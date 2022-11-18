ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Daily Mail

Hakeem Jeffries officially announces his bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in move that will drop average age of House leadership by 31 years

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially announced Friday that he was running to lead the House Democrats and replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 'Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment,' the New York Democrat wrote in a letter addressed to the members of the 118th Congress, which assembles in January.
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
US News and World Report

Pelosi to Step Down From U.S. House Leadership, Passing to a New Generation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Nancy Pelosi, the trailblazing Democrat who as the first woman U.S. House of Representatives speaker shepherded landmark legislation and led two impeachments, said on Thursday she will give up her leadership role a day after Republicans secured control of the chamber. Pelosi's allies quickly rallied around Representative Hakeem...
