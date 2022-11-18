Read full article on original website
Turkey giveaways Tuesday in West Rogers Park and Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If your family still needs a turkey for Thanksgiving, there are a couple giveaways available in Chicago on Tuesday in the West Rogers Park and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.Islamic Relief USA is handing out 600 turkeys to help underserved communities. Stop by the Rohingya Culture Center at 2740 W. Devon Av. Turkeys will be given out starting at 10 a.m., until they're gone.Residents in the 26th Ward also can get a free turkey starting at 10 a.m. at 2721 W. Division St. You must live in the 26th Ward, and will have to show ID with your address.
Turkey spotted roaming Chicago neighborhood 2 days before Thanksgiving
He might want to lay low for the next few days...
North Lawndale church hosting Thanksgiving meal giveaway Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)— If your family still needs a main dish for thanksgiving, you can get one for free Monday.United Baptist Church in North Lawndale is giving families their choice of turkey, ham or a whole chicken.The church, near Roosevelt and Kostner, will start giving the Thanksgiving meals out at 10 a.m. tuntil all the baskets are gone.
The Ultimate Guide To Shopping Local In Chicago For The Holidays In 2022
CHICAGO — Many small businesses are struggling, and they are relying on your support to stick around. That’s why Block Club’s reporters reached out to more than 160 small businesses across the city to highlight their work — and encourage shoppers to stop by. We’ve also featured 40 nonprofits and 20 local holiday markets for you to support.
blockclubchicago.org
Shop Local 2022: A Logan Square, Humboldt Park And Avondale Gift Guide
LOGAN SQUARE — Shopping local in Logan Square, Humboldt Park and Avondale has never been easier — or more fun. Block Club rounded up neighborhood staples, including An Orange Moon in Humboldt Park and Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles, which recently moved from Logan Square to Avondale, plus new shops that have popped up over the past few years.
Shop Local 2022: A Roseland And Pullman Gift Guide
PULLMAN — Business is booming in Roseland and Pullman on the Far South Side as developers, officials and entrepreneurs invest more in the community. That means there are more opportunities than ever to shop local and support the area’s small businesses. “When you help out a small business,...
Shop Local 2022: An Englewood, Auburn Gresham And Chatham Gift Guide
ENGLEWOOD — South Side businesses have gathered their fashionable gear, tasty treats and gift cards to make holiday shopping a breeze. Newcomers Marie|Wesley and Momentum Coffee make buying gifts easy by providing food and fashion in a one-stop shop. TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas also has Chicago-pride merch available through his website.
chicagocrusader.com
MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
WGN News
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
Two Fish Crab Shack to host free Thanksgiving dinner in Bronzeville
Two Fish Crab Shack will host its annual free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone looking for plans.
Shop Local 2022: Gift A Chicago Experience
CHICAGO — More than ever, people are collecting experiences instead of physical objects. And Chicago is the perfect city to do just that. You can give your friends and family the gift of a city-based adventure this year, whether it’s dinner at a great restaurant, a class or just a quintessential Chicago experience.
Double Door Gets Approval To Add Marquee To New Uptown Home, With Opening Eyed For Next Year
UPTOWN — Double Door’s move to Uptown is coming into clearer focus after the rock club’s plans to renovate a historical theater got approved by the city’s landmarks commission. The Commission on Chicago Landmarks this month approved Double Door’s planned renovation of the Wilson Theater building...
fox32chicago.com
More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday. Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Organizers had...
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
After Fire, Factory Theater In Rogers Park Raising Money To Keep Lights On And Shows Running
ROGERS PARK — A fire at The Factory Theater in Rogers Park caused the delay of its fall production and thousands of dollars in repair costs. Now, the 30-year-old theater company is asking neighbors to contribute to a fundraiser to keep the theater in the neighborhood for years to come.
fox32chicago.com
2 men shot while sitting in car in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The men, 27 and 30, were inside a car around 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
