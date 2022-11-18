ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

lyndentribune.com

Nooksack Valley advances to Semifinals

BELLINGHAM — Nooksack Valley defeated Cashmere 34-24 on Saturday, Nov. 19 and will advance to the 1A state semifinals. No. 3 seed Nooksack Valley continues their run in the state playoffs and leaned heavily on the legs of junior running back Colton Lentz.
NOOKSACK, WA
High School Football PRO

Lake Stevens, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LAKE STEVENS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Burlington basketball coach remembers former player killed in U of I murders

BURLINGTON, Wash. — As the investigation continues into the murder of four University of Idaho students, a Skagit County basketball coach is remembering one of the victims. It was at a gym in Burlington where Ethan Chapin honed his skills on the basketball court. He started playing the sport when he was in elementary school, and in the process, he developed a lifelong bond with his coach.
BURLINGTON, WA
anacortestoday.com

Birds return to Skagit Valley

Among birds making their seasonal return to this area are the snow geese, pictured here on Fir Island. Trumpeter swans also delight birdwatchers. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
bellinghammetronews.com

New Lighthouse Mission Officially Breaks Ground in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday November 17th, 2022 a ground breaking ceremony was held for the new Lighthouse Mission building project. The ceremony was hosted at the current location on W Holly St in Bellingham. The CEO of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, Guy Occhiogrosso, MC’d the event. Starting out the event was an Invocation by Chris Eldrich of the Lettered Street Church, followed by the CEO/President of the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Mayor Seth Fleetwood took the stage and thanked all of the volunteers and supporters of the new building, followed by Satpal Singh Sidhu the Whatcom County Executive and then Pastor Chris Eldrich took stage again to bless the construction site.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Bellingham. BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent said that the person, who has not been identified, was hit near Boulevard Park around 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 13th. No crewmembers or passengers were injured. The tracks...
BELLINGHAM, WA

