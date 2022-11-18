The Village of Piedmont was one of the youngest towns in Harrison County in 1880. It was made up of two towns. Henry Butler platted Butler on March 2, 1880, and Zacheriah Collins platted Collinsport in November 1878. Harvey Butler owned the land and gave the right of way for the first railroad, the Cleveland, Tuscarawas Valley, and Wheeling, and gave away grounds for the depot. The first general store was owned by George H. Collins and was the first building in town. There was much confusion with deliveries of merchandise going to a town in Richland County by the name of Butler. Both Butler and Collinsport were combined as a neighboring mill and cluster of houses and the beautiful hills that encircled the area, and the name was changed to Piedmont, which was the name of the post office. The picture shows a W. P. Warnock group of teamsters building the road through Piedmont in the early 1900s. This would have been US Route 22 or Main Street, Piedmont. Later in the 1930s, the road was relocated to what we know today because of the building of Piedmont Dam. In 1802 this road was recognized as the Mingo Trail, which started in Mingo Junction and went on to Wills Creek. The picture is from the collection at the Harrison County Historical Society.

PIEDMONT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO