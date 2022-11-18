ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Related
WLOX

Inaugural Gumbo Fest counters cold, wet weather with hot, steamy gumbo

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport held it’s first ever Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza. Just like a good roux, a good time was had despite some inclement weather. So what do you do when it starts raining during your first ever event? You eat up all the gumbo at Gumbo Fest and take the party inside. Before it got soggy the gumbo was hot and steamy - and also in high demand.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 18-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 18-20) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Highland Village Holiday Stroll – Friday – Jackson Experience a winter wonderland at Highland Village. There will be a holiday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
GULFPORT, MS
Doug Stewart

Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced today that it has completed the acquisition of VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). The newly acquired yards have been renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 11/18/22

After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. On Friday, St....
GULFPORT, MS
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Shark Tank company Hidrent launches in Gulfport

Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money. D’Iberville High School celebrates receiving top 10 academic rating in state. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Thursday served as an “A” rating kind of day at D’Iberville High School, as Warrior Nation...
GULFPORT, MS
brproud.com

Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
LOUISIANA STATE
wessonnews.com

Mississippi Farmers Market Hosts Sweet Potato Day Saturday, November 19

In recognition of one of the state's top producing crops, the Mississippi Farmers Market will host a Sweet Potato Day on Saturday, November 19, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. In addition to the usual variety of farm fresh foods and handcrafted items, shoppers will be treated to a variety of complimentary sweet potato treats, children's activities, specialty food vendors, Vardaman area sweet potato growers and a sweet potato exhibit presented by the Mississippi Sweet Potato Council. The Genuine MS® Store, located inside of the Mississippi Farmers Market, will also be open to the public. The unique retail operation, which offers an array of products grown, raised, crafted and made in Mississippi, is extending its operating hours. The Genuine MS® Store will now be open every Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Visit www.genuinems.com to shop exclusive online holiday gift options and learn more about the Genuine MS® program. The Mississippi Farmers Market, a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce,
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

Pascagoula native wins William Faulkner Literary award

NEW ALBANY, Mississippi -- The William Faulkner Literary Committee has selected Pascagoula native Martin Hegwood as the 2022 winner of the Novel Category for his manuscript titled Memphis. Hegwood’s selection was announced at the 25th annual William Faulkner Literary Luncheon, an event held each September in New Albany, where Faulkner...
PASCAGOULA, MS

