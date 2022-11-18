ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Waunakee's Early Files

By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune
 2 days ago

100 Years Ago

Nov. 30, 1922

Mr. and Mrs. Louis Endres announce the birth of a daughter born Sunday, Nov. 26.

The University of Wisconsin played a 0-0 football game with Chicago on Saturday. The Badgers were completely out-weighed but not out-played.

90 Years Ago

Dec. 1, 1927

Mr. and Mrs. F.C. Raemisch were pleasantly surprised on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary on Nov. 25.

Mr. and Mrs. Anton Speth announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

J.B. Bernardi has completed laying the sewer tile in the village with the exception of that section south of the canning factory to the disposal plant.

75 Years Ago

Nov. 27, 1947

Mr. and Mrs. Jens Hillingson of Westport celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 7.

The Civic Club basketball team defeated Mount Horeb here Friday by a score of 59-51.

Mr. and Mrs. Ed Feiler and daughter will move into the lower flat of the house owned by Mrs. Esther Walsh in the near future.

70 Years Ago

Nov. 27, 1952

William Murphy, 70, Madison, was found dead in bed Sunday morning at the Henry Hoppman farm home where he was employed.

Mr. and Mrs. Roman Keller announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Nov. 20.

The big news on Monday came with the announcement that the Wisconsin football team was chosen to go to the Rose Bowl at Pasadena on New Year’s Day.

60 Years Ago

Nov. 22, 1962

The fifth annual banquet to honor the undefeated Waunakee Warrior football team was held at the American Legion Memorial Hall on Thursday evening.

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Lamboley will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on Nov. 26.

Kristy and Kathy Karls celebrated their 4th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

50 Years Ago

Nov. 23, 1972

Victor Barbian, 58, Waunakee, died Monday, Nov. 27, at home from an apparent heart attack.

Miss Katherine Lochner and Gary Hellenbrand were united in marriage on Nov. 25, at an 11 a.m. ceremony in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

40 Years Ago

Nov. 18, 1982

Tina Chapin and Elaina Bleifield of Waunakee will perform in the Wisconsin Dance Ensemble’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

Hall Davis and Donetta Homen, both of Waunakee, teamed up to win the finals of the open division of the Cherokee Mixed Double Tennis Tournament held at Cherokee Country Club.

Trudy Karlson, who coordinated the successful Wisconsin nuclear freeze referendum, spoke in Waunakee last week. She said the nuclear weapons race should be stopped now, while the U.S. and the Soviet Union have comparable strengths.

30 Years Ago

Nov. 12, 1992

Shirley Frey and Steven Standish were united in marriage on Sept. 19 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee, with Father Elmer Dietzel officiating.

Dan Statz, Dane, a second-year student in Blackhawk Technical College Aviation Electronics program, has been awarded the $200 Wagner Aero Scholarship.

Five Waunakee soccer players received conference honors. They are Ross Nelson, Tom McCluskey, Scott Wilson, Brad Kokesh and Chris Cormack.

20 Years Ago

Nov. 14, 2002

In a few weeks, when folks take the Holiday Home Tour, they will step back in time as they enter one house. Often referred to as “the O’Malley House,” the stately brick home has stood witness to all the changes on Main Street since the 1800s.

Village Market will not process deer during this year’s hunting season. Since deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in the southwest portion of Wisconsin, deer processing has become more complicated, according to Dennis Heimann, who owns the market.

The Warrior football team rolled to a 41-0 win over McFarland in the state quarterfinals, logging 400 total yards of offense.

10 Years Ago

Nov. 8, 2012

The Waunakee Village Board will take one more week to research the options for the Main and South Street intersection design as part of the Main Street reconstruction project. About 10 business owners spoke out at a village board meeting, saying the pedestrian crossing options will result in a loss of parking spaces.

Town of Vienna residents will soon vote on whether to build a new town hall and garage to replace the more than 40-year-old structure.

Shown are Waunakee firefighters Duane Statz and Jerry Reefe attacking a fire in a cornfield on Hwy. 19 near InterCon Construction.

