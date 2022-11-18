ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Clemson, South Carolina football fans gear up for The Palmetto Bowl

CLEMSON, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers will play in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. The rivalry game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. "All year it's led up to this moment," said Gibson Little, Clemson fan. "It's the week all football...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Hien propels Furman past South Carolina at Charleston Classic, 79-60

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (Furman Athletics) - Junior Garrett Hien poured in a career-high 20 points to propel Furman to a 79-60 victory over instate foe South Carolina Sunday morning in the final round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at TD Arena. Hien, a native of Charlotte, N.C.,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson men's soccer team falls to UCLA in NCAA tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics) - The sixth-seeded Clemson men’s soccer team (13-7-1, 3-4-1 ACC) fell to the UCLA Bruins (12-6-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12) at Historic Riggs Field in the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament by a score of 2-1 on Sunday night. This was the Tigers’ 35th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 18th appearance in the round of 32.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate church set to officially reopen nearly 2 years after fire

COWPENS, S.C. — An Upstate church is set to officially reopen nearly two years after a fire destroyed its sanctuary. On Dec. 26, 2020, flames engulfed Cowpens First Baptist in downtown Cowpens. In the days, weeks and months that followed, the community and churches stepped in to help the...
COWPENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Death investigation underway on Jones Street in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after two people were found dead on Jones Street and two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The Anderson County Coroner's Office said illicit drug use was the cause of both deaths and...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate transplant center's first patient finds match with anonymous donor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Just one year after opening, the only Upstate kidney transplant center has successfully completed almost two dozen transplants. Prisma Health's kidney transplant center says it's had more than 1,500 referrals and has around 200 people on its waiting list for a transplant match. One year later,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested for trafficking almost 7 pounds of meth

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after he was found with more than 6.5 pounds of methaphetamine in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop was conducted when deputies noticed a Dodge Charger speeding along Highway 24. Deputies found the drugs in the trunk of the car during their […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy