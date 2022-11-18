ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (11/18/22)

By Wes Langeler
Happy Friday.

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Billy Strings with his father Terry Barber, Randall King, Dierks Bentley with Billy Strings, Cody Johnson, Honey County, Josh Meloy, Brit Taylor, Carly Pearce, Slade Coulter, Scotty McCreery, Carson Jeffrey, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Marty Stuart, Channing Wilson, Clay Hollis, Meg McRee, Melissa, Carper, Pony Bradshaw, and more.

Turn it up, tell your friends, and as always, make sure to subscribe to the official Whiskey Riff Channel for more great country music playlists.

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

