Albuquerque veteran’s family gifted home improvements
A local family was gifted the opportunity to update the outside of their house a little bit.
generalaviationnews.com
Students flying high — and for free — in Albuquerque
Robert “Birdie” Garcia-Kaliel started training for his private pilot check ride when he was in sixth grade. That’s when the now 17-year-old aviator first enrolled in the Southwest Aeronautics, Mathematics and Science Academy, known as the SAMS Academy, at Double Eagle II Airport (KAEG) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
rrobserver.com
Free Thanksgiving meals at McDonald’s
St. Felix Pantry and the Garza family McDonald’s are pairing up to provide free Thanksgiving meals. On Thanksgiving Day, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. free meals will be given out at the McDonald’s drive-thru at 1390 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE in Rio Rancho, near Smith’s Food and Drug Store.
rrobserver.com
Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday
Don’t discard the blue bag that appears in your mailbox this week. It’s signaling the return of the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Participation is easy. Simply fill bags with non-perishable food items and leave them at your mail box or cluster box. Letter carriers will pick the bags up on Saturday, Nov. 19, and take them back to local post offices, where volunteers will unload and sort the items before they are transferred to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution statewide.
KOAT 7
'Stuff The Bus' gathers gifts for people and pets
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Comfort gifts for unhoused families and shelter pets were donated Saturday for "Stuff the Bus," a collaboration between three city agencies and three community partners, meant to bring some happiness to those for whom the holidays can be a difficult time. The wish list for dog...
visitalbuquerque.org
5 Best Spots to See Reptiles in Albuquerque
The beautiful state of New Mexico, located in the southwestern U.S., has a rich biodiversity that is home to over 4,583 known species of plants and animals. In fact, New Mexico has the fourth highest count of native species of any state in the U.S., due not only to its large geographic size but also to its proximity to surrounding deserts, plateaus, prairies, woodlands and mountain regions where plants and animals of all kinds thrive, including dozens of species of reptiles.
Club Q: Witness describes seeing ‘bodies on the ground’
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Witnesses to the Club Q shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, are coming forward and sharing their stories. Joshua Thurman, who was inside Club Q during the shooting, spoke to FOX21 News and said at first, people inside thought the shots were just part of the club’s music. “I was on the […]
KOAT 7
Balloon hits powerlines in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are responding to a downed hot air balloon in southwest Albuquerque. The sheriff's office says a downed balloon hit powerlines near 114th Street and Central Ave. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
KRQE News 13
Traditional Spanish Market is back for Thanksgiving weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Shows returns to Santa Fe Thanksgiving weekend. Featuring the work of 100 adult and youth artists, traditional new Mexican music, entertainment, food, and so much more. People will be able to see artists working with art that has been passed...
Albuquerque family warns of backyard lurker spotted in surveillance footage
A couple called police when they noticed a man had been in their backyard.
Program helps get Albuquerque’s homeless off streets with housing vouchers
When the city closed Coronado Park in August, the mayor said everyone there was offered a bed and a roof over their heads whether through the voucher program or a local shelter. About three dozen of them refused the help, however.
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide
The NMSP Investigations Bureau is still investigating, but new details have surfaced.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police: Woman charged for setting mattresses on fire
The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a homeless woman accused of arson at a hotel. Authorities said surveillance footage showed the crime thus leading to the arrest. Albuquerque police: Woman charged for setting mattresses …. The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a homeless woman accused of arson at a hotel. Authorities said...
Family’s catalytic converter stolen at Albuquerque hospital
Matthew Medina said his wife’s catalytic converter was stolen from her car while they were at Presbyterian Hospital.
KOAT 7
Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
2022 Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage this weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Worshippers will embark on the annual pilgrimage to Mount Cristo Rey this Saturday, November 19. The pilgrimage used to happen in October but the Las Cruces Diocese changed the date to coincide with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King. The procession is at noon with mass at 4:00 p.m. […]
KRQE News 13
APS recognizes teacher Michelle Perez, a Highland High teacher
Albuquerque Public Schools has an education foundation and it’s a non-profit for APS. The funds they raise go towards creative academic projects, programs, and clubs. Each year, the foundation recognizes three outstanding teachers for their original ideas benefiting their students. Michelle Perez is a teacher at Highland High school.
