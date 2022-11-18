Every year, Charlotte hosts a variety of fun Holiday activities for all ages, and what better way to celebrate than with food? Discover festive (and mostly free) events in order to make the most out of this Holiday Season. From the Holiday market at Light the Knights, to decorating cookies with Santa at Optimist Hall, or free kids' breakfast with Clifford the Big Red Dog, there's lots to explore! Keep reading to find out where to go for Holiday eats in Charlotte 2022.

