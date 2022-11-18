ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings

The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
Fox News

Biden torched over call to investigate Elon Musk's foreign ties: 'One of the most hypocritical statements'

Rep. James Comer called out President Biden’s hypocrisy after he suggested new Twitter CEO Elon Musk should be investigated for his ties to foreign countries. "I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate," Biden said at the White House Wednesday when asked if Musk is a national security threat.
Dayana Sabatin

Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
The Atlantic

What Joe Biden Knows About America

On November 3, President Joe Biden delivered his closing argument for the midterm elections—and it bombed. One CNN analyst called it “head-scratching.” Politico deemed it “puzzling.” Analysts roundly declared that he had misread the mind of the electorate. Instead of addressing the issue that voters said they cared most about—the economy—he delivered a plea for them to rescue democracy from the forces of authoritarianism.
