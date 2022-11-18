Read full article on original website
Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for November
All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits for November. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
Hochul issues proclamation celebrating Transgender Awareness Month in New York state
√ State landmarks to be lit in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. √ Public service announcement highlighting rights of transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers in the workplace to protect against discrimination available here. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently issued a proclamation declaring November Transgender Awareness Month...
Hochul updates New Yorkers on state response to historic winter storm that brought more than 6 feet of snow
State agency emergency response assets continue to assist localities with cleanup and restoration efforts; more than 100 National Guard members deployed to Erie County to assist residents and local storm response. √ New York State Thruway now open to all traffic; all commercial vehicle travel restrictions have been lifted; Exit...
Attorney General James warns against price-gouging with major snowstorm
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday issued an alert reminding consumers and businesses in Western New York and the North Country against price-gouging amid the snowstorm and declared state of emergency. Her team said, “A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds...
Hochul requesting federal emergency declaration as winter storm continues
Doubles National Guard deployment to aid residents, assist thruway crews with snow clearing, and help local law enforcement with stranded vehicles. √ 11 counties remain under state of emergency as winter storm continues to cause hazardous travel and potential for power outages in Erie, Jefferson & Livingston counties. √ New...
Hochul directs flags to half-staff in honor of victims of Colorado Springs shooting
Following mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, flags lowered starting today. √ State landmarks to be lit in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday announced that flags on state government buildings will be flown at half-staff starting today in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit pink, white and light blue today in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
New York State Parks reminds snowmobilers that state trail system remains closed
Trail grooming operations do not begin until close of big game hunting season. The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Snowmobile Bureau reminds snowmobilers to exercise caution in this weekend’s snowstorm. Despite the large snowfalls in the Tug Hill and in Western New York, snowmobile trails are not open at this time. For public safety reasons, grooming generally may not begin until the closure of big game hunting season. Snowmobilers should exercise restraint when operating snowmobiles before the start of the season.
M&T Bank launches first WNY Community Impact Week, announces return of 'Gift of Warmth'
About 1,000 M&T employees expected to volunteer in charitable events. √ M&T’s annual ‘Gift of Warmth’ drive returns for 37th year, collecting winter weather gear for local families in need. M&T Bank announced the launch of its first-ever WNY Community Impact Week and the start of the...
AAA: Hunting season opens - motorists should beware
Opening day of regular season deer hunting is Nov. 19 in most areas of Western and Central New York. Hunting will stir the deer population, which is already active due to mating season. AAA is warning motorists to buckle up, be extra cautious on the roads, and scan for deer and other animals.
FASNY says 'Keep it clear': Uncover your hydrants & ventilation pipes from snow
Submitted by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. Inches of snow are predicted to fall well into the weekend in Western and Central New York, leaving cars and sidewalks buried. The coming snowfall may also leave potentially life-saving equipment hidden – your fire hydrant and home ventilation systems.
Highmark BCBSWNY & Kaleida Health announce new long-term agreement
Ensures health plan’s membership has continued in-network access to health care at Kaleida Health facilities. Earlier this week, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Kaleida Health announced a new agreement that ensures Highmark’s membership will continue to have access to Kaleida Health’s hospitals, facilities and services.
'Florida Strong': Brian Kelley delivers home state song to benefit American Red Cross, Florida Disaster Fund
Diamond-selling musician and Ormond Beach, Florida, native Brian Kelley is today delivering a tribute to his home state titled “Florida Strong” via Big Machine Records. Donating 100% of the royalties equally to the American Red Cross and Florida Disaster Fund to support hurricane relief wherever it is needed (through Dec. 31), proceeds will further help people prepare for, respond to, and recover from these disasters – including hurricanes Ian and Nicole, and other storms that may impact this year.
AAA asks drivers to obey driving bans & advisories: Winch calls up 151% in Buffalo
Severe winter weather is hitting parts of Western and Central New York today, namely the Buffalo and Watertown regions. AAA Orchard Park and Watertown offices are closed today, while AAA crews have been busy responding to road service calls amid wintry conditions. AAA sent extra crews from Central New York...
Town of Niagara looking into local law on short-term rentals
Town of Niagara officials on Tuesday took aim at short-term rental property owners by calling a public hearing for next month regarding proposed strict limitations. The hearing, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, concerns a proposed local law regulating rental properties one would find on websites like AirBnB.com and VRBO.com.
