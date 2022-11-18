ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Wayne State football faces No. 19 Minnesota State in NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday

By Mike Grosz, Sports Information Director, Wayne State College
norfolkneradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

MSU gets revenge over Wayne State in NCAA first round

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third-seeded Minnesota State football team took care of business against Wayne State in the opening round of the NCAA DII football tournament at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday. The Mavericks broke the game wide open after a low-scoring first half to defeat their NSIC-rival Wildcats 26-9,...
MANKATO, MN
norfolkneradio.com

Dr. Keibler discusses growing together program at Wayne State

High school seniors planning to attend Wayne State College have a unique opportunity to be a part of the growing together program. Dr. Michael Keibler, executive director for cooperative education and industry liaison at Wayne State, says the program will allow kids in the program to get a cooperative education while working in Norfolk their senior year. He says employers involved in the program will start posting jobs in January, with students applying after break. However, the real fun begins in February.
WAYNE, NE
kscj.com

MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION

TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
LAUREL, NE
Hot 104.7

Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
LE CENTER, MN
New Prague Times

Vehicles collide on icy roads

Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska

A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
CHASKA, MN
norfolkneradio.com

Show shirts help raise $3,300 for Norfolk Rescue Mission

The Norfolk Rescue Mission helps those who struggle with homelessness, hunger, mental health or just need a fresh start at life. And with community support, they have been able to do just that. Just recently, the 106 KIX's "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" program raised $3,300 for the Norfolk Rescue...
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy