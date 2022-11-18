ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks Trade Rumors - Shopping John Collins?

By The Magic Insider Staff
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yydfl_0jFnObhv00

The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

NOV 18 HAWKS LOOKING TO TRADE JOHN COLLINS

This could be the beginning of the end for John Collins' time with the Atlanta Hawks.

According to The Athletic , the Hawks are beginning to open trade talks in regards to John Collins.

The news comes just days after it was rumored that the Phoenix Suns had a trade lined up for Jae Crowder that fell apart right at the finish line. Perhaps the Hawks and Suns may find themselves as suitable trade partners for a deal or they are talking to the same outside teams looking to acquire a power forward.

NOV 16 JALEN SUGGS SUFFERS LEG INJURY

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs headed to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Suggs appeared to be limping towards the sidelines and his status to return to the game is in question.

Update: Suggs returned to the game later in the third quarter.

NOV 14 EMBIID, CURRY NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry have been named Players of the Week for the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively.

Embiid's week ended on a bang with a 59-point performance in Sunday's win against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Curry averaged 38 points per game in three contests this week for the Warriors.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner received a nomination among the voting committee.

NOV 13 NETS OWNER JOE TSAI GIVES KYRIE UPDATE

The Brooklyn Nets seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.

According to Nets owner Joe Tsai, it looks like it could still be a while before Irving returns, but that might be a bad thing for Brooklyn based on how it has played with his distractions being gone.

"He still has work to do," Tsai told the New York Post . "He has to show people he's sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

As well as the Nets have played, it wouldn't shock anyone if Irving ultimately gets traded or released at some point, given that he's on an expiring contract. At that point, we'll reconvene at The Magic Insider and discuss whether his addition to Orlando's roster might make sense or not.

NOV 11 VINSANITY ON THE MAGIC BROADCAST

Future NBA Hall-of-Famer and central Florida native Vince Carter is coming back to Orlando. Not to play, but rather to join the Bally Sports Florida broadcast.

Carter, who played with the Magic from 2009-10, was traded to the Phoenix Suns after playing 97 games with the franchise. Carter will be on the call with David Steele and Jeff Turner for select games this season.

The first one comes tonight against the Suns. Coverage on Bally Sports Florida begins at 6:30 with a 7:00 tip.

NOV 10 NBA PLAYERS AS OWNERS

Owners aren’t the only ones who can “own.”

Shaq recently expressed a desire to buy your Orlando Magic, and now the Lakers’ LeBron James want in (as owner of a Las Vegas NBA team.) and Kevin Durant wants in (as an owner of his hometown Washington Commanders of the NFL) … and …

On a smaller scale, LeBron and Durant are also involved in the Pickleball movement, joining forces with the likes of Mark Cuban as franchise owners in that growing sport.

NOV 8 TROPICAL STORM MOVES MAVS vs. MAGIC UP

With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to affect the central Florida area Wednesday night and Thursday, the NBA has moved up the start time of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic game to 5:30 p.m.

You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

NOV 7 DWIGHT SIGNS WITH TAIWANESE TEAM

Former Orlando Magic All-Star Dwight Howard is leaving the NBA, signing a one-year deal with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. He announced the decision on social media .

Howard played with the Magic from 2004-12 and is one of the greatest players in franchise history. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news

While the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the final minutes of the game brought some concerning news. Ja Morant left the game with just over three minutes remaining after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Morant went up for a short shot attempt. When he came down, he landed awkwardly and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job

Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
ClutchPoints

‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers

James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa

MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
CHICAGO, IL
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
533
Followers
569
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy