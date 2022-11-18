Read full article on original website
Related
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
NME
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
Morrissey abruptly walks off stage after 30 minutes, and California fans are fuming
“As I think you know, it’s extremely cold. Can you tell? Yeah, I can as well. However, we will steam on,” the singer said.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Ajay Devgn on ‘Drishyam 2’ Success, ‘Unsung Warrior’ Franchise and ‘RRR’ Oscar Glory (EXCLUSIVE)
“Drishyam 2,” headlined by A-lister Ajay Devgn has brought some much needed cheer to the beleaguered Bollywood box office with a strong opening weekend gross of INR890 million ($11 million). The suspense thriller, which also stars Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, is a sequel to 2015 hit “Drishyam.” The Hindi-language films are remakes of the Malayalam-language “Drishyam” films (2013 and 2021). Bollywood has been undergoing a box office slump in 2022 and “Drishyam 2” serves as a tonic to revive it. “To talk about tonic, I feel it needs three or four ‘Drishyams’ – that is what is required, I hope...
IGN
Welcome to Chippendales Premiere Review - "An Elegant, Exclusive Atmosphere" and "Four Geniuses"
Welcome to Chippendales premieres on Nov. 22 on Hulu. Since its founding in 1979, Chippendales has become an international sensation with its dancers performing elaborately choreographed stripteases to delighted women at clubs and touring shows around the world. The story of the business’ founding is somehow just as salacious as its shows, and the first two episodes of Hulu’s miniseries Welcome to Chippendales provides an alluring introduction to a sexy and sinister tale of the relentless pursuit of the American dream.
operawire.com
Against the Grain Theatre’s ‘MESSIAH/COMPLEX’ Receives OPERA America Digital Excellence Award
OPERA America announced Against the Grain Theatre’s “MESSIAH/COMPLEX” as the Noteworthy Projects winner in the first-ever Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera. The new award recognizes the “best work created for digital platforms by individual producers and organizations across the U.S. and Canada.” There are four categories which include Artistic Creation, Education/Enrichment Material, University/Conservatory Projects, and Noteworthy Projects. The 2022 winners were selected from over 100 submissions and only 14 finalists.
Morgan Wallen & Ernest’s Steel-Soaked Country Heartbreaker “Flower Shops” Officially Certified Platinum
There ain’t nothin’ like a good old fashioned, steel-soaked country heartbreaker. Morgan Wallen and Ernest dropped the fan-favorite song “Flower Shops” back on New Year’s Eve of 2021, and was the lead single to Ernest’s 2022 second studio album Flower Shops (The Album). Filled...
NME
ABBA ‘Voyage’ residency to be extended to November 2023
The ABBA ‘Voyage’ concert residency has been extended to November 2023 due to demand. The revolutionary show at Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park, which features avatar versions of the pop icons, will now be running until November 2023 – you can buy tickets here. The show, which...
Jethro Tull to release new studio album in the Spring
Prog legends Jethro Tull have now completed work on their 23rd studio album
Collider
Ranking the Musical Numbers of Disenchanted
Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted, doesn’t just bring back Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and James Marsden from its predecessor. Composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz have also come back for this installment to pen 10 new musical numbers for the assorted characters to sing. It’s always good to see musical legends like these two out producing new songs in any capacity, even if their work here is, undeniably, a step down from the ditties crafted for the original Enchanted. Nothing here approaches the wit of “Happy Working Song” while the original movie’s structure of using different styles of songs to mirror the history of animated Disney films is the kind of clever touch Disenchanted’s soundtrack could’ve used.
Poor earnings, power struggles and politics: the forces that pushed Disney to replace CEO Bob Chapek after just 2 years
Chapek's tenure as CEO came with public missteps, poor earnings, and a fight over Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.
thebrag.com
Wet Leg to livestream sold-out tour show on TikTok
It’s been quite the year for inescapable English duo Wet Leg, so it seems only fitting that they close it with a special livestream show on TikTok. The Isle of Wight indie rockers will livestream the second of their London shows on Thursday, November 24th, for the first-ever #AltMusic LIVE on TikTok. Fans in Australia can watch the O2 Forum Kentish Town show from 7:55am AEDT the following day.
Brian May’s 2023 Includes a Potential Queen Tour and a Reissued Eddie Van Halen Collaboration
Queen, with Adam Lambert on vocals, might be taking to the road in 2023. That’s the first of many interesting pieces of information that guitar legend Brian May shared in a recent interview with Variety. The surviving members of Queen first worked with Lambert in 2009, and began touring with him in 2012.
Animal Collective Continues Musical Journey with Soundtrack for ‘The Inspection’
Even from his early days, David Portner, the de facto frontman for the acclaimed Baltimore-born experimental pop group Animal Collective, felt music was “like a different world.” It was something that presented a portal into something new, a dichotomous realm where he could absorb sounds solo, or with others around, engaging in the experience inwardly or outwardly. It has also provided Portner a way of life, a way to pay bills and a means to a massive creative output.
Patti Murin Talks ‘In Merry Measure’ & Her ‘Hope’ That A ‘Full-Blown’ Hallmark Movie Musical Will Happen (Exclusive)
Patti Murin stars in the Hallmark holiday movie In Merry Measure, which incorporates her musical prowess. The film follows Darcy, played by Patti, a pop star who returns to her hometown to spend Christmas with her family and eventually begins coaching the high school choir with her one-time rival. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Patti about combining her two loves: acting and singing.
Keithian collaborates with Shelli Bradley on ‘Say My Name’ inspired music video
Music artist Keithian and celebrity stylist Shelli Bradley recently collaborated on a major project that drew inspiration from Destiny’s Child’s famous “Say My Name” video. Keithian’s hit song “Chance” is a fun, compelling song with a mix of soul and sensuality. During the...
Cinderella review – a rapturous Rodgers and Hammerstein fairytale
Euphoric songs are delivered with splendour as the duo’s musical finally gets its European premiere, with a fantastic lead performance by Grace Mouat
Top 10 Songs From “The Soundtrack King” Kenny Loggins
A list of Kenny Loggins’ biggest hits begs the question, “would the movie industry have been afloat in the ’80s if Loggins hadn’t been around?” Between 1980 and 1988, Loggins scored four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, all via soundtrack cuts—notably in Caddyshack, Footloose, and Top Gun.
musictimes.com
Bob Dylan Digs At Fellow Musicians on 'The Philosophy of Modern Song' Book: Chris Frantz 'Has A Bone To Pick' With Singer
Bob Dylan had a lot to say about some of his fellow musicians in his newly released book "The Philosophy of Modern Song," and some did not take too well to this. A part of his book read: "Elvis Costello And The Attractions were a better band than any of their contemporaries. Light years better."
Comments / 0