Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’

This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
Arkansas legislative panel supports funding for deaf and blind schools and veteran services needs

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, a legislative panel endorsed the Arkansas Department of Education’s requests for reserve funds that will pay for improvements at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. The state-restricted reserve funds total $30 million. As a result of the […]
Study ranks Arkansas No. 2 for drone readiness

According to a new study, Arkansas is one of the most drone-friendly states in the nation. The Mercatus Center, a nonprofit think tank at George Mason University, recently released “Is Your State Ready for Drone Commerce?” a research study of how prepared each state is for commercial drone services. In the survey, Arkansas was tied (with North Dakota) for the second most drone-friendly state in the country.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warmer weather arrives this week

MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures in the mid 20s. A storm system will pass by to our south. It will bring clouds to the southern half of Arkansas, but it will be too dry for any rain. Temperatures will finally warm into the low 50s in the afternoon!. TUESDAY:...
Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank. Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals. Thanks to...
JONESBORO, AR
Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)

You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter-like end to the weekend

SUNDAY: The morning will start very cold with temperatures in the low 20s. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid 40s in the afternoon. East wind around 5 mph. MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures in the mid 20s. A storm system will pass by to our south. It will bring clouds to the southern half of Arkansas, but it will be too dry for any rain. Temperatures will finally warm into the low 50s in the afternoon!
How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas

BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
What central Arkansas restaurants are opening and closing

Little Rock, Arkansas – The Arkansas culinary scene is in a fun phase right now. There are so many new eateries starting up here, and others are now growing. Although there has been a lot of positive food news, this week’s Eat It Up also includes some depressing information about restaurant closures.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

