ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerntorch.com

Farm Makes Alpaca Dryer Balls

DEKALB COUNTY, ALA -- According to greatlifetips.net, "The average American. household does about 300 loads of laundry each year." Using unnatural. products, such as dryer sheets, creates unnecessary waste and is therefore not. eco-friendly. Additionally, some people are allergic to the chemicals used. in dryer sheets and fabric softeners. "Dryer...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Buc-ee’s first-timer’s guide: What to expect at the ultimate gas station and convenience store

Road trips, pit stops and junk-food runs in North Alabama should get a lot more interesting this week, when Buc-ee’s opens its long-awaited location in Athens. The Texas-based chain — known for its giant, colorful, chock-full-of-goodies travel centers — will welcome visitors starting at 6 a.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 21, at at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
ATHENS, AL
256today.com

Urban Home Market helps revitalize Madison shopping center

MADISON – A new experience in home furnishings, custom design and décor is helping lead the way in the renovation of the former Publix shopping center here. Urban Home Market opened last week next to the Staples on U.S. 72, just west of Hughes Road. The official Madison Chamber ribbon-cutting was Monday. The store is the first in North Alabama for the Birmingham-based company.
MADISON, AL
southerntorch.com

DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men

RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

What’s for Supper? Your favorite new meal prep

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s for Supper? Your new favorite meal prep may have an answer to that question!. What’s for Supper provides ready to heat and eat meals that can be delivered to your home or work. The menu is regularly updated with “healthy meal” options and “ideal protein” meal options.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

How to spend a weekend in Scottsboro – no bags required

SCOTTSBORO — It’s an unfortunate consequence of air travel. Somewhere along their journeys, suitcases get lost in transit and sometimes they’re never reunited with their owners. If you’ve ever wondered what becomes of all those long-lost bags, you need only to look to Scottsboro. This tiny town...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Why Huntsville loves Domaine South

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Made in Huntsville: Teledyne Brown hardware aboard Artemis I

HUNTSVILLE – As Artemis I vehicle lifted off this week, a crucial piece of hardware seven years in the making soared with it into the starlit sky. Teledyne Brown Engineering designed and built the Launch Vehicle Stage Adapter (LVSA), one of the primary structures of the Artemis I vehicle. The LVSA is the conical shaped section of the rocket that connects the core stage to the second stage, known as the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

A cold morning gives way to a chilly afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is frigidly cold this morning as skies continue to clear with temperatures ranging in the low 20s to low 30s. Expect temperatures to continue to fall through daybreak in the low to mid 20s with wind chills making it feel more like the teens. If you have any early morning plans, please bundle up and wear plenty of layers. Despite plenty of sun today, we’ll struggle to warm up through the afternoon with temperatures likely still in the 30s by lunchtime. By the late afternoon, highs will only top out in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A few clouds will start to build back in as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows dipping into the mid 20s.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy