Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Talking Business: A superhero in his own right, Calvin Mackie on quest to expose kids to STEM
Calvin Mackie is an entrepreneur, engineer, professional mentor and founder of STEM NOLA, a nonprofit with a mission of exposing, inspiring and engaging kids in science, technology, engineering and math-related fields. Though his brother, Anthony Mackie, is perhaps the better known Mackie for his role as Falcon in The Avengers...
fox8live.com
Royal wedding homilist Bishop Michael Curry preaches Sunday in Treme
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It isn’t often that reservations are required to attend a church service, but such was the case Sunday morning (Nov. 20) in Treme. That’s because the man delivering the homily at St. Anna’s Episcopal Church was the Most Reverend Michael B. Curry. Curry,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans media workers share their favorite drinking spots
New Orleans journalists have long relied on bars. Sometimes these storied establishments serve as the backdrop for a meeting promising a hot scoop; sometimes they’re a place to unwind with colleagues and friends after a long day of hounding sources while simultaneously being hounded by editors. Local bars are...
Clover, formerly Kingsley House, continues to provide services for NOLA families
WGNO spoke with Clover's CEO Keith Liederman about their mission and the significance of their new name.
NOLA.com
Mr. Bingle fanatics, aka Bingleholics, flock to a 75th birthday party for the beloved snowman
Mr. Bingle is 75 years old, or maybe 74. It depends who you talk to. On a recent Saturday, fans of the flying snowman, who was conceived to herald the holiday season at the Maison Blanche department store, gathered at Augie’s Restaurant in Harahan to share their enthusiasm for the New Orleans icon.
uptownmessenger.com
Oysters are the star of local Thanksgiving tables (with recipes)
Before and since the Americans purchased New Orleans from the French, New Orleans has remained unique and distinct, nearly 220 years later, we still spurn convention. Thanksgiving is no exception. We celebrate with oysters: Oyster Soup or Stew and Oyster Dressing (you’ll find the recipes below). Not just oysters,...
New Orleans mayor faces two more corruption scandals, focusing on security guard and stylist
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces two more corruption scandals, this time regarding an unusually close relationship with her bodyguard and huge payouts to her stylist.
bossierpress.com
LOUISIANA TO TAKE THE NATIONAL STAGE AGAIN WITH THE CELEBRATION GATOR IN NEW YORK AND THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES® NEW YEAR CELEBRATION IN PASADENA
Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage during the holiday season, officially announcing floats and riders in both the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade® riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism made the announcements today during a news conference at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 18-20
"Jingle, jangle, jingle, here comes..." the holiday season in the metro region! The calendar is filling up with festivals and festivities as New Orleanians start planning for the "most wonderful time of the year." Friday is the chance to get a first look at Celebration in the Oaks 2022 at...
New Orleans Saints teaming up with Rouses to tackle hunger for Greater BR Food Bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some of you may already be talking about what food you’re bringing to the Thanksgiving meal. That’s not the case for others as many families in our part of the world don’t even know when their next meal will be. That’s why we’re tackling hunger and filling the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank Friday, Nov. 18 at Rouses Market.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Vincent Buffa's namesake business opened in 1939
Buffa’s on Esplanade Avenue is one of my favorite hangouts for live music. Who was Buffa, and what is the place’s history?. Vincent Buffa was raised in the French Quarter and opened his namesake restaurant and lounge at the corner of Burgundy Street and Esplanade Avenue in December 1939.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
fox8live.com
David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
NOLA.com
Catch Alicia Renee at the Dew Drop on Dec. 3
This season's musical series at the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall will conclude 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 when Alicia "Blue Eyes" Renee brings her big personality, versatile musicality and her band to the Dew Drop stage. Renee can sing it all, from classical and opera, to jazz and the blues, soul, pop and R&B, and she is expected to close out the hall's fall season on a high, memorable note.
NOLA.com
Our Lady of the Lake throws an old-fashioned fair
Our Lady of the Lake's old-fashioned family festival on the grounds of Our Lady Catholic Church in Mandeville on Nov. 11-13 may not have enjoyed perfect weather all three days. But if the looks on the faces of its youngest festers are a better measure of success, the 2022 Our Lady of the Lake Festival on Lafitte Street was a winner.
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLA
The best gumbo in New Orleans is at the Half Shell on Bayou Rd! There was no need to convince me otherwise because it tasted almost like my grandmother, Momo’s. She made the best gumbo I have ever tasted, and no one has been able to duplicate her gumbo’s deep, complex flavor since she passed away. I have tasted many bowls, but none have come close until I stepped into the Half Shell.
NOLA.com
Breeze Airways started flying 10 routes from New Orleans, now has 13, is adding three more
Breeze Airways, which began flying out of New Orleans in July 2021 to 10 destinations, is now up to 13 with three more coming in the new year. The airline counts New Orleans as one of its first four hub cities, in its effort to link smaller U.S. vacation destinations.
Loyola Maroon
University updates community on the search for a new president
Robert LeBlanc, chair of the presidential search committee at Loyola said last week that the presidential search website is now up and includes information about the university leader’s position, the search committee, and an explanation on how the process will occur. The email, sent out to the community Nov....
Lake Charles American Press
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
Fight the blight! Neighbors in Irish Channel concerned over squatters in home on Third Street
The ongoing problem of blight in our City continues, and now with the temperatures dropping squatters are staying in these blighted properties and causing problems for neighbors.
Comments / 0