Big Blue View
Live reaction! Talking Giants-Lions
Chris Pflum and Nick Falato go live on the Big Blue View YouTube channel to react to the New York Giants’ Week 11 performance against the Detroit Lions. If you miss the live show, watch on YouTube or listen on your favorite podcast app. Listen here!. Subscribe to our...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
YouTube TV finally adds a feature that it should have had all along
YouTube TV is the most popular live TV streaming service on the market, with 5 million active subscribers as of July. The service offers over 100 live channels, unlimited cloud DVR storage, up to 3 streams, and 6 accounts per household. But until today, it was missing an incredibly basic feature. For nearly six years, YouTube TV didn’t have a clock.
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
The Roku Channel just added 10 free music channels
While other streaming services raise prices and introduce new paid tiers with ads, The Roku Channel continues to add new linear channels at no additional cost. In addition to partnering with AMC to bring 11 new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to the service last week, Roku also launched 10 new linear channels from iHeartRadio.
Google Maps rolls out new features: Here's what to know
Google has announced new Google Maps features ahead of the holiday season. The search engine giant promoted the releases, including an accessibility function.
techaiapp.com
YouTube for TV gets a new start up sound – and could be adding comments
If you use the YouTube app on your big screen television set, you may have noticed a couple of changes in recent days: a new sound and animation that appears when the app starts up, and the option to display comments alongside what you’re watching. The sound is official,...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: iPhone 14 satellite mode launches, Always-On display changes, MLS Season Pass
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Tailscale: A frustratingly simple VPN. Get 12 months...
When does Spotify Wrapped come out?
What date does Spotify Wrapped come out? How does Spotify Wrapped work? How long does it take for Spotify to wrap?
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Apple's MLS deal, Steve Jobs' television
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — When Steve Jobs said he'd solved television, it probably wasn'tApple TV+ he was thinking of. Yet this is the Apple of today, creating great dramas — and with the new Emergency SOS, preventing them too. All this, on this week's AppleInsider Podcast.
The Verge
Google Maps' new ‘Live View’ AR feature launches in London, NYC, LA, and a few other cities
Google revealed some initial details about Search with Live View in September, but now it’s announcing the Google Maps augmented reality feature will begin rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo on Android and iOS beginning next week. The feature shows you things...
NBC San Diego
#RIPTwitter Is Trending. Here's How to Download Your Twitter Archive
After numerous Twitter employees resigned, #RIPTwitter is trending, leaving many wondering whether the service will go down. Here's how to download your Twitter archive, so it doesn't get lost in the turmoil. Your Twitter archive saves all of your information starting with your very first tweet. Twitter owner Elon Musk...
Android Headlines
Google opens up more slots for Android Auto beta program
Google finally started rolling out the long-awaited redesign of Android Auto last week. The update, also known as “Coolwalk” brings in a much-welcomed redesign to the Android Auto UI. Since the beta registration limit is full, users could not install this version of the app if they were not already on the public beta list. Luckily, Google has opened up a few more slots for the Android Auto beta program for more users to experience the new update.
Digital Trends
9 ways Google Assistant can help with Thanksgiving
Google Assistant is available on all sorts of devices around your home. From a basic smartphone to smart speakers, smart displays like the Nest Hub Max, Google Chromecast, and lots more, the assistant is often only a “Hey Google” away from helping. That feature comes in really handy around Thanksgiving, when there’s a whole lot to do and not a lot of time to do it. Here’s how Google Assistant can help make your holiday gathering a little easier.
