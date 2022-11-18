Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAAY-TV
Huntsville kicks off the holiday season with festive events
Huntsville is kicking off the holiday season with a handful of events to get people in the holiday spirit. Friday marked opening night of Skating in the Park in Downtown Huntsville. "It brings a lot of people out, it creates a lot of joy in the holiday season," said Danny Owen, the communications director for the Huntsville Museum of Art.
WAFF
Why Huntsville loves Domaine South
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
Rocket City Christmas Light Show kicks off at Toyota Field
One of the biggest holiday celebrations in North Alabama has returned for its third year at Toyota Field.
WAAY-TV
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama
If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ returns to Rickwood Caverns for the holidays
Rickwood Caverns will again transform into Wonderland Under Warrior, a holiday experience offering light displays throughout the Alabama state park. The attraction, located in Blount County, will open its doors beginning Saturday and running through Jan. 8. “It’s clear ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ has become one of the top attractions at...
Little House, Waltons cast to visit Rogersville Christmas event
If you grew up watching the classic favorites, "Little House on the Prarie" or "The Waltons," you're definitely not going to want to miss a Christmas event in Lauderdale County.
WAFF
Crisis Services of North Alabama to hold 29th annual Turkey Trot 5k
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 29th annual Turkey Trot 5k held by the Crisis Services of North Alabama is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The race will begin in front of Spragins Hall on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Runners will start on...
Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce highlights local business owners at business expo
On Friday, the Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Conference and Expo.
The Best Place To Live In Alabama
Quality of life, citywide amenities, park systems, and a strong job market are just some of the reasons why this northern Alabama city is so popular.
“A blessing in the community,” local church hands out free Thanksgiving groceries to hundreds
Hundreds of cars lined up outside of First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville as church members handed out clothing and food on Sunday.
Buc-ee’s first-timer’s guide: What to expect at the ultimate gas station and convenience store
Road trips, pit stops and junk-food runs in North Alabama should get a lot more interesting this week, when Buc-ee’s opens its long-awaited location in Athens. The Texas-based chain — known for its giant, colorful, chock-full-of-goodies travel centers — will welcome visitors starting at 6 a.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 21, at at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
WAFF
Enjoy a taste of France at Le Macaron in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Le Macaron is bringing the flavor of France to a new place, south Huntsville. If you’ve never had one, macarons are a light, creamed filled cookie sandwich that is sweet enough for dessert but delicate enough to have more than one!. The first...
southerntorch.com
Farm Makes Alpaca Dryer Balls
DEKALB COUNTY, ALA -- According to greatlifetips.net, "The average American. household does about 300 loads of laundry each year." Using unnatural. products, such as dryer sheets, creates unnecessary waste and is therefore not. eco-friendly. Additionally, some people are allergic to the chemicals used. in dryer sheets and fabric softeners. "Dryer...
WAFF
What’s for Supper? Your favorite new meal prep
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s for Supper? Your new favorite meal prep may have an answer to that question!. What’s for Supper provides ready to heat and eat meals that can be delivered to your home or work. The menu is regularly updated with “healthy meal” options and “ideal protein” meal options.
WAFF
Straight No Chaser is bringing the music to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In recent years, a cappella has had a bit of resurgence. First there was “Glee,” then the musical group Pentatonix rose to fame, and I think we’ve all seen the movie “Pitch Perfect.”. But the ones who started this modern-day...
WAFF
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie visitation and funeral held at Albertville Fine Arts Center
Albertville, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday afternoon, the Albertville community gathered to celebrate the life of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. He passed away at the age of 58. “The outpouring of prayers, support from our citizens, from our businesses has really touched the families, touched us here at the Sheriff’s office, and we appreciate our communities,” said Phil Sims, the Marshall County Sheriff.
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
greatdaysoutdoors.com
Crappie Fishing Secrets for the Fall
While visitors arrive by the thousands each year to sample Lake Guntersville bass fishing, crappie catches are mainly confined to locals, most of whom are quite content to keep their fall crappie fishing secrets to themselves. Crappie are generally not the first consideration when people discuss Lake Guntersville fishing. The...
WAFF
Procession for former Huntsville veteran arrives after delay
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a 24-hour delay, the procession honoring Huntsville veteran Robert “Spider” Parks finally arrive at Berryhill Funeral Home. He was former green beret who had received a purple heart, and a bronze star. Parks died in Southeast Asia after falling and hitting his head.
weisradio.com
Drive Thru Food Giveaway at VFW Fairgrounds on Saturday, November 19th
There will be a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne this Saturday (November 19th) starting at 7:30am. This is on a first come, first served basis.
