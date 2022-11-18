ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle

An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
MotorAuthority

Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states

Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
Futurism

Startup Says It's Building a Giant CO2 Battery in the United States

Carbon dioxide has a bad rep for its role in driving climate change, but in an unexpected twist, it could also play a key role in storing renewable energy. The world's first CO2 battery, built by Italian startup Energy Dome, promises to store renewables on an industrial scale, which could help green energy rival fossil fuels in terms of cost and practicality.
Interesting Engineering

UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet

U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
The Associated Press

Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
ILLINOIS STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Gautam Solar panels now available to US market

“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
MotorTrend Magazine

Volkswagen Is Working On a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle With 1,243 Miles of Range

Despite the automotive industry making a big push toward battery electric vehicles (BEV) for the foreseeable future, there is an argument that if we (humans) really want to fight climate change, BEVs alone won't get the job done. Some experts believe that it will take a combination of low-emission and zero-emission transportation tech to make a meaningful difference vehicles' impact on our climate. That's why several automakers are still exploring hydrogen power.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bicmagazine.com

DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Electric vehicles to lose VED exemption

Electric vehicle (EVs) owners will be hit by a new tax from April 2025.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in his autumn statement that zero-emission vehicles will lose their vehicle excise duty (VED) exemption from that date.Owners of EVs who currently pay no VED will face an annual charge of up to £165 for cars and £290 for vans.Mr Hunt said this will “make our motoring tax system fairer” as the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has forecast that half of all new vehicles will be electric by 2025.VED is a tax levied on UK vehicles which depends on when they were...
marinelink.com

Cecon Orders Methanol, Battery-powered Cable Layer

Norway-based offshore energy industry services firm Cecon Contracting AS said Thursday that it had, with its partners, recently entered into an agreement for the construction of a methanol- and battery-powered cable installation vessel. The vessel, which will be delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in the first quarter of 2025,...
freightwaves.com

Used truck prices fall as OEM supply chain clears

The trend is clear. Used truck prices continue to fall across almost all years and models as new truck manufacturers gain an upper hand over supply chain disruptions. So, those who purchased a used truck at a sky-high price a few months ago could be feeling buyer’s remorse, especially as spot freight rates have tumbled with contract rates falling right behind them.

