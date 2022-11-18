Read full article on original website
The enduring joys of Beaver Lake
Frederick Law Olmsted, the famed landscape architect who designed the grounds of Biltmore, wrote that enjoying natural scenery “employs the mind without fatigue and yet exercises it; tranquilizes it and yet enlivens it.” Those paradoxes accompany me whenever I visit Asheville’s Beaver Lake. About five days out...
Letter: We need truly local news
Columnist John Boyle had great points in his recent piece about leaving the very corporate Citizen Times [“From Asheville Watchdog: Why I Really Left the Asheville Citizen-Times,” Nov. 7, Xpress website]. It shows why local journalism is critical to a community’s holistic health. Our lives in this...
Conabeer Motor Building sports an unusual history
Plenty of structures in Asheville have housed various businesses over the years, but if the walls of the Conabeer Motor Building could talk, they’d share some of the city’s most diverse tales. However, with steady foot traffic to and from neighboring breweries and restaurants in the popular South...
Whatever it takes: Moving out of survival mode
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center. The nonprofit works to empower adults with varied abilities to connect...
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
Letter: Could we please rename Spooks Branch Road?
I used to live in your fine city and found it to be a magical place. It made me wonder how a road could still bear that name. I looked into it and found a 100 years of history article by the Citizen Times [“Visiting Our Past: 100 Years of Spooks Branch Stories”], and it says the name is either about a wagon wheel or some folksy esoteric nonsense.
Whatever it takes: Making it work despite costs and delays
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Ryan Reardon is the executive director of Asheville Music School. The nonprofit works to strengthen local communities through music education and outreach.
Ousted Trustee Describes “Culture of Fear” at Asheville Art Museum
An Asheville Museum of Art board member and volunteer docent who spoke publicly about allegations of worker mistreatment at the museum has been ousted from her post, the Asheville Watchdog reported. Former trustee Michelle Weitzman claims her removal was a retaliatory action by the North Carolina institution’s director, Pamela Myers, following an extensive investigation by the Watchdog into accusations of verbal and emotional hostility and a “toxic” workplace at the North Carolina institution.
The 25+ Best Western NC Christmas Events in Asheville, Bryson City & Beyond!
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. There’s nothing quite like celebrating the holiday season in a magical place, and many small mountain towns offer special NC Christmas Events. From parades and shopping to dazzling Christmas lights and meetings...
Asheville Art Museum wins three SEMC exhibition awards
The Asheville Art Museum is pleased to announce it has received three 2022 Southeastern Museums Conference (SEMC) Exhibition Awards. This annual competition recognizes creativity, innovation, and leadership in Southeastern museums and provides benchmarks for regional exhibition efforts. The Asheville Art Museum was the sole museum to garner three exhibition awards in the 2022 competition.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The mother of a missing Asheville woman is asking for help to find her daughter. Jo Collins says she moved to Black Mountain to search for her daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Buckles. Buckles was last seen exactly one year ago on November 18, 2021. In February, Buckles' car was found abandoned in Swannanoa. Her mother hopes living here will help generate more leads about Bethany’s whereabouts.
Eblen Charities Turkey Giveaway
NC The Giving Thanks at Thanksgiving will be held Wednesday, November 23,2022, the day before Thanksgiving, from 9am to 4pm at the Ingles at 780 Hendersonville Road in the South Forest Shopping Center. An entire Thanksgiving meal will be provided to 800 families in the community. Thanks to Ingles Markets,...
The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.
Buncombe County Accepting Applications for Community Reparations Commission
The Community Reparations Commission is charged with coming up with recommendations to City Council and the Board of Commissioners to repair the harm done by decades of racial discrimination and systemic oppression against Black residents. The reparations process focuses on five impact areas which include housing, economic development, health, education, and criminal justice.
Shop Talk: American Nails AVL
Born in Vietnam, Thang Chu moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was nine years old. “My parents started a nail business in California,” he says. “When I was 13, we moved to Asheville and brought the family business with us.”. Thang took over his...
Board and Commissions Vacancy Flyer
Attached please find the December-January vacancy flyer for current openings on the City of Asheville Boards & Commissions. The application deadline is December 19 at 5 p.m. unless noted otherwise. This month’s opportunities include:. • ASHEVILLE AREA RIVERFRONT REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION. • AUDIT COMMITTEE – CPA seats. • BOARD...
Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat
Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
The rise of Indigenous land acknowledgments
Maybe you’ve heard one read aloud before a meeting or performance. Or perhaps you’ve seen one posted in a lobby, prominently featured on an organization’s website or shared on a business’s social media account. Whatever the case, the odds are good that you’ve encountered a land...
Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
