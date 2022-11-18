Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried fueling jurisdictional fight over FTX assets
Another day, another flood of damning developments in the ongoing FTX debacle, with fears of contagion showing no sign of abating. Last week’s bankruptcy court declaration by CEO John J. Ray III, newly appointed CEO of the crippled digital asset exchange, revealed that the firm employed a slapdash approach to accounting, leaving everyone in the dark as to what assets FTX actually held at the time of last Friday’s Chapter 11 filing in Delaware.
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Historian Kurt Wuckert Jr. talks FTX collapse on FOX Business
Bitcoin Historian Kurt Wuckert Jr. joined Lisa Kennedy on FOX Business to talk about the recent FTX collapse, Sam Bankman-Fried, and what it means for the industry at large. Kennedy begins by summarizing the situation: FTX has collapsed, and as liquidators and bankruptcy lawyers dig through the rubble, it’s being called ‘bigger than Enron.’
coingeek.com
‘Weird’ fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried stole billions—how? Kurt Wuckert Jr. explains on Messy Times
Kurt Wuckert Jr. joined Christopher Messina on the Messy Times podcast to talk about the recent FTX meltdown, the fraud associated with it, and much more. Red flags, law enforcement, and the kid who lost billions. Messina begins by asking Wuckert if he’s heard of this crypto kid who lost...
coingeek.com
How Bitfinex and Tether relate to FTX collapse? Kurt Wuckert Jr. explains
Kurt Wuckert Jr. joined Joshua Henslee for a special broadcast to talk about how Bitfinex and Tether relate to the FTX collapse, how the rats’ nest is deeply interlinked, and what it means for the industry going forward. Wuckert on Tether, Bitfinex, FTX, and Alameda. Henslee opens the conversation...
coingeek.com
Tether rejoices as El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele preps new stablecoin rules
El Salvador’s ‘millennial cool’ dictator is looking to pass new laws to make his country a safe haven for ‘crypto’ companies, including the folks behind the controversial Tether stablecoin. El Salvador is scrambling for solutions ahead of a January 24 deadline to pay €667 million...
coingeek.com
Exchanges warned to be on alert for frantic attempts to dump stolen FTX ETH
The hunt continues for significant numbers of ETH tokens that suddenly went missing from wallets belonging to bankrupt exchange FTX earlier this month. Blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis confirmed that, while some transfers were legitimate, others were stolen and “on the move.” It alerted exchanges to be ready to freeze accounts if they received any of the funds.
coingeek.com
$4.5 billion Bitfinex BTC laundering case to include classified info
One of the biggest mysteries in the digital asset world took an unexpected turn after a United States district judge ruled that it contained classified information. At the center of the mysterious case are Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, with the latter being a rapper better known to her fans as Razzlekhan. Arrested in February, the two are accused of being in charge of laundering over $4 billion in BTC stolen from Bitfinex in 2016. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) allegedly recovered a BTC wallet from Razzlekhan containing 120,000 BTC, worth $3.6 billion at the time.
coingeek.com
FTX customers now target of phishing scams feigning to help recover funds
Singapore’s national police have alerted the public over a new scam circulating on the internet posing to help FTX victims recover their deposits. The police say it is a ruse to gain sensitive information from victims in a bid to defraud them. The scammers are allegedly using a website...
coingeek.com
Abu Dhabi courts use blockchain to improve dispensation of justice—here’s how
Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) Courts are now relying on distributed ledger technology (DLT), or blockchain, to streamline their operations and help parties obtain justice. The ADGM Courts operate as an independent authority with the duty to adjudicate civil and commercial matters in AL Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone. Linda Fitz-Alan, CEO of ADGM Courts, hailed the pivoting to DLT as one that could change the face of legal proceedings in the country and the entire Gulf region.
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Connor Murray looks back at the events of Bitcoin Independence Day
Connor Murray joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream to celebrate Bitcoin Independence Day and discuss what’s happening in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem and wider digital currency markets. November 15—The 4th Anniversary of BSV. Wuckert begins by pointing out that November 15 is Bitcoin Independence Day—the...
coingeek.com
Celsius customers given until January 3 to file claims
Celsius Network clients have until January 3, 2023, to file their claims against the collapsed digital asset lender after the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved the firm’s motion. Celsius announced that its customers should expect to receive a notice regarding the deadline...
coingeek.com
US securities regulator moves to stop the sale of American CryptoFed DAO tokens
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has instituted proceedings against American CryptoFed DAO LLC as it weighs suspending the registration and sale of the DAO’s two tokens. In its announcement, the securities watchdog claimed that the DAO’s Form S-1 registration statement failed to contain the required information about...
coingeek.com
Revolut ‘lite’ app launches as platform surpasses 25 million user mark
London-based fintech firm Revolut is eyeing global expansion as it seeks to spread its reach into new regions. The move is coming on the heels of the firm crossing the milestone of 25 million customers after seven years of operations. The firm, worth $33 billion, disclosed that it processes over $330 million in transactions monthly after diversifying its operations to include remittances and trading of digital assets.
coingeek.com
India: EDII partners with 2 blockchain institutes for certified blockchain startup program
The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has entered into a partnership with the Digital University Kerala (DUK) and the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) to offer blockchain technology training to citizens. In their announcement, the parties state that the partnership will offer lectures to participants with a scope on the...
coingeek.com
Australian Securities Exchange scraps blockchain settlement over excessive complexity, loses $168M
The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has scrapped a blockchain settlement system that it has worked on for years. The move follows a scathing report by Accenture, which identified several challenges with the system and will cost the exchange over $160 million. ASX has been working on migrating its workflow and...
coingeek.com
Bank of England deputy governor takes aim at FTX, code-is-law myths and so-called DeFi
The Bank of England (BoE) is exploring the issuance of a digital pound, the bank’s deputy governor John Cunliffe said in a speech Monday. He also warned of the systemic risks posed by the lack of regulation over the industry’s foundational companies. The remarks were delivered at the...
coingeek.com
Metaverse economic impact in India could be worth over $100 billion by 2035: Deloitte
Management consulting firm Deloitte has predicted that the metaverse industry in India could have an economic impact worth between $79 billion and $148 billion by 2035. The prediction was contained in a report titled “The Metaverse in Asia Strategies for Accelerating Economic Impact” that offered an in-depth look into the potential of virtual worlds for the continent.
coingeek.com
California’s financial regulator suspends SALT Lending’s license
California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has announced the suspension of SALT Lending’s license to carry out any financial activity in the state for a month. The public disclosure comes on the heels of Salt’s decision to pause the withdrawals of customers’ deposits. SALT, a digital...
Comments / 0