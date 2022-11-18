Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested For DUI Hours After Win Over Green Bay Packers

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Somebody celebrated a little too hard last night…

The Tennessee Titans were in Wisconsin last night for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, a game in which the the Titans and their Ryan Tannehill-led offense pretty much dominated Aaron Rodgers’ Packers en route to a 27-17 victory.

But apparently offensive coordinator Todd Downing had a few too many beers on the flight back to Nashville.

Per a report from Titan Insider, Downing was arrested for DUI by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after being pulled over around 3:30 AM in Williamson County, just outside of Nashville. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Downing was stopped for speeding on I-65 when the trooper noticed signs of impairment and placed the coach under arrest.

He was booked into the Williamson County Jail on charges of DUI and speeding at 4:30 AM, and released a couple of hours later.

According to NBC Sports, FlightAware shows a flight departing Green Bay at 12:15 AM central time, and landing in Nashville at 2:11 AM. It’s unclear whether Downing was actually drinking on the flight or in the team facility after they arrived back in Nashville, which could violate NFL rules on teams supplying alcohol to players and coaches.

The Titans issued a statement following Downing’s arrest:

“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information.”

Downing is in his second season as offensive coordinator for the Titans after joining the team in 2019 as tight ends coach. Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, first offense DUI is punishable by up to a three game suspension without pay.