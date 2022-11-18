Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted, doesn’t just bring back Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and James Marsden from its predecessor. Composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz have also come back for this installment to pen 10 new musical numbers for the assorted characters to sing. It’s always good to see musical legends like these two out producing new songs in any capacity, even if their work here is, undeniably, a step down from the ditties crafted for the original Enchanted. Nothing here approaches the wit of “Happy Working Song” while the original movie’s structure of using different styles of songs to mirror the history of animated Disney films is the kind of clever touch Disenchanted’s soundtrack could’ve used.

