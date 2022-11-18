Read full article on original website
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police
An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
Police: Death by suicide led to explosion, building collapse in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whose body was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed condo building died by suicide. Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said at a news conference Friday afternoon that the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quidon, 36. […]
Survivor of Gaithersburg explosion shares her story
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Sequoia Royster and her two young sons are looking for a new home after their home was destroyed in the explosion that took place at Potomac Oaks Condominiums on Quince Orchard Boulevard on Nov. 16. Investigators determined that the explosion and fire that followed were set in motion when […]
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning. Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars […]
Ongoing Active Investigation for Homicide in Silver Spring
Detectives in the Major Crimes Division of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. When they arrived at the scene, an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital in stable condition.
Young Teen Shot During Evening Attack In Baltimore
A young teen is recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. The 15-year-old was found by officers after they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, following reports of shots fired, authorities say. The 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital...
Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said.
Police searching for possibly armed suspect in Manassas bank robbery
Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in their search for a possibly armed suspect who robbed a bank in Manassas Saturday morning.
Body found in rubble left by building collapse in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Nov. 17, 5:47 p.m. — Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said crews recovered a body from Building 826, the building in which the explosion took place on Wednesday. Police Chief Marcus Jones said that the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division is involved in the investigation because the body was found. He added […]
Saturday Afternoon Collision Injures Two
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Route 29 and Fairland Road at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Northbound Route 29 was...
Suspected impaired driver charged in connection to deadly crash in Glen Burnie
Maryland State Police have arrested a woman in Anne Arundel County Saturday following a five-car crash that killed one person.
'Potomac River Rapist' Found Hanging By Sheets In Jail Cell Days Before Trial
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist was found dead inside of his jail cell in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. Giles Warrick was found by a guard doing a routine check shortly before 8 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19. Warrick reportedly was found hanging from a sheet and pronounced dead around 30 minutes later, the reports continue.
Police: Mother and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police are trying to determine what happened after a mother and her young daughter were found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to APM Hotel and Suites at 431 Dual Highway around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a hotel room. The a woman and girl were pronounced dead at the scene.
Murder Suspect Apprehended At Baltimore Hotel Following Argument With 60-Year-Old Man: Police
Investigators have arrested a Baltimore man accused of murder, authorities announce. Terrance Carter, 34, was located and arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at a hotel in the 4700 block of Owings Mills Boulevard, according to Baltimore Police. Carter is accused of shooting and killing Steven Lamont Clark Sr., 60, after...
Collision Injures Six (4 Adults, 2 Children); Shuts Down Brink Rd in Germantown on Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Brink Rd and Leaman Ln. in North Germantown a little before 9pm on Friday night, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. According to Piringer, one person was trapped inside the car upon...
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
Mi Rancho Burglarized Six Times by Same Suspect; Surveillance Footage Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred at the Mi Rancho restaurant in the 8700 block of Ramsey Ave., in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
