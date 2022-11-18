Read full article on original website
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders drop road contest to Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Middle Tennessee men's basketball ran into a hot-shooting Missouri State squad on its home court Saturday, falling 75-51 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Bears made 12 of 27 3-point attempts – including 11 of their first 19 – in the victory. Elias King...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Drops Match with No. 20 WKU in C-USA Quarterfinals
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Middle Tennessee volleyball played visitor to the host team, Western Kentucky, on Friday as they opened up the 2022 Conference USA Tournament. The match saw two close sets in a three-set battle between the one seed and eight seed. The Blue Raiders (15-14, 4-10 C-USA) dropped...
mainstreetmaury.com
Go West, Bulldogs: Cornersville successfully appeals district assignment
A majority of the 23 classification appeals heard by the TSSAA Board of Control during its Nov. 17 meeting to address alignments for the 2023-25 period were successful. One of those was presented by the administration at Cornersville, and as a result, the Bulldog basketball, baseball and softball programs will return to the west side of Interstate 65 and join the previously projected four-team District 10-A with Culleoka, Hampshire, Richland and Santa Fe.
Tennessee drops to No. 9 on AP football ranking after loss against South Carolina
As Tennessee is close to finishing the season, the Vols dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 on The Associated Press college football poll after losing to South Carolina.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt fans have slowest, most orderly rushing the field after beating Florida
The non-stop party in Nashville extends to West End this Saturday. Vanderbilt stunned Florida 31-24. The Commodores and their fans have a lot to celebrate. Heading into Saturday, Vanderbilt’s last home SEC win came in 2019 against Missouri. For VU, these are the first back-to-back SEC wins since the 2018 season.
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit blasts fan who claims he was excited to see Tennessee lose
It was not long ago that many viewed Tennessee as the best team in college football as the Volunteers also once held the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. While several certainly got a kick out of watching South Carolina pull an insane, 63-38 upset over Tennessee, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit drew a line with one fan who said he “must have been super excited” when the Vols lost.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops reportedly agreed to contract extension with big pay raise prior to Vanderbilt loss
Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops reportedly agreed to a contract with a significant pay raise ahead of the Wildcats’ 24-21 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores back on Nov. 12. According to a report from Jon Hale of the Lexington Herald-Leader, the deal was signed just the day before...
Pro Golfer Brandt Snedeker Makes Huge Donation To Nashville School
A local school received a hefty donation from the golf pro, his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association.
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields
Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
williamsonhomepage.com
Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year
Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
Person seriously injured after shooting in East Nashville
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in East Nashville early Sunday morning.
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
5 Dickson County Christmas Events
The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
‘When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt’: Middle Tennessee LGBT community reacts to Colorado club shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LGBTQ activists and bar owners around Middle Tennessee see Saturday night’s shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado — which left five dead and 25 injured — as an attack on the whole community. “When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt, and so for us, there’s a need to honor […]
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road
Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa …. Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. 5...
6 Restaurants and Caterers Offering Take Out Thanksgiving Feasts
Don’t feel like cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year? Here are six catering companies and restaurants that can help you put your guests in awe of the deliciousness without lifting a finger. Most are even offering quick online ordering and local delivery! But order soon, as the deadline for orders is this weekend for many of these restaurants and caterers.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park
An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
