CHICAGO (CBS) -- If your family still needs a turkey for Thanksgiving, there are a couple giveaways available in Chicago on Tuesday in the West Rogers Park and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.Islamic Relief USA is handing out 600 turkeys to help underserved communities. Stop by the Rohingya Culture Center at 2740 W. Devon Av. Turkeys will be given out starting at 10 a.m., until they're gone.Residents in the 26th Ward also can get a free turkey starting at 10 a.m. at 2721 W. Division St. You must live in the 26th Ward, and will have to show ID with your address.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO