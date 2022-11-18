Read full article on original website
CEO: BMW intends to make affordable electric cars
BMW won’t abandon its entry-level models in the transition to EVs, the automaker’s CEO said in a recent interview with Reuters. “We are not leaving the lower market segment,” BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said. “Even if you consider yourself a premium manufacturer, it is wrong to leave the lower market segment—that will be the core of your business in the future.”
Teaser Previews The First Scout EV Off-Roaders Powered By Volkswagen
Six months ago, Volkswagen announced its decision to offer both an electric pick-up truck and a rugged off-roader under the Scout name. At the time, Herbert Diess, then head of Volkswagen, explained that the electrification of the automotive industry offered a historic opportunity for the Volkswagen Group to enter the highly attractive electric pick-up and SUV segment. Volkswagen had not been able to get a foot in the market until recently and therefore did not even offer its Amarok pick-up in North America. A first teaser image now tells us that its new effort to capitalize on the segment with Scout Motors is on the way.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
New Patents Hint That Volkswagen ID5 and ID6 EVs Might Come to U.S.
The U.S.-market 2023 Volkswagen ID4 is a solid all-rounder of a compact electric SUV, offering rear- or all-wheel-drive, a comfortable interior, and just enough performance to keep you moving down the highway. It's a very calculated package, and not one meant for pure performance. VW is a family brand first, but even then, the ID4 only goes so far.
Volkswagen's R Lineup Will Never Be The Same
For a long time, Volkswagen's performance sub-brand R had been very quiet, and there were no new models on the Group's MEB kit in sight. Recently, however, R announced its intention to offer only purely electric models from 2030. And now the performance brand is doing one, or three, better. The company now has plans to launch three new and purely electric high-performance models in the future, which should stand out more clearly from Volkswagen's usual mainstream models.
Volkswagen Zwickau Plant sets EV production record
The Volkswagen Zwickau plant has set an EV production record for the company, producing 7,100 EVs between November 7th-11th. Volkswagen’s Zwickau plant is a behemoth of a facility. The plant produces six models for three brands simultaneously. For Volkswagen, the plant produces the VW ID.3, VW ID.4, and VW ID.5; for Audi, the plant produces the Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback; and for Cupra, the plant produces the Cupra Born. According to Elecdrive, combining the production totals for each of these models for the week of November 7th-11th, the company set a production record of 7,100 units produced.
BMW 3 Series - Every Generation Ranked (Worst to Best)
The 3 Series is BMW’s best-selling model. It accounts for nearly 30-percent of the company’s car sales. The range was introduced back in 1975 and is going strong even today. It is currently in its seventh generation and is one of the best buys at its price point and in its segment. But, that doesn’t mean it has always been at the top of its game, right? Well, we’ve ranked every generation of the BMW 3 Series – from worst to best – and here’s how its journey has been so far:
