Following mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, flags lowered starting today. √ State landmarks to be lit in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday announced that flags on state government buildings will be flown at half-staff starting today in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit pink, white and light blue today in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO