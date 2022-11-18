Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
10 Best Modern Classic Motorcycles Over 1000cc
While outright speed is not necessarily the idea behind the current crop of modern classic or retro motorcycles, that’s not to say that the manufacturers have foregone that element in the pursuit of styling excellence. Nor have they forgotten to make the motorcycles dynamically brilliant, providing the perfect blend of show and go. As with under-1000cc modern classic models, there is a wide choice of over-1000cc models to choose from, and the best of them are in this list.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The BMW S1000RR is the Ultimate Superbike
The BMW S1000RR was so out of character for the staid German company that it took everyone by surprise, but if people thought that because it was BMW's first attempt at a superbike it wouldn't be very good, they were very much mistaken. Now, in 2022, it's better than ever. Here are 10 reasons why the BMW S1000RR is the ultimate superbike.
Top Speed
Top 10 Motorcycle Engine Configurations
The engine is the heart of any motorcycle, much more so than in a car. In a motorcycle, the engine is not only the motive force but also a large part of the visual impact of the motorcycle, not to mention often being a structural element as the engine is used as a stressed member. The motorcycle engine has come a long way since the days of rudimentary single-cylinder units producing a few horsepower. Virtually, every configuration of engines has been used to power motorcycles, right up to the modern-day obsession with electric motors. They are a whole other story, however. For this list, we are going to concentrate on the internal combustion engine in all its various forms: a celebration of the power units that have shaped our lives for 120 years and which look set to disappear in the not-too-distant future.
teslarati.com
Verge TS electric motorcycle enters production
Verge Motorcycles announced today that they have entered production of their Verge TS electric motorcycle. Electric motorcycles have exploded in popularity in recent years. One great example is Energica Motors which, after being acquired by Ideanomics, has already sold 30% more bikes in the first nine months of this year than all of last. Even legacy motorcycle manufacturers are starting to take notice, with both Honda and Kawasaki planning to introduce electric models in the coming years. Now, a Finnish startup named Verge Motorcycles has also started producing their electric motorcycle, the Verge TS.
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
Top Speed
10 Great Things About The Oldsmobile 442
One of the most controversial topics that come to mind when talking about classic muscle cars is the Oldsmobile 442. Some say it is one of the worst cars on the planet. In contrast, others say it is one of the best, especially considering cost differences, such as the same-year Corvette or Mustang. No matter which side of the fence you are on, the Oldsmobile 442 was a one-of-a-kind car known for its exceptional handling and the gross power that some engines installed in them could push out. Let's take a closer look at this fantastic car that has received a bad wrap for countless years.
Next-gen 2023 Honda Pilot is a Bigger, Better Carpooler
The three-row SUV adds more technology and more space for families
jalopyjournal.com
The Mahogany Corvette
“Ryan, I know you don’t like Corvettes much but I thought you might have an appreciation for these original Corvette bucks made of Polynesian Mahogany.”. Wait. What? I actually love Corvettes and often rank the ’63 split window as one of my favorite automotive designs of all time. I mean if Bill Mitchell thought of it, I probably liked it. He’s my guy and the Corvette was his baby.
topgear.com
The new GTV is the most powerful production Vespa ever produced
With a WHOPPING 23bhp, the GTV is basically a MotoGP bike…. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We can hear the Ducati Panigale riders quaking in their boots from here, as Vespa announces its most powerful production model ever.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
2023 Honda Accord First Look Review: Reassuringly Familiar
The best-selling car in the USA over the past half a century was the Honda Accord and it continues on in its 11th generation with a fresh focus to keep it at the head of its class. First of all, Honda took what owners loved about the previous Accord - its fun-to-drive character - and refined it even further with a stiffer new body and retuned suspension. When it dropped a few pre-launch teasers of the new Accord, we realized that the new-found ability is draped in a much sharper new suit.
Top Speed
This Custom Indian Scout Rogue Will Evoke The Cornering Junkie In You
Indian Motorcycles is all for customization, and we see the American giant commission such projects quite often. Doing this once again, the manufacturer has joined hands with Switzerland-based Hardnine Choppers to unveil a custom Scout Rogue. Though a cruiser, the bikemaker has slapped on a number of trick components that make it sportier than ever and will evoke the cornering junkie in you.
