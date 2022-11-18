ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders drop road contest to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Middle Tennessee men's basketball ran into a hot-shooting Missouri State squad on its home court Saturday, falling 75-51 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Bears made 12 of 27 3-point attempts – including 11 of their first 19 – in the victory. Elias King...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
goblueraiders.com

MTSU Drops Match with No. 20 WKU in C-USA Quarterfinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Middle Tennessee volleyball played visitor to the host team, Western Kentucky, on Friday as they opened up the 2022 Conference USA Tournament. The match saw two close sets in a three-set battle between the one seed and eight seed. The Blue Raiders (15-14, 4-10 C-USA) dropped...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
mainstreetmaury.com

Go West, Bulldogs: Cornersville successfully appeals district assignment

A majority of the 23 classification appeals heard by the TSSAA Board of Control during its Nov. 17 meeting to address alignments for the 2023-25 period were successful. One of those was presented by the administration at Cornersville, and as a result, the Bulldog basketball, baseball and softball programs will return to the west side of Interstate 65 and join the previously projected four-team District 10-A with Culleoka, Hampshire, Richland and Santa Fe.
CORNERSVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit blasts fan who claims he was excited to see Tennessee lose

It was not long ago that many viewed Tennessee as the best team in college football as the Volunteers also once held the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. While several certainly got a kick out of watching South Carolina pull an insane, 63-38 upset over Tennessee, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit drew a line with one fan who said he “must have been super excited” when the Vols lost.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields

Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year

Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
Dickson County Source

5 Dickson County Christmas Events

The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
DICKSON, TN
WKRN

Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road

Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa …. Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. 5...
NASHVILLE, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
BURNS, TN

