Wayne State football faces No. 19 Minnesota State in NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday

KEYC
MSU gets revenge over Wayne State in NCAA first round
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third-seeded Minnesota State football team took care of business against Wayne State in the opening round of the NCAA DII football tournament at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday. The Mavericks broke the game wide open after a low-scoring first half to defeat their NSIC-rival Wildcats 26-9,...
scsuhuskies.com
Foley fuels upset of No. 2 Wildcats as No. 7 St. Cloud State punches ticket to Sweet 16
WAYNE, Neb. – Outside hitter Kenzie Foley hit .431 with a 30-kill, 20-dig double-double as No. 7 St. Cloud State took down top-seeded No. 2 Wayne State on their home court in Saturday's Round of 32, advancing to the Sweet 16 on Sunday at Rice Auditorium. Foley's 30 kills...
Mankato West football's goal-line stand propels it to victory over Rogers in Class 5A semifinal
MINNEAPOLIS – Rogers had the ball on the Mankato West 5-yard line down 14-10 with just over one minute remaining in the game. Rogers running back Anthony Powell took the direct snap and followed his blockers for four yards, but he was met by Scarlett defenders and stopped one yard short of the ...
KEYC
Springfield advances to state title game with 54-30 win over Deer River
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football team won their semifinals matchup against Deer River 54-30 Saturday morning. The Tigers will play Minneota for the Class A championship Dec. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium beginning at 10:03 a.m.
norfolkneradio.com
Dr. Keibler discusses growing together program at Wayne State
High school seniors planning to attend Wayne State College have a unique opportunity to be a part of the growing together program. Dr. Michael Keibler, executive director for cooperative education and industry liaison at Wayne State, says the program will allow kids in the program to get a cooperative education while working in Norfolk their senior year. He says employers involved in the program will start posting jobs in January, with students applying after break. However, the real fun begins in February.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
kscj.com
MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION
TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
New Prague Times
Vehicles collide on icy roads
Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
plhswave.org
Prior Lake High School kitchen staff bites off more than they can chew
The school bell rings. Like every lunch hour, kids sprint down to the food line and get in line as soon as possible. Unbeknownst to them, they will be waiting for much longer than anticipated. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the staff are rushing to serve up food. With an increasing...
Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska
A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
More protection orders filed against wife of suspect in Laurel homicides
In one order a neighbor of Jones claims that Jones are more than one occasion threatened his life and the life of his wife.
norfolkneradio.com
Show shirts help raise $3,300 for Norfolk Rescue Mission
The Norfolk Rescue Mission helps those who struggle with homelessness, hunger, mental health or just need a fresh start at life. And with community support, they have been able to do just that. Just recently, the 106 KIX's "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" program raised $3,300 for the Norfolk Rescue...
