Minneapolis, MN

Black Enterprise

Join The .Art Revolution with a .Art Web Domain

With her bold, eye-catching black-and-white line drawings, the work artist Shantell Martin fashions from her ink markers is unmistakable. And when she decided on a digital showcase for her work online, the British-born New Yorker finally settled on setting up shop at ShantellMartin.art. As one of the first artists to...
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Black Enterprise

Lil’ David Needs a Job: Jennifer Hudson’s Son Tries to Coax His Mom Into Buying Him $20K Sneakers

Jennifer Hudson told a story about the time she got schooled by her teenage son when she tried to teach him about the value of money. On a recent episode of her new daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT-winning actress and singer revealed that she is an active mother. Mama Hud said she plays “basketball, tennis, you name it” and is involved in all the activities with her babies. She also shared that she likes to lean into the perspective of the younger generation of “new people.”
Vogue Magazine

Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Couple Sells 236-Acre Farm To Luxury Hotel Brand in $13.75M Off-Market Deal

What was once meant as a family compound may soon become a luxury resort. Black entrepreneurs Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty reportedly sold their large upstate property in Rhinebeck, New York, in an off-market deal that closed Friday. According to the New York Post, the 236-acre biodynamic farm was purchased for $13.75 million by Six Senses, one of the world’s most luxurious hotel brands.
RHINEBECK, NY
Black Enterprise

New HBO Documentary ‘Santa Camp’ Features Black Santa In Diverse Group Of Santa Clauses

According to ABC News, a new HBO documentary, Santa Camp, features a diverse group of Santa Clauses. The documentary focuses on the Santa Camp in Greenfield, New Hampshire, which trains people to become Santa Clauses during the holiday season. A North Little Rock, Arkansas, man, Chris Kennedy, is a Black Santa featured in the documentary who was inspired to become a Santa Claus after he put a Black Santa decoration in his yard and received pushback.
GREENFIELD, NH
mansionglobal.com

Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million

“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
