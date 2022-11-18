Chase Takes Nationwide Action To Expand Credit Access for Small Businesses Through Special Purpose Credit Program in Historically Underserved Areas

Read full article on original website
BOLD By Wyndham Initiative Aims To Expand Support For Black Entrepreneurs In The Hotel Industry
According to Geoff Ballotti, the president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, more than 20% of Black Americans are involved in business ownership. However, less than two percent of U.S. hotels are Black-owned. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchise company, sporting more than 9,100 hotels in...
Guava & BlackOwnedAssociation.com Team Up To Support The Black Business Community
Black B2B directory and marketplace platform, BlackOwnedAssociation.com (BOA) is strategically teaming up with the innovative Black business-focused mobile banking app, Guava to help more Black business owners get access to equitable financial products and resources. The companies will be joining forces to ensure the advancement of the Black business community...
NMSDC and Cargill Launch New Program to Advance Agricultural Supply Chain Access for Black Farmers
According to McKinsey & Company, today just 1.4% of farmers identify as Black or mixed race compared with about 14% a century ago. Furthermore, these farmers represent less than 0.5% of total U.S. farm sales. Perhaps, even more disturbing, Black farmers operate at 70% of US peer-level farm revenue. Because...
Clif Bar Commits $1 Million To Tuskegee University To Support Organic Farming Practices
Clif Bar, an energy bar company, has made a $1 million endowment to Alabama HBCU Tuskegee University to support organic farming practices. According to Bakery and Snacks, Clif Bar, which makes wholesome energy bars with rolled oats and other ingredients to deliver sustained energy for various outdoor activities, including hiking and rock climbing, will support the advancement of organic farming practices through Tuskegee University’s College of Agriculture, Environment, and Nutrition Sciences (CAENS).
Former Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Sheloman Byrd Named as Streamline Media Group’s New COO
Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a video game and metaverse development company today, welcomed Sheloman Byrd as their new Chief Operations Officer. Byrd recently left Warner Bros. Discovery after three years, where he led external development as Executive Producer. His most recent title, MultiVersus, debuted earlier this year as the most-played PC fighting game ever with over 20 million players. Before this, Byrd spent nine years at Tencent driving business development and strategy for the US & European PC/Console market, working with key partners like Epic Games (Fortnite), Psyonix (Rocket League), and Ember Lab (Kena: Bridge of Spirits).