Top Speed
(Less) Cheap Thrills: The 2023 Mazda MX-5 Base Price Nears the $30K Mark
The Mazda MX-5 has been the darling of the roadster segment for over three decades with its small and lightweight footprint, big thrills, and nearly unrivaled delivery of affordable driving pleasure. But for 2023, the model is becoming a bit less of a bargain with Mazda announcing another price hike for the model.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Top Speed
The Ford Explorer ST Is the Ultimate Sleeper SUV You Can Buy Today
The performance SUV segment continues to grow strong. This is a testament to the fact that customers like having a vehicle that looks unassuming, can haul the entire family, and still embarrass sports cars on the motorway. The Ford Explorer ST is one such car. It was the first big SUV to get the Ford Performance treatment, bringing the badge to new heights (figuratively and literally speaking) after the smaller Focus, Fiesta, and Edge models. In fact, Ford claims one in every five Explorers sold is an ST, further highlighting the demand there is for this kind of car. It’s a pretty good all-around car too, offering plenty of go, but also loads of equipment and comfort.
Top Speed
This Modern 3000GT Could Make Mitsubishi Relevant Again
The performance car world is changing, and whether it is for better or worse is subjective. Whether its electrification, past nameplates being used once again, new performance variants or the death of iconic models, the landscape is certainly changing. So, it stands to reason amid all the changes, a JDM icon could seemingly be revived and give the gas engine a last hurrah. That is exactly what our sister site, HotCars, showcased with a rendering of what could be a modern Mitsubishi 3000GT.
bikeexif.com
Speed Read, November 20, 2022
An adorable little Honda ST90 holds its ground against four liter-plus bikes this week. We’re looking at an Indian Scout Rogue from HardNine Choppers, a 1,190 cc Buell dirt bike, the limited edition Ariel Ace Black, and a stunning Kawasaki from Japan. Indian Scout Rogue by HardNine Choppers The...
Top Speed
Check Out The World’s Most Beautiful Ducati MH900E
Pierre Terblanche is one of the most celebrated motorcycle designers in the world, and the Ducati MH900E ranks top of the list of his creations. The MH900E has millions of fans all around the world, and since only 2,000 of these were ever built, it’s hard to find one and even harder to afford. London’s Gareth Roberts faced the same dilemma when he wanted to gift himself an MH900E but couldn’t afford one. The want was greater than the limitations, though, so the director took matters into his own hands and built an MH900E of his own that’s actually more beautiful than the real deal.
Top Speed
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: Performance, Price, And Photos
Audi's performance mindset is clearly on display with its 2022 Audi e-tron GT sedan, capturing the four-ring brand's gas-powered sport sedans and distilling them into an EV platform without forgetting luxury amenities. This isn't unfamiliar territory for Audi, as its e-tron crossover models were some of the first to break the ice. Yet, the e-tron GT is seeking sportier pastures and does so by borrowing much of its technology from a fellow member of the VW Group, the Porche Taycan, boasting the same 800-volt architecture capable of giving Audi's fierce RS7 and RS6 sports cars a run for their money.
Top Speed
10 Sports Cars from the 2000s Still Worth Buying
The 2000s were a decade of rapid technological advancements, one where flip phones turned into smartphones and laptops were finally making some gains on desktop computers. It was, arguably, the decade of the Fast And Furious franchise, and one could even argue that it was the rise of tuning culture across most of the United States. Above all, though, it was the decade of the electronic uprising in our sporty cars. The first flappy paddles found their way into up-market supercars, and even the more mundane machinery came with a host of electronic aids to keep them level and straight on the road. Some enjoyed having their skills behind the wheel complimented by the electronic suspension, self-leveling dampers, four-wheeled steering, and other clever robotics that made driving fast a bit easier. The purists, however, did not like the rise of electronic aids and kept searching for those cars that kept true to the old-school setup of three pedals, a stick, and no help other than that given by your senses. The cars we're going to discuss here today offer the perfect blend between rawness and electronic advancement from a time when we didn’t hear doomsday preachers announcing the end of the manual transmission.
Comments / 0