Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
Vendors back to work as former Eastland open-air market reopens in new location
CHARLOTTE — The former Central Flea Market is officially back in Charlotte as it reopened on Saturday, just in time for the holiday season. After the open-air market near the Eastland Mall closed 10 months ago, dozens of vendors were forced to leave the property on Feb. 11. The...
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
spoonuniversity.com
Where to Go For Holiday Eats in Charlotte 2022
Every year, Charlotte hosts a variety of fun Holiday activities for all ages, and what better way to celebrate than with food? Discover festive (and mostly free) events in order to make the most out of this Holiday Season. From the Holiday market at Light the Knights, to decorating cookies with Santa at Optimist Hall, or free kids' breakfast with Clifford the Big Red Dog, there's lots to explore! Keep reading to find out where to go for Holiday eats in Charlotte 2022.
Helping the incarcerated re-enter society in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society.
Carvana’s Charlotte location taken off probation
CHARLOTTE — Carvana’s Charlotte location is off probation, Channel 9 has learned. As Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reported in June, the Carvana location on South Boulevard was put on probation because of paperwork issues. The company was allowed to sell cars in the meantime, but North Carolina...
WBTV
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
WBTV
National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
Potential redevelopment of Charlotte Pipe’s uptown site could reshape area
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Pipe and Foundry’s nearly 56-acre uptown site has long been eyed for potentially transformational development opportunities. With news this week that CBRE has been hired to market the site, observers have high hopes for the significant impact that new investment there could have. The site’s...
WFAE.org
Homes in Charlotte sell a bit more slowly, but prices stay high
House hunters in Charlotte might be in for a bit of a break when it comes to finding a home, but prices are still at record highs. Charlotte homes sat on the market for an average of 27 days before selling in October. That’s 10 days longer than during the same month last year, meaning buyers have a bit more time to consider their options.
qcnews.com
Deadly early morning crash on I-77
Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead,...
Animatronic bears won't return to uptown Charlotte this year, Bank of America says
A beloved 18-piece animatronic bear orchestra will stay in hibernation this winter after Bank of America declined to renew their Christmastime contract for Founders Hall. The Leonard Bearstein orchestra, named for its four foot furry conductor, has grown into a holiday tradition. The bears have charmed and confused people in uptown Charlotte, delighting and perhaps frightening thousands of children since debuting in Founders Hall in December 1999. They performed a medley of Christmas tunes every hour on the hour.
Transgender advocates hold 'day of remembrance' in Charlotte
Transgender residents and their allies gathered in Charlotte on Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. The event at the Carolinas CARE Partnership offices in east Charlotte coincided with ceremonies taking place in other communities around the world as part of the Transgender Day of Remembrance.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville to open renovated skate park on December 3
The Town of Mooresville will open its renovated skate park, located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, on Saturday, December 3, with a free public celebration event from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The renovated park will provide residents of Mooresville and the surrounding area with access to the largest skate...
WCNC
'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
multihousingnews.com
HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community
JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
1 dead after overnight crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after an overnight crash on Interstate 77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department said they responded to the crash on the northbound lanes just before Sunset Road. All lanes of I-77 North were closed between Exit 13-A...
WFAE
