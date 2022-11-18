Read full article on original website
Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce highlights local business owners at business expo
On Friday, the Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Conference and Expo.
southerntorch.com
Farm Makes Alpaca Dryer Balls
DEKALB COUNTY, ALA -- According to greatlifetips.net, "The average American. household does about 300 loads of laundry each year." Using unnatural. products, such as dryer sheets, creates unnecessary waste and is therefore not. eco-friendly. Additionally, some people are allergic to the chemicals used. in dryer sheets and fabric softeners. "Dryer...
“A blessing in the community,” local church hands out free Thanksgiving groceries to hundreds
Hundreds of cars lined up outside of First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville as church members handed out clothing and food on Sunday.
Homebuyers have more time, more houses to choose from in Huntsville market
House hunters in the Huntsville area have more time to make a decision, and more homes to choose from, according to ValleyMLS.com October housing numbers. But home sales also continue to cool off from last year’s record pace when 10,000 homes were sold due in part to high interest rates, which are now about 7%.
WAFF
Crisis Services of North Alabama to hold 29th annual Turkey Trot 5k
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 29th annual Turkey Trot 5k held by the Crisis Services of North Alabama is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The race will begin in front of Spragins Hall on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Runners will start on...
Buc-ee’s first-timer’s guide: What to expect at the ultimate gas station and convenience store
Road trips, pit stops and junk-food runs in North Alabama should get a lot more interesting this week, when Buc-ee’s opens its long-awaited location in Athens. The Texas-based chain — known for its giant, colorful, chock-full-of-goodies travel centers — will welcome visitors starting at 6 a.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 21, at at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
256today.com
Urban Home Market helps revitalize Madison shopping center
MADISON – A new experience in home furnishings, custom design and décor is helping lead the way in the renovation of the former Publix shopping center here. Urban Home Market opened last week next to the Staples on U.S. 72, just west of Hughes Road. The official Madison Chamber ribbon-cutting was Monday. The store is the first in North Alabama for the Birmingham-based company.
southerntorch.com
DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men
RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
Huntsville is getting another huge Starbucks - this time in MidCity
Can’t wait for the largest Starbucks in Alabama to open in Huntsville?. You have another enormous option - opening as early as next summer. MidCity this week announced a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks going up at the corner of MidCity Place and Commerce Street, directly across the corner from Trader Joe’s.
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
WAFF
What’s for Supper? Your favorite new meal prep
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s for Supper? Your new favorite meal prep may have an answer to that question!. What’s for Supper provides ready to heat and eat meals that can be delivered to your home or work. The menu is regularly updated with “healthy meal” options and “ideal protein” meal options.
Historic home Woodside ‘completely gone’ due to fire
A historic home is a complete loss according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department due to a chimney fire.
256today.com
How to spend a weekend in Scottsboro – no bags required
SCOTTSBORO — It’s an unfortunate consequence of air travel. Somewhere along their journeys, suitcases get lost in transit and sometimes they’re never reunited with their owners. If you’ve ever wondered what becomes of all those long-lost bags, you need only to look to Scottsboro. This tiny town...
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
WAFF
Why Huntsville loves Domaine South
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
256today.com
Made in Huntsville: Teledyne Brown hardware aboard Artemis I
HUNTSVILLE – As Artemis I vehicle lifted off this week, a crucial piece of hardware seven years in the making soared with it into the starlit sky. Teledyne Brown Engineering designed and built the Launch Vehicle Stage Adapter (LVSA), one of the primary structures of the Artemis I vehicle. The LVSA is the conical shaped section of the rocket that connects the core stage to the second stage, known as the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS).
‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ returns to Rickwood Caverns for the holidays
Rickwood Caverns will again transform into Wonderland Under Warrior, a holiday experience offering light displays throughout the Alabama state park. The attraction, located in Blount County, will open its doors beginning Saturday and running through Jan. 8. “It’s clear ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ has become one of the top attractions at...
WAFF
A cold morning gives way to a chilly afternoon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is frigidly cold this morning as skies continue to clear with temperatures ranging in the low 20s to low 30s. Expect temperatures to continue to fall through daybreak in the low to mid 20s with wind chills making it feel more like the teens. If you have any early morning plans, please bundle up and wear plenty of layers. Despite plenty of sun today, we’ll struggle to warm up through the afternoon with temperatures likely still in the 30s by lunchtime. By the late afternoon, highs will only top out in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A few clouds will start to build back in as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows dipping into the mid 20s.
Little House, Waltons cast to visit Rogersville Christmas event
If you grew up watching the classic favorites, "Little House on the Prarie" or "The Waltons," you're definitely not going to want to miss a Christmas event in Lauderdale County.
Madison County’s median household income up $10,000 in 2 years, new report shows
Rising inflation may be hitting the wallets of Madison County residents, but they’re making more money to combat it, according to a report by the Huntsville Association of Realtors and the University of Alabama-Huntsville Center for Management and Economic Research. A preliminary estimate from the report has the median...
