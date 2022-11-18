Read full article on original website
Related
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
electrek.co
The largest American solar panel maker pledges to build $1B factory in US Southeast [Update]
First Solar, the largest American solar panel maker, will invest up to $1.2 billion to ramp up production of US-made solar panels. The announcement follows the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, which incentivizes domestic clean energy manufacturing. November 16 update: First Solar today announced that it will...
MotorAuthority
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
Futurism
Startup Says It's Building a Giant CO2 Battery in the United States
Carbon dioxide has a bad rep for its role in driving climate change, but in an unexpected twist, it could also play a key role in storing renewable energy. The world's first CO2 battery, built by Italian startup Energy Dome, promises to store renewables on an industrial scale, which could help green energy rival fossil fuels in terms of cost and practicality.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
Driving Electric Cars Produces Little Carbon. Making the Batteries Produces a Lot.
Electric cars sales are up 66 percent this year. President Joe Biden promotes them, saying things like, "The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified" and, "There's no turning back." To make sure we have no choice in the matter, some left-leaning states have moved to ban...
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
As fossil fuels cause increasing dangerous emissions, companies everywhere are looking to reduce their production of greenhouse gases. One key way to do that is through geothermal, said Matt Houde, co-founder and project manager at Quaise Energy, according to a press release published on Thursday. “The total energy content of...
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
Diesel prices rising after falling U.S. refinery capacity and loss of Russian imports
The Energy Information Administration recently reported that distillate inventories were at their lowest levels since 2008. (The primary distillates are diesel, jet fuel and heating oil.) However, in 2008 distillate levels were low coming out of spring. Currently, they are low going into fall. That is far worse than the...
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
Much of US faces energy outages this winter, regulators say
A large portion of North America is at risk of insufficient energy supplies during peak winter conditions this year, U.S. and Canadian regulators at the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, or NERC, said on Thursday.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Gautam Solar panels now available to US market
“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
MotorTrend Magazine
Volkswagen Is Working On a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle With 1,243 Miles of Range
Despite the automotive industry making a big push toward battery electric vehicles (BEV) for the foreseeable future, there is an argument that if we (humans) really want to fight climate change, BEVs alone won't get the job done. Some experts believe that it will take a combination of low-emission and zero-emission transportation tech to make a meaningful difference vehicles' impact on our climate. That's why several automakers are still exploring hydrogen power.
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
Electric vehicles to lose VED exemption
Electric vehicle (EVs) owners will be hit by a new tax from April 2025.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in his autumn statement that zero-emission vehicles will lose their vehicle excise duty (VED) exemption from that date.Owners of EVs who currently pay no VED will face an annual charge of up to £165 for cars and £290 for vans.Mr Hunt said this will “make our motoring tax system fairer” as the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has forecast that half of all new vehicles will be electric by 2025.VED is a tax levied on UK vehicles which depends on when they were...
marinelink.com
Cecon Orders Methanol, Battery-powered Cable Layer
Norway-based offshore energy industry services firm Cecon Contracting AS said Thursday that it had, with its partners, recently entered into an agreement for the construction of a methanol- and battery-powered cable installation vessel. The vessel, which will be delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in the first quarter of 2025,...
Emerging US battery supply chain should be wary of China’s information ops
On Oct. 19, 20 companies in the emerging domestic supply chain for lithium-ion batteries got some good news: President Biden, together with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, announced $2.8 billion in grants to support electrifying America’s light-duty vehicle fleet. But not long ago, a similar set of companies...
freightwaves.com
Used truck prices fall as OEM supply chain clears
The trend is clear. Used truck prices continue to fall across almost all years and models as new truck manufacturers gain an upper hand over supply chain disruptions. So, those who purchased a used truck at a sky-high price a few months ago could be feeling buyer’s remorse, especially as spot freight rates have tumbled with contract rates falling right behind them.
Comments / 0