FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
Clemson, South Carolina football fans gear up for The Palmetto Bowl
CLEMSON, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers will play in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. The rivalry game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. "All year it's led up to this moment," said Gibson Little, Clemson fan. "It's the week all football...
North Carolina man wins $150,000 in Powerball after being inspired by Clemson's loss to Notre Dame
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man hit big in a lottery drawing after being inspired by the loss of Clemson to Notre Dame, according to North Carolina lottery officials. “We were watching football with some friends and Clemson was getting beat terribly by Notre Dame,” Jacob Strickland...
Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll
The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 12 of the season. Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 8 in the latest coaches poll coming off its 40-10 win over (...)
Hien propels Furman past South Carolina at Charleston Classic, 79-60
CHARLESTON, S.C. — (Furman Athletics) - Junior Garrett Hien poured in a career-high 20 points to propel Furman to a 79-60 victory over instate foe South Carolina Sunday morning in the final round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at TD Arena. Hien, a native of Charlotte, N.C.,...
Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
Clemson men's soccer team falls to UCLA in NCAA tournament
CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics) - The sixth-seeded Clemson men’s soccer team (13-7-1, 3-4-1 ACC) fell to the UCLA Bruins (12-6-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12) at Historic Riggs Field in the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament by a score of 2-1 on Sunday night. This was the Tigers’ 35th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 18th appearance in the round of 32.
Planning to holiday shop on Woodruff Road in Greenville? Police have some tips, tricks to help
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are planning on shopping in the Woodruff Road area of Greenville, along with thousands of other shoppers, police have some tips and tricks to help you along the way. Beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend, the Greenville Police Department will monitor key intersections...
Pedestrian dead in Greenville Co. wreck
The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced Sunday morning that a pedestrian was hit and killed in Greenville County.
Upstate church set to officially reopen nearly 2 years after fire
COWPENS, S.C. — An Upstate church is set to officially reopen nearly two years after a fire destroyed its sanctuary. On Dec. 26, 2020, flames engulfed Cowpens First Baptist in downtown Cowpens. In the days, weeks and months that followed, the community and churches stepped in to help the...
Pedestrian dies weeks after being struck by car, troopers say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle died weeks after the crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the driver was headed south when they struck a pedestrian on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. but suffered no injuries. The driver was...
Death investigation underway on Jones Street in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after two people were found dead on Jones Street and two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The Anderson County Coroner's Office said illicit drug use was the cause of both deaths and...
Upstate tactical training facility raise concerns among community members following machine gun event
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A tactical training facility in Laurens County has residents on edge and calling for county leaders to step in. "It's like we’re being held hostage inside our homes and not allowed to enjoy our property," resident Julia Daniel said. "We are fixing everything we...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Anderson Co. crash
One person has died and another is in the hospital following a crash Friday evening in Anderson County.
Coroners in South Carolina address drug problem after 2 drug deaths, 2 overdoses over the weekend
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Coroners in Anderson County, South Carolina, are speaking out about what they call the 'continuous problem' of drugs aftertwo people were found dead from drug use and two others overdosed over the weekend. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said deputies were called at about 2...
South Carolina man headed to prison for what he did to his 5-month-old puppy, solicitor says
UNION, S.C. — **The details of this story are disturbing**. An Upstate man is headed to prison after authorities say he screwed his puppy's paws to the bathroom wall with a power drill. Tyler Austin Jerdo was charged in February in Union County with ill-treatment of animals, resisting arrest...
Upstate transplant center's first patient finds match with anonymous donor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Just one year after opening, the only Upstate kidney transplant center has successfully completed almost two dozen transplants. Prisma Health's kidney transplant center says it's had more than 1,500 referrals and has around 200 people on its waiting list for a transplant match. One year later,...
Shaw University files complaint with Department of Justice over traffic stop
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — On Monday, top administrators at Shaw University announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice. The complaint comes after students' belongings were searched during an October traffic stop on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Eighteen students from Shaw University were on the...
Man arrested for trafficking almost 7 pounds of meth
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after he was found with more than 6.5 pounds of methaphetamine in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop was conducted when deputies noticed a Dodge Charger speeding along Highway 24. Deputies found the drugs in the trunk of the car during their […]
Anderson woman reported missing now considered endangered, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A woman out of Anderson County has been reported missing and is considered endangered, according to deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Andrea S. Freeman was last seen on Nov. 8, in the Veterans Street area of Anderson. According to deputies,...
