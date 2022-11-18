The best gumbo in New Orleans is at the Half Shell on Bayou Rd! There was no need to convince me otherwise because it tasted almost like my grandmother, Momo’s. She made the best gumbo I have ever tasted, and no one has been able to duplicate her gumbo’s deep, complex flavor since she passed away. I have tasted many bowls, but none have come close until I stepped into the Half Shell.

