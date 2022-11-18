ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporters to Skip World Cup After Qatar Evicted Migrant Workers for Their Lodging

By Josh Fiallo
 2 days ago
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Finland’s largest newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat , says it won’t send reporters to the World Cup after they learned Qatar evicted migrant workers to create lodging for the paper’s journalists. It will be the first time in decades the paper won’t have reporters covering the tournament in person. Erkki Kylmanen, head of the paper’s sports department, told Reuters he’d considered nixing reporters’ trip for months because of media restrictions, but the Qatari government finalized his decision when news broke last month that officials emptied apartment blocks that housed thousands of Asian and African workers—a move to free up space for visiting fans and journos. “It is quite an unsound situation if we go there to write critical stories but go to bed in a place where people have been evicted from our way,” Kylmanen said.

Read it at Reuters

Comments / 12

sh bas
2d ago

whole thing should be abandoned..Quatar us renewing on all aspects of the event..biggest scam

Reply(1)
6
