s something that stuck with me.”

Salute to Roddy Rich for feeding the streets with music and groceries! New project is out now!

