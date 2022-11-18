Read full article on original website
Related
2024 POLL: Most Dem and GOP voters think they have a better chance at presidency without Biden or Trump
A new Marist Poll survey found most Republican and Democratic voters think their party has the best chance at victory in 2024 if Biden and Trump aren't the parties' nominees.
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings
The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Fact-checkers suddenly rip into President Biden heading into midterms
CNN, The New York Times and the Washington Post fact-checked several claims President Biden has made leading up to the midterm elections just days before Nov. 8.
Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee, with a GOP gavel, intends to seek testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates as part of its oversight duties.
House Republicans allege Biden directly involved in business dealings with son Hunter Biden
Rep. James Comer said a Republican investigation into Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings found direct collaboration between Hunter and President Biden.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Impeaching Joe Biden 'Will Be Easy'
"We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," the Georgia Republican wrote in a tweet.
'You're A Disgrace!' Three Hecklers THROWN OUT Of Joe Biden's Last Midterm Rally After Sparring Back & Forth With The President
Three hecklers were kicked out of Joe Biden’s rally this week after shouting at the president as he made one last push for the Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned. The dramatic confrontations took place on Monday as President Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill...
Biden torched over call to investigate Elon Musk's foreign ties: 'One of the most hypocritical statements'
Rep. James Comer called out President Biden’s hypocrisy after he suggested new Twitter CEO Elon Musk should be investigated for his ties to foreign countries. "I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate," Biden said at the White House Wednesday when asked if Musk is a national security threat.
Naomi Biden's White House wedding was timed to divert attention from Biden's age as he turns 80, source tells CNN
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, is due to get married at the White House this weekend the day before Biden hits 80.
Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower says he’s still afraid to leave Delaware home
John Paul Mac Isaac, the former Delaware computer repair shop owner who blew the whistle on the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, said he's "still in hiding."
Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
Washington Examiner
Rep. Nancy Mace says 'anybody is on the table' for Hunter Biden investigation subpoena
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said that "anybody is on the table" when it comes to witnesses for the House investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. Mace shared how wide-ranging the investigation by House Republicans is planned to be while speaking on Fox and Friends Sunday. "Well, the beauty of...
Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi King Biden married Peter George Heerman Neal at the White House on Saturday.
White House: House GOP Biden family investigation full of 'long-debunked conspiracy theories'
The White House said Thursday that Republicans are pushing "long-debunked conspiracy theories" after GOP lawmakers rolled out their plans for investigating the Biden family.
What Joe Biden Knows About America
On November 3, President Joe Biden delivered his closing argument for the midterm elections—and it bombed. One CNN analyst called it “head-scratching.” Politico deemed it “puzzling.” Analysts roundly declared that he had misread the mind of the electorate. Instead of addressing the issue that voters said they cared most about—the economy—he delivered a plea for them to rescue democracy from the forces of authoritarianism.
Comments / 0