Fire damages home in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — A home caught fire on the 5100 block of Rocky River Road in Concord on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4:23 p.m. The Concord Fire Department was on the scene after three minutes, and it took 22 minutes for the fire to be brought under control. For...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
The city of Charlotte remembered lives lost from traffic violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year. Over 42,000 people died in traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2021 and 2022 is shaping to be an even deadlier year, according to the National Safety Council.
Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
Well-known Victory Christian Center pastor dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pastor Robyn Gool, a prominent minister at Charlotte's Victory Christian Center, died Friday evening, the church announced via its Facebook page on Saturday. Gool founded Victory Christian Center in 1979. The family is requesting that there be no visitations at this time. The post included the...
WBTV
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
North Carolina is falling behind the national average for charging stations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Auto Show wrapped up Sunday, Nov. 20. A big topic at the show were electric cars. When it comes to charging stations, a national study showed North Carolina isn't measuring up to other states when it comes to how many there are. People are...
WCNC
Holiday festivities bring a financial boom for businesses in the Charlotte region
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotteans big and small were out in Uptown Charlotte Friday night all having a ball. Families and friends gathered around the new ice rink in Uptown at Truist Field. It's a new idea that has not been seen before at the baseball stadium. Rob Egan, general...
WCNC
Caroline's Roost takes center stage on Charlotte Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.
WCNC
Founder of Charlotte's Victory Christian Center dies
Robyn Gool, the founding minister of Victory Christian Center in Charlotte, died this week. The community is mourning his loss.
WCNC
'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
How to donate to family of the slain UVA football player from Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Mothers of Murdered Offspring held a vigil Friday afternoon in Charlotte on the Johnson C. Smith's University campus for the victims of the deadly mass shooting at the University of Virginia. Devin Chandler, one of the three young men killed, was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduate of...
Mooresville charity fighting food insecurity, helping to educate community
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Inside a Mooresville warehouse, what started as a simple soup kitchen in 1987 is now something much bigger. It's now a food bank, a food delivery service and a job training center. Feed NC serves about 150 people daily. On average, 50 new families apply a...
Interstate 77 reopens after crash near Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound near Arrowood Road in south Charlotte have reopened after a crash. Medic said they assessed 5 patients for potential injuries from the crash, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Drivers traveling north into Charlotte from South Carolina were advised to...
WBTV
Exciting up on Ms. Debbie following WBTV’s ‘No Place to Call Home’ special
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has a big and very happy update. Almost three months ago WBTV highlighted affordable housing in Charlotte with our special “No Place to Call Home.”. That’s when we introduced you to a very brave woman who shared her story about being homeless. Ms. Debbie...
Carvana’s Charlotte location taken off probation
CHARLOTTE — Carvana’s Charlotte location is off probation, Channel 9 has learned. As Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reported in June, the Carvana location on South Boulevard was put on probation because of paperwork issues. The company was allowed to sell cars in the meantime, but North Carolina...
wccbcharlotte.com
Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
qcnews.com
Mystery In Mexico: Hundreds attend Robinson’s funeral, Kyrie Irving donates to GoFundMe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Funeral services were held Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died last week at a villa in Cabo, Mexico. Uncertainty around the cause of death continues to mount. Services were held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, just north...
Gastonia home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
I-77 North reopens in Charlotte after deadly crash, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-77 northbound in Charlotte has reopened following a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to officials. The N.C. Department of Transportation said I-77 North closed between Exit 13-A on I-85 and Exit 16, which is Sunset Road, just before 3:30 a.m. The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed...
WCNC
