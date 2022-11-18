Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids Scene Is Something Straight Out Of Grand Theft Auto [WATCH]
A strange sight in Cedar Rapids is making the rounds on social media. After watching .0005 seconds of this video, I had a feeling that the people in it could only be from Iowa. And I was right!. On Friday, November 18th Brandt Wieser shared a video that proved that...
Hiawatha Family Finalizes Adoptions of Three More Ukrainian Kids
It's a heart-warming story ahead of a holiday season for families to gather in thanks, as a nearly three-year journey has come to its conclusion for a Hiawatha family. The Breckenridge family has just completed the adoption of three Ukrainian children. We've told you the multiple stories of struggle they've...
Willy Ray’s Q Shack Handing Out FREE Meals Today
Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, has become well known not only for his great food but for his amazing generosity. Fairley has traveled the nation, bringing free food to areas touched by natural disasters like floods and hurricanes. He also served free meals to those hit hard by the derecho in 2020. Fairley has announced that today only, he's once again serving those in need here in our community.
Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade
A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
UNI Drops Third in a Row Despite Second Half Comeback
Despite a second-half run to cut a 15-point lead down to two, Northern Iowa fell to the Grand Canyon in today's consolation match of the NABC Hall of Fame Classic, 69-67. With the excitement and intensity that the second half brought, Coach Ben Jacobson and the Panthers felt the opposite over the first 20 minutes. Following the opening tip, UNI led by two for all of one minute and four seconds in the entirety of the game.
Eastern Iowa Man Continues to Cycle Despite Debilitating Stroke
A man from Marion, Iowa, named Richard Greer, refused to quit trying to get back on his bike, despite life throwing a wrench in his chain. Bicycling is one of the most popular outdoor sports/activities in the state of Iowa and this Iowan wasn't going to let a severe stroke prevent him from getting back to one of his favorite hobbies.
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
Iowa’s Kris Murray Has Had Unworldly Start to the Season [PHOTOS]
Kris Murray's start to the 2022-23 men's basketball season for the Iowa Hawkeyes could easily be mistaken for a dream, had we not seen it firsthand. What Murray's accomplished in a four-game stretch hasn't been done in a very long time, anywhere in the nation. Monday night against Omaha, the...
Iowa Could Be Without Its Top Play Maker Against Nebraska
To say that this has been an up-and-down season for Iowa football would be an understatement. First, fans suffered through offensive woes so severe that jobs were on the line. Now, this Iowa team is one win away from a second straight Big Ten Championship Game. But the football gods have spoken again as Iowa could be without its biggest offensive weapon on Friday.
2 People Dead Following Cedar Rapids House Fire
Cedar Rapids Fire officials confirm that two people lost their lives during a house fire Thursday. KCRG reports that Cedar Rapids fire crews were called to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Drive NE after someone reported smoke coming from the window of a house. When crews arrived, they began fighting the fire and search and rescue operations after witnesses stated that there were people inside the home. Inspectors cleared the main floor and eventually found the fire and two victims on the lower floor of the home.
Parents seek help to find missing Muscatine man
The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police. He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.
Fire Claims Local Landmark
Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Swisher man accused of driving woman’s head into concrete during assault near Lake MacBride
A Swisher man faces charges that he drove a woman’s head into a concrete road multiple times during an attack north of Lake MacBride late Friday night. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Ely Road and 120th Street just after 11:45pm. Investigators allege that 24-year-old Weston Christner of Swisher View Drive SW threw a woman onto the middle of the roadway, then continued to slam her head into the concrete by holding onto and pulling her hair.
Crim: Stranger things continue to take place in Big 10 West division title chase
One month after sinking to a last-place tie, Iowa is poised to win the Big 10 West. Such is life in college football’s strangest division. The Hawkeyes, written off after being blown out 54-10 by Ohio State on Oct. 22 to fall to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in league play, control their destiny after pulling out a 13-10 victory at Minnesota despite possessing the ball for only 24 minutes.
Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict
Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
Authorities Identify 10 Year Old Killed In Jones County Fire
Authorities in Jones County have released the name of the 10-year-old girl who died in a house fire in Onslow last Friday. KWWL reports that 10-year-old Geniya Morgan died in the blaze early Friday morning. The Jones County Sheriff's Office says that the fire happened at around 4:15 a.m. at the home in the 200 block of Summit Street in Onslow. At the time of the fire, there were six people in the home, according to KWWL. Brittany Qualls and her five children were in the house when the fire began. Qualls and four of her children under the age of 10 were able to escape.
UNI Snubbed From FCS Playoffs Despite Talent, Hot Finish
In a year where expectations were high and the Panthers finished at 6-5 and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, UNI will not make an appearance in the 2022 FCS Playoffs. As always, Northern Iowa's schedule was a gauntlet from the beginning, as the Panthers fell to FBS Air...
Court documents regarding January homicide reveal details of what happened
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022. 20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress was charged back in May in connection to the murders Cordal Lewis and Kavon Johnson. Police say that both murders were targeted incidents.
