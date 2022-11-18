Chase Takes Nationwide Action To Expand Credit Access for Small Businesses Through Special Purpose Credit Program in Historically Underserved Areas

Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a video game and metaverse development company today, welcomed Sheloman Byrd as their new Chief Operations Officer. Byrd recently left Warner Bros. Discovery after three years, where he led external development as Executive Producer. His most recent title, MultiVersus, debuted earlier this year as the most-played PC fighting game ever with over 20 million players. Before this, Byrd spent nine years at Tencent driving business development and strategy for the US & European PC/Console market, working with key partners like Epic Games (Fortnite), Psyonix (Rocket League), and Ember Lab (Kena: Bridge of Spirits).

22 HOURS AGO