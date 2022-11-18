ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spoonuniversity.com

Where to Go For Holiday Eats in Charlotte 2022

Every year, Charlotte hosts a variety of fun Holiday activities for all ages, and what better way to celebrate than with food? Discover festive (and mostly free) events in order to make the most out of this Holiday Season. From the Holiday market at Light the Knights, to decorating cookies with Santa at Optimist Hall, or free kids' breakfast with Clifford the Big Red Dog, there's lots to explore! Keep reading to find out where to go for Holiday eats in Charlotte 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Chaos, evacuation at Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall after disturbance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SouthPark Mall was packed to the brim with holiday shoppers when a disturbance caused chaos, and an evacuation, midday Saturday. Security was seen with one person detained after an apparent disturbance by H&M. A woman who appeared to be injured was also seen being tended to by security outside […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Carvana’s Charlotte location taken off probation

CHARLOTTE — Carvana’s Charlotte location is off probation, Channel 9 has learned. As Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reported in June, the Carvana location on South Boulevard was put on probation because of paperwork issues. The company was allowed to sell cars in the meantime, but North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting

Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WFAE.org

Homes in Charlotte sell a bit more slowly, but prices stay high

House hunters in Charlotte might be in for a bit of a break when it comes to finding a home, but prices are still at record highs. Charlotte homes sat on the market for an average of 27 days before selling in October. That’s 10 days longer than during the same month last year, meaning buyers have a bit more time to consider their options.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Deadly early morning crash on I-77

Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Animatronic bears won't return to uptown Charlotte this year, Bank of America says

A beloved 18-piece animatronic bear orchestra will stay in hibernation this winter after Bank of America declined to renew their Christmastime contract for Founders Hall. The Leonard Bearstein orchestra, named for its four foot furry conductor, has grown into a holiday tradition. The bears have charmed and confused people in uptown Charlotte, delighting and perhaps frightening thousands of children since debuting in Founders Hall in December 1999. They performed a medley of Christmas tunes every hour on the hour.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Transgender advocates hold 'day of remembrance' in Charlotte

Transgender residents and their allies gathered in Charlotte on Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. The event at the Carolinas CARE Partnership offices in east Charlotte coincided with ceremonies taking place in other communities around the world as part of the Transgender Day of Remembrance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville to open renovated skate park on December 3

The Town of Mooresville will open its renovated skate park, located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, on Saturday, December 3, with a free public celebration event from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The renovated park will provide residents of Mooresville and the surrounding area with access to the largest skate...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
CONCORD, NC
multihousingnews.com

HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community

JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

