ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ullmark, Krejci keeping proper perspective amid torrid run

By Michael Hurley
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clCD0_0jFnPIsd00

BOSTON -- When it comes to the Bruins' preposterous 15-2-0 record, certain elements were to be expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in points, and captain Patrice Bergeron isn't too far behind. Hampus Lindholm held down the D corps before Charlie McAvoy's debut, and Brad Marchand has been reliably excellent since returning from offseason surgeries.

But of course, an NHL team can't compile such an obscene win-loss record without some pleasant surprises cropping up along the way. And goaltender Linus Ullmark certainly fits that bill.

The Bruins organization obviously showed its belief in Ullmark by giving him a four-year, $20 million contract on the first day of free agency in 2021. His first season in Boston was good but not necessarily great, and with the younger and cheaper Jeremy Swayman playing more or less at the same level as Ullmark all year, questions about that Ullmark contract for a cap-strapped team persisted.

This year, things are quite different.

After stopping 22 of 23 Philadelphia shots on Thursday night, Ullmark furthered his place as the NHL leader in save percentage (.937) and goals-against average, where his 1.89 GAA is 0.18 goals better than second-place Connor Hellebuyck's 2.07.

Most importantly for the Bruins, Ullmark also leads the league in the wins category, as he's now 12-1-0 on the season. Vegas' Logan Thompson ranks second in the NHL with nine wins.

Last year, Ullmark didn't pick up his 12th win until Jan. 12. This year, he's got a dozen wins in his back pocket a week before Thanksgiving.

While it's been a rather remarkable stretch personally and for the team, Ullmark shared his perspective on the current state of the Bruins after Thursday's 4-1 win.

"Just gotta stick with it. It's a long season. Can't get too ahead of ourselves, because as fun as it is and people will say we've had it easy, it's not easy," Ullmark said. "It's a lot of circumstances during a game, a lot of bounces that we currently have and gotta keep working on. And you don't get those for free."

While Ullmark has been excellent when needed, keeping the puck out of the net has been a team effort for Boston. Ullmark has only needed to make 59 save on high-danger shots this year, the 13th-most in the NHL . The Bruins have also been the NHL's best team at putting the puck in the opponents' net, with a league-high 68 goals and four goals per game average thus far.

With 19 different goal scorers, the contributions are coming from the entire lineup.

It's there that another pleasant surprise can be found in David Krejci. On Thursday, half the scoring came from Krejci, who scored his third and fourth goals of the season after playing last year in the Czech Republic. In 2020-21, Krejci scored just eight goals in 51 games, but he now has half that total in just 14 games.

Krejci, who's been through a decade and a half of NHL seasons to know how to see things properly during this dizzying stretch.

"It's hard to win one game. But to win this many games -- you know, 17 games, 15 wins -- that's crazy. No one expected that," Krejci said. "But we're staying even-keel here. We're focusing on the task at hand. And that's something we've been doing a pretty good job at. We always put the game behind us and we move on."

Krejci credited the leadership group for practicing "the right way," with everyone else falling in line. But when told that even the Stanley Cup-winning Bruins team didn't have a record like this to start the 2010-11 season, Krejci interrupted the question.

"Yeah, I wouldn't get carried away," Krejci said. "Obviously we have a great start, but it's a long season. You know, it's a really long season, and we're gonna hit some rough patches. That's just the way it is. But for right now, we're rolling, so we'll try to get as many wins as we can. Not really focusing on too much ahead."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More

The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Yardbarker

Bruins Have a Tough Few Weeks Ahead of Them

The Boston Bruins are off to their best start in franchise history. They’ve beaten good teams. They’ve beaten bad teams. They’ve beaten teams nobody knows what to make of. They can seemingly do no wrong. Tonight, the Bruins face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Caufield scores late, Canadiens beat Flyers 5-4 in SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored with three seconds left to force overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in a shootout Saturday night. Caufield scored his second goal of the game, beating Carter Hart with a one-timer from the left side with Montreal goalie Jake Allen off for an extra attacker.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Sabres Make Low-Risk Move in Claiming Jost

The Buffalo Sabres announced they claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers on Saturday (Nov. 19). Waiver claims are somewhat of a rarity for them, with their last one coming in October of 2021. With the current rash of injuries at the forward position, and the overall lull in their offense, the claim was a low-risk and potentially high-reward move for them. Jost has not been able to find his footing in the NHL to this point, but he is a former first-round selection and was once a highly touted prospect for the Colorado Avalanche. Coming to Buffalo could provide him with a bigger opportunity and a chance to revive his pro career. For the Sabres, this move could help spark their offense but will ultimately bolster their forward depth more, while risking very little to do so.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists, and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Yardbarker

Bruins pile up goals to beat Blackhawks, stay perfect at home

David Pastrnak scored twice and Charlie McAvoy had a career-high four points, all assists, as the Boston Bruins defeated the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Saturday night. Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist to move within one point of 1,000 in his career, while longtime linemate Brad Marchand added three assists.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Avalanche stars come to play in win over Kuemper, Caps

Darcy Kuemper faced the team he helped lead to last season’s Stanley Cup title Saturday as the Colorado Avalanche took on the Capitals in D.C., but the goaltender’s former teammates got the better of him in a 4-0 victory. The Avalanche’s two biggest stars -- center Nathan MacKinnon...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Bruins Dominate Blackhawks; Onto Marian Hossa Night

The Chicago Blackhawks suffered a 6-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at TD Garden. Boston, the best team in the NHL, thoroughly dominated a rebuilding Hawks squad in puck possession and on the scoreboard. Here's how it all played out. First Period: Bruins Jump in Front. Blackhawks'...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Postseason Plan, Matthews & Murray

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some thoughts about the Maple Leafs’ season thus far. In these thoughts, I’ll consider whether the Maple Leafs are better this season than last season. That seems to be a key question moving forward for this team.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NHL

Bruins Tie NHL Record With 11th Straight Win on Home Ice

BOSTON - The Bruins brought it to the Blackhawks with a 6-1 win at TD Garden on Saturday night and improved to 16-2-0 this season. "They play the game like they love it and they are having a great time," said Coach Jim Montgomery. Here are some notes and numbers...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ New Mentality on Display During Road Trip

The New Jersey Devils returned to Newark with six more points as they swept their three-game road trip this past week pushing their record to 15-3-0. For the first time in franchise history, the Devils swept the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs on the same road trip.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Bruins visit the Lightning after Pastrnak's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after David Pastrnak's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bruins' 6-1 win. Tampa Bay has gone 9-6-1 overall with a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avs beat Capitals

Missing a handful of injured regulars, the Colorado Avalanche keep winning because two of their best players are healthy and rolling. Cale Makar scored, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the defending Stanley Cup champions got 32 saves from Alexandar Georgiev to beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. They've won six of seven despite being without captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram, among others, thanks in large part to Makar and MacKinnon. "Highly competitive guys that want to be difference-makers at all times, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Devils News & Rumors: Vanecek, Winning Streak & More

Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the Devils continue to impress, winning three straight contests against the Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, and Toronto Maple Leafs. On Nov. 17, NHL.com released their Super 16...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
92K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy