Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Fire damages home in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A home caught fire on the 5100 block of Rocky River Road in Concord on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4:23 p.m. The Concord Fire Department was on the scene after three minutes, and it took 22 minutes for the fire to be brought under control. For...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Well-known Victory Christian Center pastor dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pastor Robyn Gool, a prominent minister at Charlotte's Victory Christian Center, died Friday evening, the church announced via its Facebook page on Saturday. Gool founded Victory Christian Center in 1979. The family is requesting that there be no visitations at this time. The post included the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting

Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Caroline's Roost takes center stage on Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Interstate 77 reopens after crash near Arrowood Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound near Arrowood Road in south Charlotte have reopened after a crash. Medic said they assessed 5 patients for potential injuries from the crash, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Drivers traveling north into Charlotte from South Carolina were advised to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Carvana’s Charlotte location taken off probation

CHARLOTTE — Carvana’s Charlotte location is off probation, Channel 9 has learned. As Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reported in June, the Carvana location on South Boulevard was put on probation because of paperwork issues. The company was allowed to sell cars in the meantime, but North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-77 North reopens in Charlotte after deadly crash, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-77 northbound in Charlotte has reopened following a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to officials. The N.C. Department of Transportation said I-77 North closed between Exit 13-A on I-85 and Exit 16, which is Sunset Road, just before 3:30 a.m. The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

