The New York Giants have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL. They won 7 of their first 9 games on the heady coaching of Brian Daboll and the improved quarterback play of Daniel Jones, and they appear to be on their way to a spot in the postseason. However, the Giants […] The post 3 Giants most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO