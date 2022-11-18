ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Roddy Rich Pays It Forward

By The A.M. Clique
92Q
92Q
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FX2nN_0jFnPfzE00

With the announcement of Roddy Rich new project, “Feed tha Streets 3” he decided to put the name of the project to action. Roddy pulled up recently around his LA County neighborhood and spent the day picking up the tab at LA Country grocery stores and Black-owned businesses. It’s not secret that Roddy Rich has a soft spot for giving back. Holiday season is upon us and for the superstar rapper to cover everyone that was in the store’s grocery with the swipe of a card is about as pure as it gets.

According to All HipHop, Rich said, “Feed the Streets’ is surrounded by my mother. She always gave food away to less-fortunate people when I was growing up. We’d give pizzas to people or she’d cook spaghetti, stuff you could put in a big pot. That’s something that stuck with me.”

Salute to Roddy Rich for feeding the streets with music and groceries! New project is out now!

The post Roddy Rich Pays It Forward appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Roddy Ricch Feeds Da Streets, Literally.

Roddy Ricch is living up to the name of his mixtape series, Feed Da Streets, by paying for the groceries of Los Angeles Residents. Roddy surprised customers at an L.A. grocery store by announcing on the loudspeaker that he was picking up everyone’s tab. Roddy proclaimed, “If you got...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams

Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features

He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey

Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
LOUISIANA STATE
soultracks.com

Berry Gordy's brother, Motown singer and executive Robert Gordy dies at 91

(October 23, 2022) He was both figuratively and literally part of the Motown family, and he played a key role in one of the great musical stories of the 20th century. Tonight we mourn the passing of singer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy, younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., at age 91. Sadly, Gordy dies a little more than a year after the passing of his son, recording artist Robert Gordy, Jr.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Recalls Advice Lil Wayne Gave Him Before Prison Sentence

Fat Joe has revealed the advice Lil Wayne gave him as he was preparing to go to prison on tax evasion charges in 2013. Joey Crack recently appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, with a preview of the episode finding the “Lean Back” rapper reflecting on his friendship with Weezy.
AOL Corp

'My heart is shattered': Band mates Offset and Quavo honor Migos rapper Takeoff

After weeks of public silence, rappers Quavo and Offset paid tribute to their Migos band mate Takeoff, who was killed Nov.1 in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. Offset on Tuesday wrote a tribute on Instagram and said posting about Takeoff's death "still doesn't feel like reality," largely echoing his emotional remarks at his band mate's funeral at State Farm Arena in Atlanta last Friday.
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case

Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety.  “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life

Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better

Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Admits He Has 'Ran Out Of Rhymes'

NBA YoungBoy has run out of things to rap about, at least according to the Baton Rouge rhymer himself. YoungBoy has given his fans plenty of new music since beating a federal gun case in Los Angeles earlier this year. He dropped off Colors in January, Better than You with DaBaby in March, The Last Slimeto in August, Realer 2 in September, 3800 Degrees at the beginning of October, and most recently Ma’ I Got a Family, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 37,000 album-equivalent units. However, the Top rapper has said he’s officially burnt out.
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Says He Can Outrap Jay-Z During NoCap Beef

NBA YoungBoy made a controversial claim about Jay-Z. NBA YoungBoy and NoCap have been trading insults recently. Even though YoungBoy signed the young rapper to Never Broke Again, he has a bone to pick. According to YB, NoCap has no loyalty and is only out for himself. NoCap fired back, saying the YoungBoy is always looking for beef and that he doesn’t support his labelmates.
LOUISIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On “King’s Disease III”

Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on “The Daily Show.”. Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.
BET

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 And Too $hort Are Extending Their Longevity

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who isn’t familiar with a song by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort. At the very least, one of their hit records will ring a bell, even if their name does not. The four rappers have formed the supergroup Mount...
Complex

Murda Beatz Posts Emotional Tribute to Takeoff: “Without Takeoff, There Would Be No Murda Beatz”

The hip-hop world is still mourning the loss of rap titan Takeoff with nearly all of his friends, family, and collaborators putting out some form of tribute to the Atlanta rapper, who died on Nov. 1 at age 28. Canadian producer Murda Beatz took to Instagram to pay his respects to Takeoff, who, along with the rest of the Migos, was one of the first people to take Murda under his wing.
ATLANTA, GA
92Q

92Q

538
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy