Huntsville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAAY-TV

Huntsville kicks off the holiday season with festive events

Huntsville is kicking off the holiday season with a handful of events to get people in the holiday spirit. Friday marked opening night of Skating in the Park in Downtown Huntsville. "It brings a lot of people out, it creates a lot of joy in the holiday season," said Danny Owen, the communications director for the Huntsville Museum of Art.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Why Huntsville loves Domaine South

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama

If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Buc-ee’s first-timer’s guide: What to expect at the ultimate gas station and convenience store

Road trips, pit stops and junk-food runs in North Alabama should get a lot more interesting this week, when Buc-ee’s opens its long-awaited location in Athens. The Texas-based chain — known for its giant, colorful, chock-full-of-goodies travel centers — will welcome visitors starting at 6 a.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 21, at at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Enjoy a taste of France at Le Macaron in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Le Macaron is bringing the flavor of France to a new place, south Huntsville. If you’ve never had one, macarons are a light, creamed filled cookie sandwich that is sweet enough for dessert but delicate enough to have more than one!. The first...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Farm Makes Alpaca Dryer Balls

DEKALB COUNTY, ALA -- According to greatlifetips.net, "The average American. household does about 300 loads of laundry each year." Using unnatural. products, such as dryer sheets, creates unnecessary waste and is therefore not. eco-friendly. Additionally, some people are allergic to the chemicals used. in dryer sheets and fabric softeners. "Dryer...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

What’s for Supper? Your favorite new meal prep

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s for Supper? Your new favorite meal prep may have an answer to that question!. What’s for Supper provides ready to heat and eat meals that can be delivered to your home or work. The menu is regularly updated with “healthy meal” options and “ideal protein” meal options.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Straight No Chaser is bringing the music to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In recent years, a cappella has had a bit of resurgence. First there was “Glee,” then the musical group Pentatonix rose to fame, and I think we’ve all seen the movie “Pitch Perfect.”. But the ones who started this modern-day...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie visitation and funeral held at Albertville Fine Arts Center

Albertville, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday afternoon, the Albertville community gathered to celebrate the life of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. He passed away at the age of 58. “The outpouring of prayers, support from our citizens, from our businesses has really touched the families, touched us here at the Sheriff’s office, and we appreciate our communities,” said Phil Sims, the Marshall County Sheriff.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
greatdaysoutdoors.com

Crappie Fishing Secrets for the Fall

While visitors arrive by the thousands each year to sample Lake Guntersville bass fishing, crappie catches are mainly confined to locals, most of whom are quite content to keep their fall crappie fishing secrets to themselves. Crappie are generally not the first consideration when people discuss Lake Guntersville fishing. The...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Procession for former Huntsville veteran arrives after delay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a 24-hour delay, the procession honoring Huntsville veteran Robert “Spider” Parks finally arrive at Berryhill Funeral Home. He was former green beret who had received a purple heart, and a bronze star. Parks died in Southeast Asia after falling and hitting his head.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

