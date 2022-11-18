Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott and Cowboys reveal Kirk Cousins and Minnesota Vikings as top NFL frauds
One week after blowing it in Green Bay, the Cowboys hammer the “best” team in the NFC. [Opinion]
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
Year after year, these two AFC North rivals display some of the most physical football played in the league and shouldn’t be expected to be any different when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to the Steel City to do war with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Bengals-Steelers prediction and pick will be made.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Zach Wilson’s brutal 1-word statement after Jets’ ugly loss to Patriots
Zach Wilson did not win over his teammates either during or after the New York Jets’ 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson struggled mightily and the Jets produced only 103 total yards and six first downs on offense. Coach Robert Saleh was even critical of the team and said New York’s offense was “dog s***.”
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA
The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Eagles DE Haason Reddick gets away with facemask on sack of Colts QB Matt Ryan
The referee’s mistake cost the Eagles a Monday night loss, but all is well after the Week 11 group working the matchup against the Colts missed an apparent Haason Reddick on a sack of Matt Ryan. Reddick logged his 7.5 sack of the season with the Eagles trailing 13-10,...
Raiders WR Davante Adams waives goodbye to Broncos season with overtime TD
Week 11’s battle at the bottom of the AFC West between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos ended in tremendous fashion on Sunday. After a 16-16 tie in regulation, the Raiders inherited the ball in overtime. On the third play of the opening drive of the overtime period, quarterback Derek Carr launched a 35-yard rocket to wide receiver Davante Adams for the game-winning score:
49ers-Cardinals injury update: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins questionable for MNF
The Arizona Cardinals’ injury report for a crucial Week 11 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers included a hamstring issue popping up for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins that kept him limited on Friday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called it a “maintenance issue,” a sign Hopkins should be ready...
Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions
Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders
It has been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, and their pain continued in Week 11 on Sunday when they dropped a 22-16 decision in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. As usual, the defense stood up for itself and did a solid job, but quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense have been brutally […] The post Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury
Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford was seen heading to the locker room after picking up an injury in Week 11 vs. the New Orleans Saints. It’s a major concern for Rams fans, who saw their star quarterback get sandwiched by a pair of Saints defenders on a devastating hit just after halftime. Per Adam […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Giants most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Lions
The New York Giants have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL. They won 7 of their first 9 games on the heady coaching of Brian Daboll and the improved quarterback play of Daniel Jones, and they appear to be on their way to a spot in the postseason. However, the Giants […] The post 3 Giants most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss
Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos star Russell Wilson’s hilariously petty move amid lingering Pete Carroll beef
It looks like the beef between Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t going to end any time soon. In fact, Wilson appeared to take a subtle shot at Carroll after the Seahawks tactician threw a shade at him over his refusal to wear a play-calling wristband during his time […] The post Broncos star Russell Wilson’s hilariously petty move amid lingering Pete Carroll beef appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera confirms Taylor Heinicke-Carson Wentz decision after win over Texans
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had just one word to describe why he confirmed his decision to keep the team’s new sheriff in town and start quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz in a 23-10 Sunday win over the Houston Texans: Winning. “Heinicke will start today against the...
Bengals RB Joe Mixon ruled out with concussion vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting all they can handle on the road versus the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. They are locked in a tight game, leading 27-23 late in the third quarter. To make matters worse, they will be without their star running back, Joe Mixon, for the rest of the game. Mixon left the game […] The post Bengals RB Joe Mixon ruled out with concussion vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons injury should instill fear into Cowboys fans hearts
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a huge win on the road Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, crushing a previously once-defeated squad to the tune of a 40-3 score. But it was not all too rosy for the Cowboys in that game despite what the final result suggests, as star linebacker Micah Parsons appeared to […] The post Micah Parsons injury should instill fear into Cowboys fans hearts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick gives very on-brand answer to Trent Brown benching
FOXBOROUGH – In the New England Patriots first game after the bye week, several people wondered what they would do – if anything – to help fix their offensive woes. They answered that question shortly before kickoff. Left tackle Trent Brown wasn’t working with the starting unit in warmups less than 30 minutes before kickoff […] The post Bill Belichick gives very on-brand answer to Trent Brown benching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Herbert key Chargers weapon ruled out as Keenan Allen, Mike Williams updated
Justin Herbert is getting back Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for their Week 11 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the injury bug just wouldn’t let the Los Angeles Chargers catch a break. While they have two key offensive weapons returning, they also lost another one heading to Sunday’s game.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni takes shot at Colts for Frank Reich firing, Jeff Saturday hiring
Though his career from this point forward will forever be defined by his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni would never have caught Jeffrey Lurie’s eye if it wasn’t for his time in Indianapolis, when he served as Frank Reich’s offensive coordinator with the Colts. A...
