CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CBS Sports
Alabama coach Nick Saban admits he doesn't enjoy watching football on television
Over the course of his legendary coaching career, Alabama's Nick Saban has forgotten more football games than most people will ever know. Saban's depth of knowledge and commitment to his craft is part of what has made him one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football, but it also prevents him from consuming the game in the way that the average viewer does -- specifically, for entertainment.
CBS Sports
Blake Corum injury update: Michigan star RB to be evaluated further as Ohio State showdown looms
Michigan running back Blake Corum left the No. 3 Wolverines' 19-17 win against Illinois after suffering an apparent left knee injury near the end of the first half. Corum returned to the field for one carry at the start of the second half but was on the sidelines without his helmet for the rest of the game.
Three Important Buffalo Bills Players Are Out for Sunday
The Buffalo Bills will be playing the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit this Sunday at 1 pm. The game was originally supposed to be played in Orchard Park this Sunday, but because of the lake effect snowstorm that is currently striking the southern part of the City of Buffalo and the surrounding southtowns, the game was moved to Detroit out of safety for the players and fans.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: USC cruises into top five, Notre Dame jumps up in updated college football rankings
USC secured bragging rights with a thrilling 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA on Saturday, but the Trojans also earned so much more in the process. They clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and moved up to No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll released Sunday. A stunning...
Bills’ Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer receive crucial injury updates ahead of Browns game in Detroit
The Buffalo Bills are in a state of flux right now. They had to cancel practice Friday due to the weather in western New York. The Buffalo area is buried in snow that continues to accumulate. Images have surfaced on the internet of what the stadium looks like. It appears the NFL made a wise decision moving the Bills game to Detroit.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game
Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Likely out Week 12
Head coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday's win over the Giants that Okudah is unlikely to clear the NFL's concussion protocol prior to the Lions' next game Thanksgiving Day against the Bills, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Okudah was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game after exiting...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out indefinitely with foot injury
Griffith suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice, and he's in line to miss an indefinite amount of time, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. The Broncos can't seem to catch a break when it comes to player injuries, as Griffith is now slated to join Baron Browning (hip), Randy Gregory (knee), Christopher Allen (foot) and Aaron Patrick (knee) among the team's injured linebackers. Heading into Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are in line to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers. While the severity of Griffith's injury have yet to be determined, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game
Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
CBS Sports
Bears' Darrynton Evans: Moves up to active roster
Evans was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday. Evans got the call-up in early October when David Montgomery was sidelined, but Saturday's designation will likely help provide depth at running back with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. Trestan Ebner figures to be the team's No. 2 back on paper, although it's possible Evans sees more offensive work if the team chooses to take a committee approach with the backup spot.
Robert Saleh announces two NY Jets starters are out vs. Patriots
New York Jets injuries vs. Patriots: Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins to sit. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided a final injury update on Friday ahead of the team’s Week 11 game against the New England Patriots. Saleh says wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) and defensive tackle Sheldon...
CBS Sports
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Remains out Week 11
(abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. Lattimore will miss his sixth game in a row due to an abdomen injury that kept him sidelined for each practice leading up to Week 11. The cornerback will now look to work his way back to practice before New Orleans' next contest against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27. With Lattimore sidelined, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor and Chris Harris will continue to serve as the Saints' top three cornerbacks against the Rams.
Yardbarker
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
