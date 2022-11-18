Authorities in Jones County have released the name of the 10-year-old girl who died in a house fire in Onslow last Friday. KWWL reports that 10-year-old Geniya Morgan died in the blaze early Friday morning. The Jones County Sheriff's Office says that the fire happened at around 4:15 a.m. at the home in the 200 block of Summit Street in Onslow. At the time of the fire, there were six people in the home, according to KWWL. Brittany Qualls and her five children were in the house when the fire began. Qualls and four of her children under the age of 10 were able to escape.

JONES COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO