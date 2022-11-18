CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO