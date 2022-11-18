Read full article on original website
Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home
KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
State Route 542 to Close Over Atwood
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio Department of Transportation will shut down State Route 542 on Monday to start a bridge replacement. Just north of Dellroy, SR 542 will close for an estimated 150 days for bridge replacement work, where the road goes over Atwood Lake. The detour route...
Tractor Trailer turns over along State 151 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A tractor trailer overturned along State Route 151 just off the Jewett/Scio exit off U.S. 22. on Wednesday morning. It happened around 10:15. Lt. Robert Bodo at Ohio State Highway Patrol says there’s no specific cause for the crash as of now, but they believe it could’ve been medical.
New fire training center can be filled with smoke and flames
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A nearly one-million dollar facility opened its doors in Jefferson County today—made specifically to be set on fire. It’s a new training academy for Ohio firefighters, to prepare them for whatever obstacles stand in the way of a quick rescue. The ribbon was cut at the Pugliese Fire Training Center in […]
Look at the Past: From the 1776-1976 Bicentennial Piedmont and Moorefield Township book
The Village of Piedmont was one of the youngest towns in Harrison County in 1880. It was made up of two towns. Henry Butler platted Butler on March 2, 1880, and Zacheriah Collins platted Collinsport in November 1878. Harvey Butler owned the land and gave the right of way for the first railroad, the Cleveland, Tuscarawas Valley, and Wheeling, and gave away grounds for the depot. The first general store was owned by George H. Collins and was the first building in town. There was much confusion with deliveries of merchandise going to a town in Richland County by the name of Butler. Both Butler and Collinsport were combined as a neighboring mill and cluster of houses and the beautiful hills that encircled the area, and the name was changed to Piedmont, which was the name of the post office. The picture shows a W. P. Warnock group of teamsters building the road through Piedmont in the early 1900s. This would have been US Route 22 or Main Street, Piedmont. Later in the 1930s, the road was relocated to what we know today because of the building of Piedmont Dam. In 1802 this road was recognized as the Mingo Trail, which started in Mingo Junction and went on to Wills Creek. The picture is from the collection at the Harrison County Historical Society.
Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture
Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
Woman killed in Stark County crash: State troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.
Catch a Ride on Wheeling’s New Bird Scooters
Local bird enthusiasts may be familiar with the murmuration of black birds in North Wheeling that swarm and settle in the trees there at twilight. But are you familiar with Wheeling’s newest flock of Birds? Bird Scooters, that is!. These sleek grey Birds began nesting around town earlier this...
Wheeling crash sends one to hospital
WHEELING, W.Va. — One person was sent to the hospital following a two-car accident Thursday evening in Wheeling just before 7 p.m. The head-on collision happened on Washington Avenue. One victim was sent to Wheeling Hospital. Stay with NEWS9 for more information.
Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County
An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.
Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport deemed total loss after fire
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Crews are on scene in Bridgeport at a structure fire in a building that houses Wilson Furniture. Flames could be shooting from the building near the scene, as well as from I-70 and points beyond. Traffic is being diverted from the area, so stay away from...
Crash shuts down 1 lane on I-70
According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, a crash has shut down one lane on I-70. -I70 west bound between the 6 and 7-mile marker is shut down. This is due to a single-vehicle crash. There is no reported injury.
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
Man arrested after police chase, crash in Columbiana County
Police in St. Clair Township have arrested a man after a police chase throughout Columbiana County Thursday morning.
Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire
Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Ohio woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, trying to get donations
A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter's terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
City of Wheeling sees overwhelming response to homeowners' repair assistance program
WHEELING, W.Va. — In October, the city of Wheeling offered a chance for homeowners to get some free money for home improvements. The Homeowner-Occupied Repair Assistance Program offers up to $5,000 for income eligible homeowners in Wheeling. What happened next was a bit overwhelming, as more than 500 homeowners...
Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red
New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
