Utah State

coingeek.com

Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried fueling jurisdictional fight over FTX assets

Another day, another flood of damning developments in the ongoing FTX debacle, with fears of contagion showing no sign of abating. Last week’s bankruptcy court declaration by CEO John J. Ray III, newly appointed CEO of the crippled digital asset exchange, revealed that the firm employed a slapdash approach to accounting, leaving everyone in the dark as to what assets FTX actually held at the time of last Friday’s Chapter 11 filing in Delaware.
Bitcoin Historian Kurt Wuckert Jr. talks FTX collapse on FOX Business

Bitcoin Historian Kurt Wuckert Jr. joined Lisa Kennedy on FOX Business to talk about the recent FTX collapse, Sam Bankman-Fried, and what it means for the industry at large. Kennedy begins by summarizing the situation: FTX has collapsed, and as liquidators and bankruptcy lawyers dig through the rubble, it’s being called ‘bigger than Enron.’
Tether rejoices as El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele preps new stablecoin rules

El Salvador’s ‘millennial cool’ dictator is looking to pass new laws to make his country a safe haven for ‘crypto’ companies, including the folks behind the controversial Tether stablecoin. El Salvador is scrambling for solutions ahead of a January 24 deadline to pay €667 million...
Exchanges warned to be on alert for frantic attempts to dump stolen FTX ETH

The hunt continues for significant numbers of ETH tokens that suddenly went missing from wallets belonging to bankrupt exchange FTX earlier this month. Blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis confirmed that, while some transfers were legitimate, others were stolen and “on the move.” It alerted exchanges to be ready to freeze accounts if they received any of the funds.
$4.5 billion Bitfinex BTC laundering case to include classified info

One of the biggest mysteries in the digital asset world took an unexpected turn after a United States district judge ruled that it contained classified information. At the center of the mysterious case are Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, with the latter being a rapper better known to her fans as Razzlekhan. Arrested in February, the two are accused of being in charge of laundering over $4 billion in BTC stolen from Bitfinex in 2016. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) allegedly recovered a BTC wallet from Razzlekhan containing 120,000 BTC, worth $3.6 billion at the time.
FTX customers now target of phishing scams feigning to help recover funds

Singapore’s national police have alerted the public over a new scam circulating on the internet posing to help FTX victims recover their deposits. The police say it is a ruse to gain sensitive information from victims in a bid to defraud them. The scammers are allegedly using a website...
Abu Dhabi courts use blockchain to improve dispensation of justice—here’s how

Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) Courts are now relying on distributed ledger technology (DLT), or blockchain, to streamline their operations and help parties obtain justice. The ADGM Courts operate as an independent authority with the duty to adjudicate civil and commercial matters in AL Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone. Linda Fitz-Alan, CEO of ADGM Courts, hailed the pivoting to DLT as one that could change the face of legal proceedings in the country and the entire Gulf region.
Celsius customers given until January 3 to file claims

Celsius Network clients have until January 3, 2023, to file their claims against the collapsed digital asset lender after the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved the firm’s motion. Celsius announced that its customers should expect to receive a notice regarding the deadline...
US securities regulator moves to stop the sale of American CryptoFed DAO tokens

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has instituted proceedings against American CryptoFed DAO LLC as it weighs suspending the registration and sale of the DAO’s two tokens. In its announcement, the securities watchdog claimed that the DAO’s Form S-1 registration statement failed to contain the required information about...
Revolut ‘lite’ app launches as platform surpasses 25 million user mark

London-based fintech firm Revolut is eyeing global expansion as it seeks to spread its reach into new regions. The move is coming on the heels of the firm crossing the milestone of 25 million customers after seven years of operations. The firm, worth $33 billion, disclosed that it processes over $330 million in transactions monthly after diversifying its operations to include remittances and trading of digital assets.
India: EDII partners with 2 blockchain institutes for certified blockchain startup program

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has entered into a partnership with the Digital University Kerala (DUK) and the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) to offer blockchain technology training to citizens. In their announcement, the parties state that the partnership will offer lectures to participants with a scope on the...
Metaverse economic impact in India could be worth over $100 billion by 2035: Deloitte

Management consulting firm Deloitte has predicted that the metaverse industry in India could have an economic impact worth between $79 billion and $148 billion by 2035. The prediction was contained in a report titled “The Metaverse in Asia Strategies for Accelerating Economic Impact” that offered an in-depth look into the potential of virtual worlds for the continent.
California’s financial regulator suspends SALT Lending’s license

California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has announced the suspension of SALT Lending’s license to carry out any financial activity in the state for a month. The public disclosure comes on the heels of Salt’s decision to pause the withdrawals of customers’ deposits. SALT, a digital...
