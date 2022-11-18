ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans media workers share their favorite drinking spots

New Orleans journalists have long relied on bars. Sometimes these storied establishments serve as the backdrop for a meeting promising a hot scoop; sometimes they’re a place to unwind with colleagues and friends after a long day of hounding sources while simultaneously being hounded by editors. Local bars are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Oysters are the star of local Thanksgiving tables (with recipes)

Before and since the Americans purchased New Orleans from the French, New Orleans has remained unique and distinct, nearly 220 years later, we still spurn convention. Thanksgiving is no exception. We celebrate with oysters: Oyster Soup or Stew and Oyster Dressing (you’ll find the recipes below). Not just oysters,...
CREOLE, LA
bossierpress.com

LOUISIANA TO TAKE THE NATIONAL STAGE AGAIN WITH THE CELEBRATION GATOR IN NEW YORK AND THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES® NEW YEAR CELEBRATION IN PASADENA

Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage during the holiday season, officially announcing floats and riders in both the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade® riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism made the announcements today during a news conference at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
NEVADA STATE
fox8live.com

David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Catch Alicia Renee at the Dew Drop on Dec. 3

This season's musical series at the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall will conclude 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 when Alicia "Blue Eyes" Renee brings her big personality, versatile musicality and her band to the Dew Drop stage. Renee can sing it all, from classical and opera, to jazz and the blues, soul, pop and R&B, and she is expected to close out the hall's fall season on a high, memorable note.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Our Lady of the Lake throws an old-fashioned fair

Our Lady of the Lake's old-fashioned family festival on the grounds of Our Lady Catholic Church in Mandeville on Nov. 11-13 may not have enjoyed perfect weather all three days. But if the looks on the faces of its youngest festers are a better measure of success, the 2022 Our Lady of the Lake Festival on Lafitte Street was a winner.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA Chic

The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLA

The best gumbo in New Orleans is at the Half Shell on Bayou Rd! There was no need to convince me otherwise because it tasted almost like my grandmother, Momo’s. She made the best gumbo I have ever tasted, and no one has been able to duplicate her gumbo’s deep, complex flavor since she passed away. I have tasted many bowls, but none have come close until I stepped into the Half Shell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

University updates community on the search for a new president

Robert LeBlanc, chair of the presidential search committee at Loyola said last week that the presidential search website is now up and includes information about the university leader’s position, the search committee, and an explanation on how the process will occur. The email, sent out to the community Nov....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game

Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

